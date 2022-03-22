The 15 Best Luxury TVs Money can Get You

Nowadays pretty much everyone watches television to some degree simply because of how convenient it is and how easy it is to get lost in it. While this does apply to every single TV out there, let’s just say that if you really want to feel like you’re a part of that world you will need to invest a bit more into it and get a luxury TV instead.

The problem with this however stems from the fact that the more the technology evolves, the harder it is to figure out what actually classifies as luxury and what doesn’t.

This is why in this article we decided to bring you our very own top 15 of the best luxury TVs you can buy, alongside a short introduction to them and everything that you need to keep in mind before making your purchase.

Buying the Perfect Luxury TV

If you’re on the market looking to buy yourself a brand-new luxury TV, what should you look out for to make sure that you’re not wasting your time. Is it that fancy “ultra-realistic” feature? What about the “pixel-free image quality”?

Both of those sound great, but what about the surround-sound theater experience or the high-definition keyword that they like to throw around everywhere?

At the end of the day, you need to find the perfect model FOR YOU, which means that you should always keep in mind that all of those features are optional unless they cater to a certain need that you want your TV to have.

For the most part though, if you really want to get the most out of your TV you will have to choose between OLED, LED and QLED. What you need to know about these is the fact that modern TV screens are typically made up of flat panels of LEDs which portray the image that you see on them.

OLEDs on the other hand represent organic LED panels which have diodes placed in between the semiconductors. In simpler terms, they make the image a bit clearer and more high definition.

Last but not least we have the QLED screens which essentially stand for quantum-dot LED screens. These screens are known for offering you better and brighter colors although you do get a minor downgrade as far as the response time is concerned.

Once you’re done picking out from those options you should also take your time to check out the resolution. Most smart TVs nowadays offer you a 4K display but some also go as high as 8K. An 8K screen is known for offering you double the number of pixels and what this means is that the image will move a lot smoother, pretty much making the clips on your screen “hyper-real”.

Besides these features you’ll also want to look out for digital assistants, anti-glare angles and of course, their connectivity for when you want to bring out your own high-quality speakers to turn your room into a theater.

But anyways, pick out whichever option makes you feel more confident in your final purchase. We can spend all day here talking about what makes a TV good or bad, but instead of that we’ll just direct you towards the absolute best models your money could get you, starting off with:

Hisense have established themselves in the industry as some of the most trustworthy manufacturers of all time and as time moves on, they continue to release more and more top-level products such as the 120 Laser Series right here.

This one’s hard to recommend because of the price tag alone but if it weren’t for that it’d definitely top our list for just how many features this beauty has in store for you.

We are talking about a 120-inch 4k UHD screen with a 60Hz Refresh Rate and an embedded Harman Kardon set of speakers that are literally better sounding than the ones at your local cinema.

14. Panasonic GZ2000

One of the best TV brands out there, Panasonic really outdone themselves with the GZ2000 model simply because it is by far one of the best OLED TVs that they’ve ever released.

Everything about it is worth the investment, including the HDR 10+ and the flat design coupled with the 4K resolution and the 65-inch display size.

The price range definitely makes this more of an acquired taste, but if you can handle to pay thousands for a quality product you won’t be disappointed.

Coming up next, we have the LG C9, a beautiful 55 to 77-inch model that comes jampacked with an a9 Gen 2 intelligent processor that’s ready to handle anything you throw at it (not literally).

This OLED TV also comes in 3 different sizes depending on the room you want to place it in, but for the most part regardless of which model you pick for yourself you’ll be more than happy to see that they all feature the same bezel-less format that we’ve all come to love.

If slimness is what you’re on the market for then this may very well be the best option for you, even though it is going to take a decent chunk out of your wallet to take home.

You can watch your favorite movies or TV shows from any angle whatsoever on this model and what’s even better about it is the fact that it provides you with as many as 8 million pixels to make sure that the image is as crispy as possible at any point in the movie.

Pretty much every shade is visible and the manufacturers even claimed in its original showoff that it is 50% faster than any other model on the market.

Samsung really outdone themselves with this QLED model right here, as this may very well be one of the best value TVs your money could get you these days.

It is a 75-inch TV with an ultra-intelligent 4K processor and the much-needed Quantum Dot technology, that makes every color pop out of the screen in high-definition.

If you love going to the cinema but you can’t stand having to be around other people for so many hours every day then this may be the best choice for you.

This is by far the most expensive model we could think of but there is a reason for that astronomical price range, and that is quality.

We’re talking about a movie theater quality that very few models out there can provide you with, the 85-inch screen is pretty much made for movies and the more you look at it the less you’ll see the investment as a bad choice because it really is worth it at the end of the day.

If you want to really take in the scenery and get the best, most immersive experience out of your favorite movies and TV shows you might want to check out this model right here.

Thanks to its 65-inch screen and 8K resolution you’re pretty much never going to miss out on any action and at the same time thanks to the absolutely incredible audio effects, you will immediately feel like you’re a part of the movie as it unfolds.

Usually when you invest into an extra-large TV you get a similarly sized price tag as well, but this actually doesn’t apply to this model by VIZIO in the slightest.

In fact, the VIZIO Class P Series is by far the best budget high-end 4K TV that you could get yourself these days and that’s saying a lot considering how many affordable models you can find on the open market.

Its 120Hz screen can handle anything with ease and considering the fact that it comes with a decent 1,200-nit peak brightness, you will be able to literally watch your favorite movies and TV shows regardless of the time of day.

The color for this LG model is just astounding, it literally feels like you’re inside of the screen, living through the events with the rest of the characters there.

On top of that it also features Alexa and AirPlay integration and a very intelligent processor that makes sure that no matter what you’re doing on it, it can do it perfectly with no stuttering whatsoever.

It is the perfect model for a medium sized room, and thanks to the fully capable AI that it comes with you will be able to use it without ever touching a remote to begin with.

Despite being a relatively small 65-inch screen, the Bravia A90J Master Series is still one of the top OLED TVs in the world right now simply due to its incredibly bright display and of course, one of the slickest designs yet.

The colors on it are especially vibrant as well, and to top it all off you’re looking at a 4k 120Hz screen that makes full use of the new Cognitive Processor XR that Sony has been boasting with for quite some time now.

LG have really outdone themselves with this OLED display because it brings you by far one of the most impressive viewing experience that we’ve seen from them in recent years.

With an impressive 77-inch screen and a 4K resolution, what really sets this model apart from pretty much any other one they released so far is the fact that despite having a rather massive display size it still features a slightly lower profile, making for the perfect wall mount.

Not only that but this model is also known as one of LG’s brightest displays by far which is due to the fact that it actually uses EVO panels to increase its limits.

If you really want to see the massive difference between an OLED and a QLED screen then look no further than Samsung’s own NEO QLED right here because it is by far one of the most detailed screen we’ve ever seen.

The mini-LEDs inside bring up the brightness to a new record altogether and not only that but thanks to its rather massive 85-inch screen you will be able to pick out the smallest details on your screen with ease.

With a screen as large as 84.6 inches and an 8K resolution, this QLED TV from Samsung pretty much offers you everything you could ever ask for from a modern smart TV and that’s a fact.

There just aren’t enough words to talk about how incredible of a purchase this is, especially due to its amazing 120Hz refresh rate which makes everything as smooth as butter.

You can actually get it for the fairly low price of 185 euros as well which may sound like a lot at first but remember that you are getting a top-level product right here.

Sony have made some of the absolute best LED displays to date and their 75-inch Bravia X90J is no exception.

What makes this model worth every penny though is the fact that it actually puts a 10-bit panel in front of a full-array LED backlighting system in order to make your image way crispier and higher in quality.

On top of that you get access to Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG to make your experience even better when you use it.

Topping off our list we have the absolute best high-end 4K TV right here, which is none other than the LG C1. Going from an affordable 48-inch version all the way to a massive 83-inch option, the LG C1 Series is easily a winner for us.

OLED TVs are all the rage for most people out there but despite that, it is relatively difficult to find one that can really do better than a typical QLED screen

Luckily this is not a problem that you will have to deal with when you pick up the LG C1 as everything about it is absolutely worth the investment.

Conclusion

So, which TV should you actually go for? Honestly it all depends on you, if you like what you see then you should go for it and regardless of which one of these models you pick you will not regret it.

Pick the perfect model the same way that you would pick the perfect car, look at what you need from it and always check up on your budget before making your decision.

