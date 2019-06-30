Louis Vuitton Les Sables Roses is Inspired from the Middle East

Louis Vuitton’s unisex fragrance collection is ready to welcome a new member, a new eternal fragrance called Les Sables Roses, that aims to be an irresistible olfactory tribute to the Middle East. The acclaimed Master Perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud created this new perfume, inspired by the lovely scents, rites and traditions of this unique area and its culture.

The latest addition to Louis Vuitton’s Cologne Perfumes, Les Sables Roses revolves around a magical mix of rose, oud and ambergris, three contrasting elements that have conquered time and space to express “something eternal”.

The unique scent made from these raw materials is like a perfect harmony that springs from contrasts, just like the moment when the sun’s first rays over the desert blend the dunes, the sky and the clouds into a majestic pink.

Jacques Cavallier Belletrud wanted to create a perfume that’s both hot and cold, playing with the exceptional qualities of rose and oud, which exalt each other, and adding a touch of warmth with a swirl of ambergris. The freshness of rose is beautifully enhanced by the woody depths of oud and vice-versa, while ambergris completes this stunning mix.

It might sound like a simple recipe, but Les Sables Roses takes every note to perfection, elevating the richness of rose, oud and ambergris to new levels. Louis Vuitton’s Les Parfums collection is already up for grabs online and in selected Louis Vuitton stores and retailers. Les Sables Roses is available as a 100 ml and 200 ml Eau de Parfum, with pricing starting at $330.