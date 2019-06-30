Valentino Balboni’s Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Exhaust is a Work of Art

Lamborghini’s legendary chief test driver, Valentino Balboni, helped shape every supercar from the Italian automaker for nearly 50 years. After he retired from pushing Lamborghinis to the limit a few years ago, Balboni started an aftermarket exhaust business that aims to… make Lamborghinis even more powerful and louder! You probably didn’t expect that, right?

Looking more like a musical instrument than an actual exhaust, Valentino Balboni’s first exhaust system was built for the Aventador SV and it was sold out really, really fast since it was built in a limited run of just 30 units. This time, the newest Balboni exhaust will make the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ even more insane than it normally is.

The exhaust is crafted entirely in titanium and weights only 4.66 kg (8.8 lbs), which is 15 kg (33 lbs) lighter than the standard exhaust and translates into a 1 percent overall weight saving. It might not sound like much, but we’re pretty sure the SVJ sounds a lot better with this exhaust.

Balboni’s Lamborghini Aventador SVJ exhaust will be produced in 63 units worldwide this time, with 15 ‘signature edition’ systems manufactured right in Italy. Unfortunately we don’t have an official price tag on these beauties yet, but if you’ve already bought an Aventador SVJ, which starts at $520,000 for the Coupe or $570,000 for the Roadster, you probably won’t have any problems getting one.

If you don’t know this yet, the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ is limited to 900 coupes and 800 roadsters, both versions being powered by a massive naturally-aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine, with 770 hp and 720 Nm (531 lb-ft) of torque. That’s good enough for a 0 to 100 km/h (0-62mph) time of 2.8 seconds and an incredible top speed of 350 km/h (216 mph).