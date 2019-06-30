You Might Want to Stay at The Langley, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Buckinghamshire

There’s nothing like a few days off in the English countryside and The Langley, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Buckinghamshire, plans to take that experience to a whole new level. Opened just a few weeks ago, this posh hotel is located in the heart of Buckinghamshire’s vast Langley Park and it’s actually The Luxury Collection’s first property in the British countryside.

The hotel has only 41 luxurious rooms on offer, but each of them is as beautiful as the other, spreading across two historic buildings, the grand hunting lodge of the third Duke of Marlborough and the adjacent 18th century Brew House. The main Langley Park House was built between 1756 and 1760 and it’s home to The Langley’s most opulent accommodations, including the lavish Duke of Marlborough Suite.

The Langley Spa is another reason why you might want to go there as soon as possible. Fitted with world class facilities like vitality pools, hammams, a private VIP suite, juniper-wood sauna, an amethyst steam room and a gorgeous marble-lined swimming pool, the spa is an oasis of tranquility and relaxation.

There are several relaxation spaces and treatment rooms, plus a manicure and pedicure studio, a hair salon and a lovely Spa Lounge, which serves spa snacks, nourishing dishes and refreshing cold-pressed juices.

Speaking of food, The Langley is ready to welcome you at Cedar, an elegant fine dining restaurant which combines fresh, indigenous flavors in delicious dishes made with seasonal and locally-sourced ingredients. The hotel’s Drawing Room is the perfect place to enjoy your afternoon tea and a few light bites, while the superb Churchill Bar will tease you with some cocktails and a vast selection of cigars and cognacs at the end of the day.

But that’s not all. The Langley also has a wonderful Winter Garden, which was added to the main house back in 1894, and it’s probably the ideal place for events or weddings, with a private terrace and offering serene views of the estate and the lake beyond. There are also six other venues for meetings and events, with capacities ranging from six people to 120.