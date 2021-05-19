How To Prepare For A Luxurious Beach Day

As someone who prefers to be comfortable at all times, the beach has never quite been my friend. There is only so much you can do to remain comfortably at the beach. If you’re not vacationing in a luxury suite, the discomfort continues hours after getting back.

Now that I always spend vacations in the most luxurious unit I can find, getting back from the beach is not quite so bad. However, the beach is still a nemesis of mine. The best beach clubs are as good as it gets, but there are not always great options in every beach town.

The good news is that there are ways to prepare for a luxurious beach day while minimizing the discomfort. Here’s what you need to do.

Get Water Shoes

Wearing sneakers to a beautiful beach is a mistake you should never make. Not only are you going to be uncomfortable while there, but you will bring that discomfort back with you. Cleaning all the sand out of those shoes is going to be a weeks’ long undertaking.

However, flip flops are not necessarily the answer. They are easy to slip in and out of, and sand is not an issue, but if you have to walk for a while they get very uncomfortable.

Instead, get shoes that are made to get wet. Water shoes will solve all your problems as they are easy to wash off at the beach shower and are comfortable to walk in. When you get home, you can take them off at the door and run them under water to get rid of any remaining sand.

Find Comfortable Swimwear

For many people, the beach is an opportunity to show as much body as possible. But that is not everyone’s idea of a perfect beach day. If you want to be really comfortable on the beach, having a lot of skin on show is not the way to go.

You can get swim dresses for women (or swimsuits for men), that cover most of your body, keeping you safe from the sun and separating you from the beach sand. Instead of struggling to keep a towel sand-free, you get to lie however you like without feeling like there’s sandpaper beneath you.

Don’t Forget Your Beach Bag & Cooler Bag

This is probably a no-brainer but you’d be surprised to see how many people forget these. A good beach bag will help you carry all your essentials to and from the beach. It should be lightweight and roomy and made from a material that’s very easily to clean since it will probably have a lot of sand in it. Most beach bags are specially made for traveling and they can fold up neatly for packing.

On the other hand, cooler bags are a little bit chunkier, but you can also find heavy-duty collapsible cooler bags on the market, that are very easy to store and pack. A day at the beach won’t be complete without a steady supply of cold drinks and snacks and with a cooler bag you can keep everything fresh and tasty.

Sunscreen is Your Best Friend

The key to not getting burnt at the beach is reapplying sunscreen. The problem is that reapplying sunscreen while you have beach grit on your skin is one of the most uncomfortable parts of being at the beach. Rubbing it in feels terrible, which is why so many of us simply risk getting burnt.

Bring a spray sunscreen but make sure it does not require any rubbing. Many sprays will tell you that you need to spread on your skin, but there are some good options which you can spray and leave.

Getting sunburnt is a surefire way to bring the discomfort of the beach into every waking moment of your next few days. Bringing good sunscreen with you can save you from hours of pain. The beach is not a comfortable place, but you can minimize the discomfort significantly. By taking the right measures to do so, you might even enjoy yourself!

You Also Need a Beach Mat

If you don’t plan to chill out on a beach lounger all day long, having a proper beach mat is a must. Sure, beach blankets could do the trick as well, but we’re pretty sure no one wants to relax on a blanket filled with sand, that might get blown around easily. And if it gets wet it might be very, very hard to dry at the end of the day.

A good beach mat is perfect wherever you might go. They’re usually made from quick drying lightweight materials and they fold up very compactly taking just a bit of space from your car’s boot. You can even attach them to your backpack and you’re good to go.

Some of the best beach mats also come with sand weights on the edges so.. they won’t blow around if the breeze is too strong and they even have pockets for your essentials if you want to hide them when you’re jumping in the water.

Hide Under the Umbrella

We’re pretty sure you know this already: The sun’s scorching hot rays are more dangerous than they are helpful. That’s why it’s wise to bring some sort of shade at the beach, so you can take breaks now and then from all the heat and UV exposure. A good beach umbrella should be large enough to provide enough shade for at least one person.

It anchors into the sand easily but if you’re heating to a beach where it’s very windy you’ll want to buy a windproof travel umbrella. They’re a bit more compact but they are very sturdy and they can even save you if there’s a major downpour.

Take Care of Your Gadgets

Let’s face it, we don’t go anywhere without our smartphones right now. Sure, some people manage to disconnect from the “real” world at least for a couple of hours, but most of us can’t really do that. We’ll take our phones to the beach and even in the water.

If you ever wanted to bring your phone into the sea to take a few selfies you should first put it in a waterproof phone case or pouch that will keep out water and sand. Add in some float straps and you’ll thank us later if you’re hit by a big wave or you accidently drop your camera or phone into the water. This way you can retrieve them easily from water and you can even wear them on your wrist so they won’t fall in the first place.

Speaking of gadgets, a day of fun at the beach will certainly drain your phone’s battery so also try to bring a portable charger with you. These portable chargers are as tiny as a lipstick today and they’re surprisingly powerful, with enough juice for multiple charges.