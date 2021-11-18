The 25 Most Beautiful Maldives Resorts For Your Dream Vacation

With winter looming just around the corner, days getting shorter, and temperatures dropping, what better time than now to plan your next vacation?

The Maldives, a blissful little country in the middle of the Indian Ocean, is basically a series of islands that are part of an archipelago in the middle of the ocean. They are home to some of the most beautiful resorts and underwater bungalows in the entire world. The water is gorgeous, the sandy beaches are white and soft, and most of the accommodations are unique.

Nothing better than imagining yourself in one of those places, where the weather is perfect, the scenery breathtaking, and the water calming. I know I can’t wait to actually book my ticket, but for now we can at least explore our options virtually.

We have to warn you though, you might not be able to stop yourself from thinking about some of those resorts, just so you know. Some are so remote you need to get there by boat or seaplane, but are so worth considering.

Spending a week or two on a private island, getting back in touch with nature and disconnecting from your everyday life might be all the therapy you need at the moment.

Sounds idyllic, doesn’t it? If you’re still not convinced, take a look at the list of the 25 most beautiful resorts in the Maldives, and start planning that long overdue dream vacation.

25. Kudadoo Private Island

Restricted to seaplane access, this remote resort is located in the Lhaviyani Atoll. Perfect for those who are looking forward to complete relaxation, where luxury meets simplicity.

Rock to the gentle waves of the ocean on an overwater hammock, and disconnect completely from your stressful life.

24. W Maldives

Welcome to the ultimate paradise island escape: W Maldives. Their philosophy of life is ‘whenever, whatever’, and a laid back atmosphere will allow you to completely relax while there.

Built over a shallow lagoon, their 46 villas offer guests gorgeous rooms, private infinity pools, among many other amenities.

23. Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort

Picture perfect views of the ocean, gazing at stingrays and reef sharks through glass viewing panels straight from your room are some of the experiences this magical resort offers.

Stylishly designed, the villas are an ideal getaway that are located right on the water. Amenities such as watersports and kid friendly activities at the Kid’s club make this a family friendly favorite resort.

22. Jumeirah Vittaveli

Situated in the South Male Atoll, the resort is perched on the idyllic island of Bolifushi. You can reach there by a 20 minute catamaran ride you can take at the airport.

The 39 overwater villas offer amazing views of the ocean, the white sandy beaches and the jungle-clad island. They redefine luxury with their modern designs and exquisite accommodations.

21. Finolhu Island Resort

A far-flung tropical hideaway offers you luxe accommodations in an eco-friendly environment. The resort’s principles go from the organic skincare line they use in their private spa, to the solar power design unique to them.

The UNESCO conservation area of Baa Atoll is home to this resort, where you can experience a very distinctive world.

20. Niyama Private Islands

The Niyama Resort offers you both relaxation and playtime at their playground resort. Family friendly, the kiddies can join the Explorers Kids Club while you enjoy some adult relaxation time at the Drift Spa.

Or you can go as a family on many of the adventures offered. The culinary experience is unforgettable too, as well as the pristine reef.

19. Conrad Maldives Rangali Island Resort

If you read our article about underwater hotels we did a while back, then you are already familiar with this resort. Conrad Maldives is set on two private islands and it comprises three properties that are connected by an elevated walking path.

Their all-glass underwater restaurant is world famous for the views of marine life while dining. That novelty alone is worth a visit.

18. Six Senses Laamu

This resort offers a wide array of accommodations. Choose between the onland beach villas, ocean villas, or overwater lagoon villas, depending on your budget.

Located on the remote island of Laamu Atoll, their marine conservation initiative won them several awards. Dolphin watching while dining on mouthwatering East-West cuisine is an experience you will never forget. Other activities such as snorkeling and jungle movie screenings are also available.

17. Movenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives

Located on Noonu Atoll, one of the few undisturbed islands, this resort employs sustainable practices such as reduced water consumption and solar renewable energy.

The villas are located on the beach or directly over the water, and they offer floor-to-ceiling windows, glass floors, among other amazing details. Their goal is to promote wellness, and you can take advantage of many of their amenities that encourage it, such as the twice daily yoga classes.

16. Adaaran Prestige Water Villas Maldives

This is an all-inclusive resort, which makes your stay stress-free. All you have to do is decide which activity you feel like venturing to after you have an all-you-can-eat breakfast.

Amenities include snorkeling, private beach access, spa-treatments, and a must see sunset cruise. Water sports lovers will also find plenty to do at this resort. Depending on the package, you can even have your own personal butler.

15. Dusit Thani Maldives

We all need some relaxation from time to time, and you will surely find it at the Dusit Thani resort. The 108 overwater bungalows offer you some privacy, and the resort is all about wellness. You can choose from massages, yoga classes, facials, body scrubs, you name it.

The outdoor rain showers, the private pools and terraces, as well as their impeccable service will make your stay very comfortable. A floating breakfast by the pool or a private dinner on the beach will be memorable, to say the least.

14. COMO Maalifushi

Bright and airy villas offer ample outdoor space, so you can spend lots of time enjoying the gorgeous views and weather. Some of the villas offer private terrasses with ocean access, and some are located deep in the island’s greenery, which makes them more private.

The resort is family friendly, and kids will love the dolphin-watching cruise, among other varied activities. Couples can enjoy some private and romantic moments such as beach picnics. The dining is also one of their most appreciated offerings, as well as the friendly service.

13. Gili Lankanfushi Maldives

Located on the private island of Lankanfushi, this eco-friendly resort is about 20 minutes by boat from Male, the capital city of the Maldives. Built from sustainably sourced materials, they offer guests organic toiletries and reusable bottles on their stay.

From family-friendly residences with private pools to intimate overwater villas, there is a little something for everyone at this resort. Their numerous restaurants are often raved about, and their locally sourced dishes are simply delicious.

12. Soneva Fushi

An eco-friendly resort, Soneva Fushi encourages guests to put their worries aside and connect with nature during their stay. The resort has 63 villas that are built surrounding the ecosystem, which is treasured here.

Their Slowlife mission is their way of life, and the guests will be welcomed to try any of the activities they offer. From scuba diving to spa treatments, going on an excursion, or even enrolling in an educational class will allow you to experience something different from your daily life.

11. Baros Maldives

If you expect luxury yet sustainability is important to you, Baros Maldives offers you both. Their mission is protecting the environment by using heat exchange systems, recycled water, and biodegradable products.

The diving center is also committed to protecting the surrounding reefs, which are unique. Locally sourced ingredients are used at the Lime restaurant, where guests can enjoy their inclusive breakfast. The villas, spa, infinity pool and yoga classes will make your stay very comfortable.

10. Komandoo Maldives Island Resort

If you’re looking to reconnect with your significant other, you can do it at one of the few adults-only resorts in the Maldives. A 40-minute seaplane ride from the airport, the beautiful Komandoo Island Resort is located on Lhaviyani Atoll.

You can enjoy the idyllic sunrise views from their villas, with their private outdoor terraces. Take a soak in the jacuzzi, enjoy a candlelit dinner, or a Champagne breakfast in bed if you’re on your honeymoon. There are also plenty of adventures you can go on, such as sailing tours, scuba diving, or snorkeling.

9. Hurawalhi Island Resort

An adults-only establishment, the Hurawalhi Island Resort is just minutes away from its sister resort, Komandoo Maldives Island Resort. At the villas that feature private sundecks and infinity pools, couples also have direct access to the beach and the ocean. Home to one of the underwater restaurants in the world, you can book a table for a dining experience like no other.

If you opt for the all-inclusive package, it will give you a stress free vacation, as well as many activities at no extra cost. Unlimited food and drinks, a sunset dolphin cruise, are just some examples of the amenities you can take advantage of.

8. Velaa Private Island

An exclusive hideaway located in the Noonu Atoll where guests are treated like royalty. This luxurious resort embodies its unique archipelago, surrounded by turquoise waters and azure skies.

Comprising 45 private villas, houses, as well as private residences, the resort can accommodate anywhere from 1 to 10 guests at a time. The attention to detail is impeccable throughout, and you have access to your own private butler, no matter which housing option you choose.

7. One & Only Reethi Rah

This chic resort offers its guests extreme sophistication and luxurious accommodations. It is situated on an octopus-shaped island in the North Male Atoll, and the 3.7 miles of coastline is dotted with white sand and aquamarine bays.

All of their villas (130 of them) are spacious and discrete. They occupy secluded sandy shores and overlook the lagoon’s crystal waters. Enjoy treatments at their spa and feast on their delicious food they serve daily, prepared with the freshest ingredients.

6. Soneva Jani

The Maldives’ most exclusive resort is located on a cluster of five islands in the Noonu Atoll. Lush tropical greenery and pristine beaches are surrounded by a 3.4 miles lagoon with crystal clear waters. Their water villas are truly phenomenal, and they each open up to the lagoon and have their own private pools.

The retractable roof in the master bedrooms is a unique feature of the resort, which allows you to stargaze straight from bed. The Soneva Wellness Center and their new dining concepts sets Soneva Jani apart from other resorts in the Maldives.

5. Cheval Blanc Randheli

This ultimate luxurious resort is also located on the Noonu Atoll. The likes of real life royalty Kate and William have stayed at this resort, so you know you will get treated with the utmost care. The property is remote, and can only be reached by the Twin of Havilland seaplane, the house’s own private mode of transportation.

Pick any of the 46 garden, island or water villas, and they all feature a variety of modern design elements. Stunning private pools, lagoon-side pontoons, and many outdoor areas will allow you to relax before heading back to your routine.

4. Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa

The resort is located on the private island of Huvadhoo Atoll, close to the Equator. Privacy and a slow way of life is what awaits you at this paradise on Earth. The preserved house reef and the endless azure waters will make your stay special and unforgettable. Go diving and snorkeling among the many colorful fish species, and take your kids with you.

They will have a blast exploring marine life and learn about the sustainable initiatives that are practiced on the island. Luxury villas with sleek interiors and amenities galore will make your stay extra comfortable.

3. St. Regis Vommuli Resort Maldives

Situated on the private island of Vommuli, this St. Regis Resort is considered the peak of island luxury. Whether you choose an overwater bungalow or a beachfront villa, they all come with a private pool and terrace area, some even with butler service.

For unique caviar extract skin treatments and lava shell massages, you must visit the Iridium Spa, which is part of the resort’s most popular venues. For water sports lovers, you can swim in their gorgeous pools, go diving or snorkeling. Practice some yoga for a relaxing experience, then indulge in any of their restaurants on site.

2. Waldorf Astoria Ithaafushi Maldives

Luxurious outpost Waldorf Astoria is a 45-minute boat ride from Velana International Airport. Located on the picturesque island of Ithaafushi, this resort allows guests to experience the Maldives from the sea for a unique vacation.

The colorful fish, the delicate coral reefs, and the manta rays are some of the ocean’s offerings you will not be able to find anywhere else in the world. There are many water sports you can practice while there, and after a busy day, you can retreat to one of their overwater villas that are breathtaking.

1. Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru

The Four Seasons anywhere in the world are synonymous with luxury, and here, on the island of Landaa Giraavaru, you get exquisite views to top it off. The eco-friendly resort boasts bungalows that are shaped like manta rays, with amenities galore. Catamaran rides, kayaking, snorkeling, and windsurfing are just some of the complimentary activities offered.

A full service spa on site offers hours of relaxation, while your little ones can enjoy themselves at a kids club. A family friendly venue, the beach toys and children toiletries will make little people enjoy their stay as well.

This sums up the virtual tour of 25 amazing resorts of the Maldives. They all offer picture perfect views and amenities we can only dream of, so it will be hard to pick just one. Whichever one you choose, we are sure you will be very happy with it. Have fun planning your next dream vacation.