fbpx
Follow Us

Type to search

Subscribe

Dynamiq Yachts Revealed their First Explorer Yacht, the Global 330

Dynamiq Global 330 Explorer Yacht 1

The new Dynamiq Global 330 is the first explorer yacht unveiled by the Monaco-based Dynamiq Yachts shipyard. The 33-meter Global 330 has been designed by Dobroserdov Design, with the interior imagined by Giuseppina Arena. We’re talking about a stunning full aluminum vessel here, with a Fast Displacement Hull Form designed by the acclaimed Dutch company Van Oossanen.

The hull and wide body gives the yacht a long roll period and an exceptional top speed for its type and size. The power comes from two MAN V8 1200 diesel engines, with a top speed of 16 knots, an economical one of 10 knots with a 62 liters per hour fuel consumption rate. The yacht has a total range of 4,000 nautical miles at a speed of 8 knots and 3,100 nm at 10 knots.

Dynamiq Global 330 Explorer Yacht 4

On the inside, the chosen furniture and all accessories were created by Bentley Home. The main deck hosts the owner’s suite, featuring fixed balconies on each side and a main salon with fireplace. The lower deck hosts the guests cabins, three double bed cabins and on twin bed cabin. The crew accommodations and crew mess are in the forward area.

The aft area comes with storage for diving equipment, drone for air operations and ROV for undersea exploration, but also hosts an inflatable pool. There’s also a sauna with platform access. The sundeck features a main tender storage which can be operated via a crane. The price tag of the new Dynamiq Global 330 is expected to begin at around $14.5 million.

Dynamiq Global 330 Explorer Yacht 6

Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

Dynamiq GTT 165 2
Dynamiq’s new GTT 165 Superyacht Will Cost You $25M
Dynamiq GTT 115 1
Dynamiq GTT 115 Needs Way More Than A Short Glance
Dynamiq GTT 115 Hybrid 1
The Porsche-Designed Dynamiq GTT 115 Hybrid Yacht
Jetsetter 1
Jetsetter Is Ready To Rule Over Your Dreams

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

luxatic banner

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Get to Know Us...

Contact

Do you want to be featured on Luxatic.com? For partnerships, advertising or media inquiries, don’t hesitate to contact us.

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

© 2019 Luxatic - Luxury Lifestyle at its Finest. All rights reserved.