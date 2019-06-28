Dynamiq Yachts Revealed their First Explorer Yacht, the Global 330

The new Dynamiq Global 330 is the first explorer yacht unveiled by the Monaco-based Dynamiq Yachts shipyard. The 33-meter Global 330 has been designed by Dobroserdov Design, with the interior imagined by Giuseppina Arena. We’re talking about a stunning full aluminum vessel here, with a Fast Displacement Hull Form designed by the acclaimed Dutch company Van Oossanen.

The hull and wide body gives the yacht a long roll period and an exceptional top speed for its type and size. The power comes from two MAN V8 1200 diesel engines, with a top speed of 16 knots, an economical one of 10 knots with a 62 liters per hour fuel consumption rate. The yacht has a total range of 4,000 nautical miles at a speed of 8 knots and 3,100 nm at 10 knots.

On the inside, the chosen furniture and all accessories were created by Bentley Home. The main deck hosts the owner’s suite, featuring fixed balconies on each side and a main salon with fireplace. The lower deck hosts the guests cabins, three double bed cabins and on twin bed cabin. The crew accommodations and crew mess are in the forward area.

The aft area comes with storage for diving equipment, drone for air operations and ROV for undersea exploration, but also hosts an inflatable pool. There’s also a sauna with platform access. The sundeck features a main tender storage which can be operated via a crane. The price tag of the new Dynamiq Global 330 is expected to begin at around $14.5 million.