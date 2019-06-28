The First Ever Rockefeller Group NYC Residential Tower: Rose Hill

Legendary builder Rockefeller Group, which was formed almost a century ago to develop and build the iconic Rockefeller Center, has recently launched a new residential tower, the 45 story Rose Hill, built at 30 East 29th Street in New York City’s upscale NoMad area. The place used to be part of the 130 acre Rose Hill farm estate.

The building sets itself apart from the other residential buildings in the Big Apple through the cool Art Deco style used in its construction, getting advantage from in-home flex spaces and urban resort style amenities and a generally more modern and younger new type of luxury apartments.

Both the exterior and interior of the building were designed by the award winning New York based architecture and design firm CetraRuddy. Through the 20th century Art Deco influence, Rose Hill rises to impress the way Rockefeller Center did many decades ago. The new building features an ornamental bronze facade blended with a contemporary design for the modern New Yorker.

Rose Hill boasts no less than 123 residences, with unique layouts and floor plans, with private outdoor spaces and inventive flex room spaces which can be adapted for the needs of the modern home buyer. The apartments range from studios to 4-bedrooms and are fit with all the modern amenities for the client’s needs.

The property also includes a wellness club, a residents’ club, observatory, library, private dining room and plenty of outdoor and indoor entertainment spaces. There’s also the Blue Room, an exquisite lobby bar with lounge and fireplace, and plenty more. The prices start from a good $1.195 million.