The 20 Best Six Flags Parks in the US

American company Six Flags runs more than 20 recreation parks in North America, with 21 in the US, plus a few water parks in Canada and Mexico. They all offer loads of fun adventures to enjoy with your family, especially now that the weather is finally warm enough.

Founded by Angus B. Wayne in 1961, the original park was located in Texas and was named after the six countries that ruled over the state since the 1500s. At the moment there are a couple of parks that are under construction in Saudi Arabia and China, but the dates for opening are not confirmed yet.

The amusement parks may vary from location to location, but the rides and attractions will bring you similar thrills you were looking forward to. Adrenaline junkies will get their moneys worth, especially since the company offers season passes and perks at most of their locations.

At their humble beginnings those parks only offered some space to walk in nature and get away from the business of the city, as well as a few small rides for children. Today though, they own some of the best roller coaster rides in the world. Located throughout the country, they are in close vicinity to large cities, so access is easy for everybody.

In this post we’ll take a closer look at the 20 best Six Flags parks in the United States. If you’re in the vicinity, you should definitely check them out.

20. Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Houston, Texas

Previously known as Wet’n’Wild Splashtown, the park got its new name, Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in 2019. People in the area have a nice water park where they cool off and enjoy some quality family time.

If you happen to be in the area its worth a day trip, but probably not with the intention of driving hours to get to it. It’s a pretty basic park that has a few generic water slides.

19. Hurricane Harbor Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona

Another recent acquisition by Six Flags, Hurricane Harbor Phoenix was Wet’n’Wild Phoenix before the new ownership. A great park for kids, parents love bringing the little ones for a day filled with fun water activities.

Don’t expect the high roller coasters that make your heart skip a beat or two. This is a family oriented amusement park that is geared towards a more relaxed crowd.

18. Six Flags in Agawam, Massachusetts, New England

Boasting the world’s tallest ride, The Sky Screamer, this giant swing attracts visitors from all over the country. Other than the Brave Wicked Cyclone, the park is pretty standard, offering routine activities you would expect from an amusement park.

You can also head over to the fishing village that is located on the premises to enjoy some fun times.

17. Frontier City and White Water Bay in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

These are actually two parks from Oklahoma that have been operated by Six Flags since 2018, but their overall vibe is somewhat different from the other parks on this list and since they’re both from the same town we included both of them here.

You can expect a Western theme from Frontier City, with rides that offer you some southern twang. White Water Bay or Hurricane Harbor Oklahoma City, on the other hand, is a family-friendly amusement park that blends some soaking rides with children’s play areas.

16. Six Flags Over Texas, in Arlington, Texas

Located close to Hurricane Harbor Arlington, this amusement park offers families hours of fun. They have plenty of character-based coasters that bring little people lots of entertainment.

But the thrill seekers that are looking for larger roller coasters might be disappointed. It is still a decent option for families looking for a day filled with fun activities.

15. The Great Escape and Hurricane Harbor in Lake George, New York

Mostly aqua-based, The Great Escape is located in the heart of the Adirondacks, close by Lake George, New York. What it may lack in thrills, it makes up for in ambience. They are technically two parks, but their close vicinity will probably entice you to do a two-for-one while visiting.

That way, you can make most of what both have to offer, since on their own they are not quite as thrilling as the others.

14. Six Flags America in Baltimore / Washington DC / Maryland

This middle road amusement park is pretty generic when compared to the higher ranked parks we will get to in a minute, but still worthy of a spot. What makes it great is the variety of rides they offer.

Everyone will have something that appeals to them, from family coasters to an apocalypse-themed roller coaster for the thrill seekers.

13. Hurricane Harbor in Jackson, New Jersey

Next door to Six Flags Great Adventure, Hurricane Harbor in Jackson, New Jersey. is considered one of the most competitive water parks on our list. Only two hours south of New York City, a whole day full of water related activities await you.

They offer a great lineup of multi-lane waterslides and tube adventures. The water lovers will definitely have a blast and get away from the craziness of the Big Apple.

12. Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in Concord, California

The Hurricane Harbor park in Concord was rebranded to its new name in the early 2018, when Six Flags took over ownership. Before that, it was known as Waterworld California. This water park offers slower-paced activities that are geared towards families with younger children. Splashwater Island is a great introduction to all the park has to offer. An interactive playground, it is not for the high adventure seekers.

Most of the slides are short, so it won’t overwhelm the little ones, nor their parents! A great place to spend the day outdoors, especially when the temperatures are super high.

11. Six Flags Magic Mountain in Santa Clarita, California

Opened in 1971, this amusement park evolved quite a lot since. Covering 262 acres, it is open year round, attracting anywhere around 3 million visitors per year (pre-Covid). It operates 19 roller coasters, the largest number of any park on the globe.

If that’s not impressive enough, what about its’ most recognizable coaster, the Twisted Collosus? Known for its steel and wood hybrid construction, it is one of their most popular rides. Many of their rides are theme-based on comic book characters.

10. Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo, California

In close proximity to San Francisco, Six Flags Discovery Kingdom is a designated animal themed park where you can see some real animal exhibits. Kids especially love that, but there are also other attractions.

The park offers an oceanarium, a huge twisted mega-coaster, as well as a variety of other rides, including three water rides. The latest addition is Batman, a ride that has many free falls and four major weightless flips.

9. Six Flags White Water in Atlanta, Georgia

The largest water park of the South, Six Flags White Water attracts visitors with their unique water rides. You must try the Run-a-Way River, a ride that uses a series of winding tunnels or Tornado, which includes a 60-foot drop funnel riders will get a thrill from. But don’t worry, there are a few younger children appropriate rides too.

The Bucaneer Bay area features a 500-gallon water bucket little ones will love, and wading pools for the more faint at heart.

8. Six Flags Darien Lake in Buffalo, New York

Rebranded as Six Flags Darien Lake in 2019, this amusement park offers a number of fun rides that are great for speed lovers. While riding the Tantrum, you can reach top speeds of 52 mph.

Their 72 feet water slide the Hydro Force allows riders to plunge right into Darien Lake, the largest in the area. Sand the Predator is the state’s largest wooden roller coaster. There is also a water park, an amphitheater, and several camping and hotel accommodations available for out-of-towners.

7. Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey

Originally founded in 1974, the park was owned by Warner LeRoy, a restaurateur from New York. The Great Adventure park was bought by Six Flags in 1977, and saw many different upgrades ever since. It is still owned and operated by Six Flags today. In August of 2012 the park became the second largest theme park in the world, following Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

It combined the 125-acre Great Adventure Park with the 350-acre Safari Park. And its latest addition, the Wonder Woman, Lasso of Truth ride makes a remarkable pendulum ride.

6. Six Flags Great America in Chicago, Illinois

Six Flags Great America is very popular because of two vertical rides that attracts visitors form all around the country. The Demon boasts a corkscrew design and it can reach speeds of 75mph. A great ride for the adrenaline junkies, it is also one of the only rides that offers a complete gaming experience. You put on a virtual reality pair of headsets on to experience the Rage of the Gargoyles.

The X-Flight is also super cool that is one of their most popular attractions. Their latest addition, MaxxForce, will also give you all the thrills you crave. With a few high-speed rides and the integrated technology, it is a very highly ranked amusement park.

5. Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio, Texas

Surrounded by rock walls, this awesome amusement park used to be a limestone quarry. Opened year-round, the park makes visitors feel as if they are literally on a different planet. Unique in its own way, their main feature allows the rider to ascend in three different ways. The Scream, their main attraction, is a 205-foot tall ride that is 20 stories high.

Once you reach the top, their is a brief ten-second pause, then a series of drops to get you down. It is quite an experience that will guarantee a few screams. You can also go cool off on the rocket blast water coaster when the temperature gets too high for you. And returning visitors get treated with bonus discounts and perks, so definitely worth coming back to.

4. Six Flags Over Georgia in Atlanta, Georgia

With a lot of notable rides that will make adrenaline junkies very happy, this amusement park will definitely leave you with your heart racing. Like all other parks, this one has three main rides. The Mind Bender and the Goliath have both received the Golden Ticket Award from Amusement Magazine. You will have to experience them to understand what the fuss is about.

Then there is the Agoraphobia, a free-fall, floorless tower ride. And let’s not forget Blue Hawk, which is a mind-boggling mess of twists and loops. Enough excitement to last you until the next visit for sure!

3. Hurricane Harbor in Los Angeles, California

Across the street from Six Flags Magic mountain, this water park is the ideal complement. Once you get some thrills in, you can cross over and cool off on their numerous water slides. The Bonzai Pipelines features quite an impressive slide. First, you drop 50-feet unto a 200-foot slide, which then brings you directly into the pool.

Then there is the Black Snake Summit, an area of the park where you can find four rides that are very intense. The Taboo Tower has one way up, but you can find your way down by three different ways through ancient puzzles. Don’t worry though, you won’t get lost.

2. Six Flags St. Louis in Eureka, Missouri

What sets this location apart from the rest is a quite interesting fact. It is the only park that is still owned and operated by Six Flags since it opened its doors back in 1971. Theme-based, Six Flags St. Louis offers a Bugs Bunny experience for the little ones. Its 1904 World’s Fair replica is one of its most interesting sections.

The ride that people enjoy most is Spinsanity because of the motorcycle rush feeling it offers. And another cool fact about this location is that it is considered the Coaster Capital of Missouri. The reason for this title is due to its 22,700 feet of track, as well as the six steel and wooden coasters.

1. Hurricane Harbor Arlington in Arlington, Texas

Hurricane Harbor water parks throughout the country are owned and operated by Six Flags. They started using the name in 1995 so they can be differentiated from the regular amusement parks. But the location in Arlington has a resort-vibe to it, and many family-friendly rides and activities. The layout of the park is well-thought out.

One one side there are the more adventurous thrilling rides, while on the other side are more accessible options geared to a younger clientele. On the sensational ride of the park sits the Der Stuka, a 72-foot water slide that is named after the WWII attack plane. The wading pool is also one of the parks most outstanding features. A great place where both young and old can have a fun time.

This sums up the 20 best Six Flags parks throughout the US. If you’re close to any of these locations, you will guaranteed to have a good time. Enjoy and have a great summer!