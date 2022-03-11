Florida offers some great vacation getaways for every budget. Home to Disney World and Universal Studios and so many blissful beaches and charming towns, the Sunshine state has many all-inclusive packages that allow you to just settle in and enjoy the beautiful weather.

You will find many family-oriented hotels and resorts that cater to everyone here, young and old. And with one-price package deals that include the hotel and meals, what more can you ask for?

The competition is fierce, and they all have something unique that differentiates them from one another. The many amenities included in the price, such as all-inclusive breakfast buffet and complimentary parking, for example, are just the tip of the iceberg.

Lets see the 25 best all-inclusive resorts in Florida that you can book for your next vacation.

The list starts off with the almost all-inclusive hotels, which have special offers and packages, followed by the resorts that offer a fully all-inclusive package.

Almost All Inclusive in Florida:

25. Treasure Island Beach Resort – Treasure Island

Overlooking the sparkling turquoise waters of the Gulf Coast, Treasure Island Beach Resort is eight miles west of St. Petersburg. Boasting a typical Florida-inspired design, the property has 77 rooms and suites.

They host many events and festivals throughout the year, but you should check for the ones that seem more interesting to you.

24. Loews Sapphire Falls Resort – Orlando

If your main itinerary is Universal Studios, then this is the hotel for you. Located on their grounds, they offer guests many perks for their numerous parks. Harry Potter fans can book the Wizarding World of Harry Potter package, which is pretty awesome.

There are also other packages offered, just check them out as they are often updated.

23. Sandpearl Resort – Clearwater Beach

Along Florida’s Gulf Coast, more specifically on Clearwater Beach, you will find this resort that offers guests some adventurous escapades. Dolphin exploration or sea life safari boat excursions are examples of some of their numerous activities you can try out.

They have lots of amenities and they offer a few package deals, depending on your needs.

22. Ocean Key Resort & Spa – Key West

Located right at the point where the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean meet, this comfy resort offers a contemporary spin on Old Florida style.

Their Sunnyside Up package or Romance in Paradise are interesting offers that make your stay more worthwhile. Although the location and its surroundings are worth it all on their own.

21. Pink Shell Beach Resort & Marina – Fort Myers

Pink Shell Beach Resort is a pretty property that is set right on the beach. The warm water from the Gulf of Mexico and the relaxing spa is all you need to unwind. It may not be fully all-inclusive, but they do offer a few perks for your stay.

Daily breakfast, a beach umbrella and lounge chair, water bottles and even your own beach bag are complimentary.

20. Holiday Inn & Suites – Daytona Beach on the Ocean

The location of this hotel is probably their key selling point. Mere feet from the white sandy beaches of Daytona and boasting Atlantic Ocean views, this hotel offers a Park, Stay, and Eat package.

Although not fully inclusive, you can park your car for free for the duration of your stay and have breakfast for two included in the price.

19. RumFish Beach Resort By TradeWinds – St. Pete Beach

Very close to its sister hotel Island Grand, RumFish includes a five-acre compound that has a 33,500 gallon aquarium. The guests can gaze at the fishes or swim at the beachfront pool.

The resort offers a few discounted packages, such as a Dolphin Tale package, a Get Out There or Family Adventure packages.

18. The Ritz-Carlton – Amelia Island

This hotel is located on the quaint shores of Amelia Island, a quiet and remote locale that allows you to relax and recharge your batteries. They do offer a number of special packages, depending on what you are looking for.

For example, they offer the Beach Road Trip package, the Bed & Breakfast package, or the Beaches & Bunkers Golf Package.

17. TradeWinds Island Grand Resort – St. Pete Beach

A great place to come with children, the resort offers many amenities that cater to the whole family. While your meals are not included in any of the packages, they do offer a few interesting options.

Some even include tickets to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium or Busch Gardens, and discounted rates for your rooms and/or daily resort fees.

16. The Ritz Carlton – Naples

As you are probably aware, the Ritz Carlton franchise is not the most affordable venue. But if you want high-end amenities and excellent service, then it’s a great option. This lavish hotel is located on the pristine Naples beach that overlooks the Gulf of Mexico.

It includes two golf courses, multiple swimming pools, and a massive spa. The suites are luxurious, and they are equipped with deep soaking tubs and private balconies. And they also have some special offers, depending on the time of year.

15. Holiday Inn Resort – Panama City Beach

Although not referred to as ‘all-inclusive’, their ‘Resort Extra Credit Package’ is very close to the real thing. You can still take advantage of a free meal and a pizza everyday, a set of beach chairs and umbrella, a drink at the beach lounge, and each room has a private balcony.

They also throw in $25 in beach bucks for every day of your stay, which can be used for many of their activities on site.

14. Acqualina Resort & Residences – Sunny Isles Beach

One of the best beach resorts in Florida, this glitzy resort is located on a pristine beachfront locale. It boasts lavish rooms, a luxurious spa, three oceanfront pools, three restaurants, and children’s activities.

Although not fully inclusive, their Breakfast inclusive package offers, on top of an à la carte breakfast, credit for treatments in their spa, and a kid’s daily activity session. For a luxury hotel, it is actually pretty reasonable.

13. Costa D’Este Resort & Spa – Vero Beach

This beachfront property lies in the heart of Vero Beach, walking distance from shopping and dining. All of their rooms have a patio or balcony where you can sit and enjoy the Atlantic Ocean’s breeze.

They offer guests a bed-and-breakfast package that covers the accommodations and the most important meal of the day. Unfortunately, you have to pay additional money for the daily resort fee.

12. Hutchinson Shores Resort & Spa – Jensen Beach

A few miles north of West Palm Beach, more specifically on Florida’s treasure coast, lies this resort that features 178 oceanfront rooms and suites. You can take advantage of their winter package, the Cabin Fever Cure, and get some discounts on your overall accommodations.

Some of the amenities offered are a spa, the hotel’s signature bar and restaurant Drift Kitchen and Bra, and two pools.

11. South Seas Island Resort – Captiva Island

Situated 30miles southwest of Fort Myers within an island nature preserve, right off Florida’s Gulf Coast, the lovely South Seas resort offers great accommodations. Guests can choose between rooms, suites, private villas or home rentals within the property that expands over 330 acres.

The resort offers plenty of family-oriented activities, and some of their packages, although not fully inclusive, are pretty awesome.

10. The Inn on Fifth & Club Level Suites – Naples

Located in the heart of Naples, the Inn on Fifth is close to upscale shopping and dining, and a vibrant nightlife. Club Level rates of this hotel are very close to being all-inclusive. They do offer a full breakfast, snacks in the afternoon, as well as cocktails and appetizers in the evenings.

You can enjoy your stay and take advantage of their private rooftops and whirlpools. If you need a ride through the downtown core, they will arrange a car for you.

9. Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort

You would think with a name like that the hotel would be located within the theme park, but it is actually on a quiet residential street. It is actually perfect, because it is very close to Walt Disney World, but you can get some much needed quiet time at the end of the day.

The hotel’s amenities are numerous, and their bed-and-breakfast package starts your day right. With activities galore, your kids will have a grand old time.

Next up, we have the best Fully All-Inclusive Resorts in Florida:

8. The Don CeSar – St. Pete Beach

Amenities galore, this resort is a great place to vacation with your whole family. Situated on sparkling white sands off the coast of the Florida Gulf in St. Pete Beach, the Don CeSar hotel is also referred to as the Pink Palace.

Looming over the shores, this pink Moorish-style hotel offers guests some great deals for their stay. Just ask about their Life’s Reward Package, it is a deal worth your while if you book a minimum of a two-night stay.

7. Henderson Park Inn – Destin

Along the Emerald coast and close to the Henderson Beach State Park in Destin, you will find this superb adults-only resort. It is a great option for a special occasion or honeymoon.

This all-inclusive resort offers a full breakfast buffet, a picnic lunch and a snack bar at your disposal throughout the day. In the evening head over to the tiki bar for happy hour, then watch the beautiful sunset over the ocean.

6. Pritikin Longevity Center & Spa – Miami

This wellness center that is located in Miami is a great luxury resort that focuses on all aspects of your well-being. From education on physical as well as psychological health, culinary classes, access to physician consultations, the one or two week all-inclusive program will leave you feeling like new.

You can also enjoy some tee time on one of their four golf-courses, or relax at their spa. They also have several pools at your disposal during your free time.

5. Legoland Florida Resort – Orlando

If you’re visiting Orlando with your kids, a stay at Legoland is a no-brainer. Their all-inclusive package gives you peace of mind so you can enjoy doing fun activities instead of worrying about mundane tasks. The resort includes three properties: the Beach Retreat, the main Hotel, or Pirate Island Hotel.

A stay at any of these three buildings allows you to get all your meals free, and tickets to their numerous activities. They have a water park, mini golf, a heated pool, as well as many kids entertainment venues.

4. Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge – Orlando

We know traveling to a theme park with children can get very expensive, pretty fast. But this Disney all-inclusive resort offers you at least two meals a day free, shuttle buses, and park tickets for an upfront price. Just pick your package from home before flying out, and you’re all set.

Waking up with a giraffe outside your window probably doesn’t happen where you live, and that’s what makes this hotel that much more special. Try to get a room that offers a view of the Savannah for an unforgettable stay.

3. Bungalows Key Largo

One of the newest adults-only resorts in Florida, Bungalows Key Largo opened its doors in 2019. A tranquil locale that is nestled amidst a lush botanical garden, it is surrounded by azure ocean waters. Their Zen Garden Spa alone is worth a visit. Featuring a Himalayan salt room, it brings you the tranquility you crave.

Each bungalow is 900 square feet, the outdoor verandas have their open private patios and soaking tubs. And all the meals are included in the price, which you can enjoy at any of their five restaurants, even poolside.

2. Club Med Sandpiper Bay – Port St. Lucie

This resort is family friendly, so the kiddies can tag along. They have plenty of activities for them to do at their kid’s club, while you can enjoy some alone time by the pool, or partaking in any of their numerous activities offered, all included in the price.

The seven buildings that are part of the resort have 337 rooms, and there are three restaurants on site. You can eat at any one of them for some variety. And let’s not forget about the entertainment part. The resort has many live shows at night that cater to both adults and kids.

1. Little Palm Island Resort and Spa – Little Torch Key

One of the best, yet most expensive resorts in Florida, Little Palm Island is also one of the most exclusive in the world. An opulent hideaway that is only reachable by boat or seaplane, it is located in the Florida Keys on a secluded barrier island.

A popular spot with famous people and celebrities, the hotel is tech free, so you can get utmost privacy while staying there.

It is also a good way of enjoying outdoor time, kid free! The perfect romantic getaway, it features 30 elegant bungalow suites, an oceanfront pool, a spa, and five acres of pristine sandy beaches.

The all-inclusive resort offers you the ‘Culinary Paradise Package’ that covers all your meals with a minimum of two night stay. You can also take advantage of their spa credit they include per guest, free of charge.

These are the 25 best all-inclusive resorts in Florida. Some of them are very affordable, others less so, but they are all pretty incredible. Have you stayed at any of them?