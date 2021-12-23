Watch winders are those machines, if you like, that keep your watches running and accurate. Your watches will tick properly and show the right time if you make sure to keep them moving, and that’s what the watch winders will accomplish when you’re not wearing them.

They are electronic watch storing devices that keep your watch, or watches, running while not in use. Just to be clear, watch winders work solely with automatic watches, not manual or quartz. And for those who own automatic watches, you know how annoying it can get when you have to reset the time, date, etc… But with the help of the watch winders, those annoying moments will be long behind you.

They keep your watches from stopping by rotating the hands as if the watch was being worn. Not only will they keep your collectible watches from slowing down or altogether stopping, but they also serve as a nice display case to show off your best time keepers.

It is a must accessory if you call yourself a watch enthusiast. Most automatic watches can go for at least 24-48 hours on the power reserve. But if you own multiple watches and cannot possibly wear them all at once, they will eventually stop. That’s where the watch winders come in.

Although some say you shouldn’t use a watch winder as they are believed to ruin the watch, there is no research that proves that. They will keep your beautiful collection ready to grab at once, depending on your mood. You don’t need to think in advance which watch to wear on a particular day. You get up, get ready, and grab whichever one tickles your fancy.

While compiling this list we took into consideration functionality, but pricing as well. Some watch winders are quite affordable, but some can be almost as expensive as the watches they contain.

We tried to include some for every taste and budget, so here we go. These are, in our opinion, the 20 best watch winders you can buy right now.

A dependable brand brings you a great option to consider when you own four automatic watches. For the increasingly large watch collection, this one offers great bang for your buck. It does the job well, and it is well built.

Quiet, dependable, and it works for four watches at a time, there really isn’t any reason not to consider grabbing this one. And it looks classy as well, so you can put your watches on display in any room of the house.

If you’re looking for something different, this model made in the USA might be the right one for you. This watch winder doesn’t come in a box, just a display that makes the watch hang free in the open air.

It certainly looks cool, but the drawbacks are the lack of protection and the ability to acquire dust. But if you are someone who wants something smaller and doesn’t let those cons bother them, you might prefer this style.

From the under $100 category, this is one of the best rated dual watch winders available right now. Not only attractive to look at, it is functional and quiet as well. This well-made dual watch has a nice large display for your two best watches, or his and hers. It can be powered either by the included wall outlet or batteries.

There are eight colors to choose from, and the five modes allow you to ensure the watches are not overwound. The only drawback is that it lacks a turns-per-day setting.

17. Rapport Duo Watch Winder in Carbon Fiber

As the name implies, this watch winder is made from brushed aluminum and it is covered in carbon fiber. Boasting a modern design that looks sleek while on display, the gray velvet interior is just lush.

It also features two beveled glass panels on the upper part which showcases your best two watches. This premium model contains two rotators that can be controlled individually.

A high quality watch winder for the devoted watch collector, this model from Cheopz is designed as a safe. It keeps your most prized watches safe with this solid steel construction. The 18mm explosion-proof glass is not just secure, but it also allows you to showcase your beautiful watches while they are in the safe.

If you choose to, you can even mount it on the wall thanks to the pre-drilled holes the safe is equipped with.

What you get from this model is a reasonably priced watch winder that also works great. Excellent quality for the price is all you can really ask for, and this model definitely comes through. The winder comes with four settings, so you can choose whichever works best for you.

Generally you can set it to spin for three hours then rest for nine, and you’re all set. The box is also luxurious looking, black with a blush plush pillow display.

This watch winder is made for two watches of up to 43 mm that can operate separately. It can be rotable clockwise and counterclockwise, and it is also one of the quieter models. Multiple settings is another positive about this dual watch winder, although there aren’t any negatives.

Some other double watch winders are larger in size, but this one is sleek and smaller, so it doesn’t take up too much room.

Heiden is a California-based brand that crafts their winders by hand. This model fits four watches that are vertically displayed in a beautiful leather finish that is available in three shades. It accommodates oversized watches, and it is one of the quieter models.

The directions to set it are simple, so it’s great for novice watch winder users. Another cool feature is the nice light effect that illuminates your watches while they are on display.

Based in the UK, Barrington offers customers great quality watch winders for reasonable prices. Available in about eight colors and styles, you will surely find one you will love. Boasting a super quiet Mabuchi motor, you might double check it in the beginning to make sure it functions. And it really does, either on power outlets or batteries.

Very simple to use, you can also adjust the spring behind the cushion to fit all your watches.

Similar to the four model watch winder from the same brand we mentioned earlier, this one has all those features plus additional storage space that can fit an additional nine watches. This is a must for watch collectors that are starting to own multiple units.

A great looking case, this is a true collectors must have. It will look attractive wherever you choose to display it, and the very subtle humming is so low, it won’t even disturb your sleep.

This one will certainly stand out, if that is important to you. The quality of the brand is always excellent, so that part is covered. Some nice specs are the precise number of rotations, and the fact that you can lock it.

The 2 year warranty is also a plus, but the most eye-catching feature is the beautiful cream leather designed box. The top is laser-cut, which gives it an interesting look, and it also has a glass cover that locks.

This is quite a showcase piece, but for the price you can see it as an investment! It displays your six best watches, and the gorgeous box is designed with carbon fiber in a modern style. Controlled by a touchscreen display, it has easy service access.

The winders are all individually powered by a quiet and smooth brushless motor. Each watch winder can be set to a different rotation mode by using the display. The extra drawer at the top can store some additional valuables.

8. Stackers Watch Winder

This watch winder that looks like a cube holds one single timepiece at a time, and the box is available in either brown or black. The simple design is classy, and from the company that is known for making stackable jewelry and watch boxes, you can add to it as your collection grows. Whether you have a power outlet or batteries, it works either way.

There’s a pair of control knobs at the front that allow you to see how the winder works. It also has three rotation settings and is super quiet, so a great choice overall.

Some other models might be disturbing you if you keep them in the bedroom, but this is one of the quietest models on the market. The Versa is a single watch winder that is also affordable. Some people that have purchased and reviewed this winder love the blue-light feature that lets you know the watch is being wound.

Its functionality is of course another plus, and it is also attractive. It will look good with any decor you have, its simplicity does not overwhelm the space.

Made from faux leather, this beautiful double watch winder from Wolf Heritage is a pretty large box, but it is luxurious. Adorned with chrome hardware, it gives it a sleek and sophisticated look. Powered by both D-Cell batteries or an AC power source, you can power up your watches whenever you’re in the mood.

The pre-programmed rotation phases ensure that your watches never get overwound. It suits all watch sizes, and the top storage compartment offers extra space for your other accessories.

From the Viceroy collection, this six-piece watch winder b Wolf is designed to impress. Meticulously engineered, it comes with the ability to select the turns per day. Made from black pebbled leather and lined with silver silk textured material, it has sleek chrome finished hardware, and features a locking glass cover.

Another cool feature is that it has individual settings for each watch, and enough room for your growing collection.

For small spaces, this is one of the best single watch winders you can find. The box is made from walnut and lined with velvet, and it brings a touch of luxury to your space. Running on a DC power adapter or batteries, the only drawback to this model is that it doesn’t showcase your watch.

But if you’re not into showing off, this is one of the best versatile watch winders you can find. With a choice between fast-wind or timed modes, you decide how to wind your watch when you’re ready.

This is one of, if not the best watch winder available. The reason we didn’t put it in first position is the steep price, and it lacks power reserve. But the positives are numerous. It comes with a beautiful glass case that locks, and the finish is excellent. Even if you don’t fill all the six spots, it looks great even with some empty slots.

While the two year warranty is a plus, the customizable specs are the best features. You can choose the direction you want the winder to go in, the spin rate, or even to delay the start.

The design alone is striking enough that you can buy it for this reason alone. It really does look like a time capsule, and it is made from crystal glass with chrome-plated aluminum. It runs on DC power but with battery backup, the only less attractive feature is its steep price.

But the mechanical design is beautiful, and you can see it in action while it’s doing its thing. It also has several rotation options and winding modes.

One of the best rated single watch winders on this list, the Wolf Heritage single watch winder is also one of the quietest models available. Looking very sleek on any dresser, or anywhere you choose to display it, you won’t even hear it when you go to sleep. It works flawlessly, and with the 12 hour rest feature, you can rest assured that your watches will never get overwound.

Although there are cheaper models that do the job just as well, investing a few hundred in a watch winder when your watch is worth thousands is not too much of a stretch. This one is better because its winding cycles ensure that the proper amount of tension is placed in the main spring, therefore keeping it working for many more years.

These are the 20 best watch winders you can buy right now. Do you like our selection?

**Luxatic is reader-supported. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.