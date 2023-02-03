The 23 Best Gold Watches for Men in 2023

Gold has always been the ultimate sign of luxury and elegance, and the world of watchmaking has been among the first ones to incorporate it from its early days. Gold and watches have often worked well together, both timeless and consistent assets of the wealthy.

Though it’s stainless steel that has gotten the upper hand in popularity when it comes to the most used material in watchmaking, gold watches are still a respectable niche of the watch industry, and if you haven’t got one for yourself one, maybe it’s time to do so.

Below, you’ll have some of the best gold watches you could have in 2023, from lower priced models to some of the most expensive.

23. Tissot PRX Powermatic 80 Steel and 18k Gold

Tissot’s PRX collection is a very handsome one, and the Powermatic 80 Steel and 18k Gold is a timepiece that shows it plainly with its stainless steel barrel shaped case decorated with an 18k rose gold fluted bezel.

To keep the overall tone, the handset, hour markers, and date window frame are gold hued. Underneath, there’s the Powermatic 80 movement, with an 80 hour power reserve. The shape of the case continues nicely with the integrated bracelet.

The watch costs around $1,850.

22. Frederique Constant Classic Moonphase Manufacture

Moving on to an almost double price, at over $3,000, we’ve got the Frederique Constant Classic Moonphase Manufacture, a gorgeously made timepiece powered by an in-house automatic movement.

This watch displays a superb white face in a gold plated steel case, with classic Roman numerals, leaf shaped hands polished by hand, and a moon phase indicator at the 3 o’clock position.

The Oris Aquis Date Caliber 400 is an investment at $4,600, but it’s a worthwhile one, parading a beauty that’s rarely seen in a sports themed watch. This exact model comes with a subtle touch of 18k rose gold on the rotating bezel, hands, and hour indices.

Beyond the looks, the Oris Aquis Date Caliber 400 comes with an extreme 120 hour power reserve, and a magnetic resistance to 2,500 gauss, a feat achieved through the use of silicon components.

20. TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph

Just under the $7,000 mark, there’s the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph, a beauty like no other. This timepiece proudly bears the name of the Carrera Panamerica road race and blends the sportiness of motorsport with the elegance of high end watchmaking.

The watch comes as a two tone model, with rose gold for detailing, such as the pushers, the crown, the hands and the hour indices, creating a very impressive and appealing aesthetic.

19. Hamilton Ventura 14K

The Hamilton Ventura is a legendary timepiece. But the 14k version of this spectacular watch makes everything that much more elegant, with its eccentric case made of solid gold.

It’s a limited edition timepiece, and it costs no more and no less than $11,000.

18. Breitling Chronomat B01 42

Breitling is one of those creators that doesn’t leave anything to chance. Their Chronomat B01 in 42mm case size is a testament to that, a recent remake of their original 1948 Chronomat.

This version comes with a stainless steel case with rose gold bezel, pushers, and crown, paired with a wonderfully made stainless steel bracelet with rose gold intermittent central links. The stunning dial of the $12,750 watch brings three sub-dials at 3, 6, and 9 o’clock, a tachymeter scale flange, and rider tabs on the bezel, plus more gold accents on the hands and hour markers.

Inside, there’s an automatic movement ticking, the Breitling Caliber 01, with a water resistance rating of 200 meters.

17. Cartier Tank Louis Cartier

The iconic Cartier Tank Louis Cartier comes with a rose gold case and its unique looking geometric dial that has impressed generations of watch enthusiasts and collectors all over the world.

It’s a $12,800 watch, but one that will prove a valuable investment many decades from now.

16. Nomos Lambda 39 Velvet Black

Nomos isn’t as old a brand as others, but it has rose to fame by being among the best in Germany and one of the most accessible to lower budget watch collectors.

It’s easily recognizable through the Bauhaus design their pieces entail and it’s prized for its outstanding quality. Nomos doesn’t have too many pieces crafted from precious metals, but those few, they’re excellent examples of the brand’s craftsmanship and attention to detail.

One such piece is the Nomos Lambda 39 Velvet Black, a $17,000 timepiece that features an 18k rose gold case with ruthenium plated dial and gold hands. The dial impresses a lot through its rare and understated power reserve indicator.

15. Tudor Black Bay Fifty-Eight 18K

The Tudor Black Bay Fifty-Eight in 18k gold draws inspiration from the original 41mm Black Bay timepiece, offering once again the snowflake hour hand, the geometrical shaped hour indices, but all in a smaller, 39mm sized case.

What’s more, the model comes in an 18k yellow gold case, beautifully contrasted by the green dial and the dark green bezel insert for the dive scale. The watch costs no less than $16,825.

14. Panerai Luminor 38mm 18K

The Panerai Luminor in its 38mm 18k rose gold case is a celebration of wealth and luxury. It brings that classic Italian look you’d expect to come from the famous watch brand, but clad in luxury.

The dial is black, as is the leather strap, and everything else is rose gold, making for a very interesting contrast. The same contrast will characterize your wallet after purchasing, for this timepiece costs $16,900, which isn’t little money by any standards.

13. Bremont H1 Generation Audley

Priced just under the $17,000 mark, the Bremont H1 Generation Audley is part of the first collection of watches from Bremont to be powered by their new ENG300 Series movements.

This model is dressy, yet contemporary, and it features a lovely white dial encased in a rose gold case, with matching golden hands and hour indices.

12. IWC Portugieser Automatic 40

The IWC Portugieser range of watches includes some of the best chronographs the world has seen, and the Automatic 40 is one of their most beloved one. But we chose it also for its rose gold 40mm case in a soft brush finish.

And paired with a brown alligator strap, it seems so close to that classic perfection that everyone dreams of, so if you’ve got the right budget – $17,400 to be precise, look no further, as this is the one you’ve been looking for.

11. Accutron Spaceview 2020 Yellow Gold Limited Edition

The Accutron Spaceview 2020 Yellow Gold Limited Edition is a tribute to the original Accutron – the first fully electronic timepiece in the world, celebrating its 60th anniversary.

And since it’s a celebration, it comes in a yellow gold case, and is powered by the brand’s proprietary movement that transforms the motion of the wearer’s wrist into electrostatic energy through two rotating turbines tied to two electrodes that power two very little motors.

What’s more interesting is that everything is visible, with the movement’s components on display below the sapphire crystal glass, held together by the 43.5mm yellow gold case. This timepiece is priced at a few hundreds below $20k.

10. Zenith Chronomaster Original

Zenith is one of those legendary watchmakers that had a huge influence on the industry, and their Chronomaster Original brings back the El Primero chronograph caliber, a high frequency automatic movement that had a great impact on the watchmaking world when it was launched in 1969.

This modern iteration comes in a modest 38mm diameter rose gold case, with a heart that beats at a frequency of 36,600 vph and is visible through the exhibition case back.

What’s impressive is the fact that the stopwatch function has a measuring accuracy of 1/10 seconds. The price of the timepiece is equally impressive, so for each dollar you think you’ll pay, you’ll actually pay 10, pushing the cost to $21,300.

9. Blancpain Fifty Fathoms Bathyscaphe in Sedna Gold

Another homage paying timepiece, this time a $25k diver, the Blancpain Fifty Fathoms Bathyscaphe in Sedna Gold, brings back memories of the 1953 debut of the Bathyscaphe dive watch that took the name of the deep sea submersible developed by Auguste Piccard.

The Fifty Fathoms Bathyscaphe features a deep blue dial that contrasts beautifully with the 18k Sedna Gold of the case and bezel. The Sedna gold is a very durable alloy of gold, palladium, and copper, a proprietary material of the Swatch Group, which Blancpain is part of.

The bezel comes with a secondary gold alloy with ceramic, the Ceragold, for its dive scale, and blue ceramic insert that mimics the color of the dial.

8. Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch Moonshine Gold

Just a little under the $30k mark, we’ve got the Speedmaster Moonwatch in Moonshine Gold, a superb celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing by Omega.

The Moonshine Gold is an alloy of yellow gold, silver, and palladium, and fits wonderfully with the black ceramic tachymeter scale of the bezel. The watch is paired with a black rubber strap that features a pattern similar to the lunar surface on the inside, making for an interesting tactile feeling.

The watch comes powered by the hand wound Omega Caliber 3861, with a 50 hour power reserve and 15,000 gauss antimagnetic resistance.

The Piaget Polo Date strikes the exact $30,000 mark and impresses with a superb contrast between the deep green dial and strap and the warm hue of the 18 karat gold case.

The Polo Date is part of Piaget’s most beloved collection, the Polo, and this wonderful green look was part of the new 2022 line.

6. Breguet Tradition 7097

On its full name, the Breguet Tradition Automatique Seconde Rétrograde 7097, comes with a gorgeous Guilloché Dial in a 40mm gold case.

The open-worked dial is symmetrical, allowing plenty of space for the wearer to admire the inner workings of the piece in the bottom half, while the upper half is reserved for the hours and minutes subdial with blued Breguet hands, and the semicircular seconds scale between 7 and 10 o’clock.

The beauty of the seconds subdial is the hand that jumps back down at the end of each minute. But to admire that, you’d have to pay no less than $33,500.

5. Chopard Alpine Eagle XL Chrono

The Alpine Eagle XL Chrono is a rose gold and ceramized titanium watch released by Chopard in 2021. The 44mm diameter case is made from rose gold, while the crown guards and case back come in bead-blasted ceramized titanium for added strength and resistance to corrosion.

The $35,900 watch is a beautiful sight, especially with the combination between the rose hue of the case and the black textured dial drawing inspiration from an eagle’s iris and the intense darkness of nights in the mountains.

Inside the timepiece ticks a self winding certified chronometer movement, the Chopard Caliber 03.05-C, and part of it can be admired through the sapphire case back.

Since we couldn’t have a list of gold watches without a Rolex on it, we chose the classic looking “President”, the Rolex Day-Date 40, in its 18k yellow gold case and bracelet, a mesmerizing timepiece with a glorious reputation.

Actually, the $37,000 watch is more of a status symbol than anything else. And its pure white dial amid all that gold speaks just that.

3. Grand Seiko 60th Anniversary Limited Edition

The Grand Seiko 60th Anniversary Limited Edition is right what it says, a celebration of the first Grand Seiko watch that came out in 1960, only that the contemporary iteration comes powered by a new and modern in house movement, encased in an 18k yellow gold 40mm case.

The celebratory gold is used on the hands and hour markers as well, and on the date window frame at 3 o’clock and the brand’s logo too. The movement inside is the Grand Seiko Hi-Beat Caliber 9SA5, ticking at 36,000 vph and featuring a power reserve of 80 hours. One of these 100 timepieces made costs $43,000.

2. Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Jumbo 50th Anniversary

The Royal Oak collection from Audemars Piguet is a fantastic range, prized and cherished by collectors worldwide, and to celebrate it, the watchmaker created what’s probably the most beautiful Royal Oak ever. If you like gold, that is.

This Royal Oak Jumbo 50th Anniversary brings the sleekest case in the entire range, and it’s all covered in yellow gold. The case, the bracelet, and even the gold fume dial. And don’t think that all that gold comes cheap, as the timepiece is priced at $66,200.

1. Vacheron Constantin Historiques 222

The Vacheron Constantin Historiques 222 is another celebratory timepiece, one that comes in a 37mm case and unique hexagonal link integrated bracelet made from 18k yellow gold.

But you’ll find gold everywhere you look on this watch, from the gold tones of the dial, to the gold hour markers, hands and Maltese cross at 12 o’clock, and even the movement’s rotor.

This $69,000 timepiece is a celebration of the brand’s original 222, but also a celebration of gold in itself.

Final thoughts

Gold watches have always had a special allure to them most often came with the idea that they were extremely expensive. Though true for the most part, there are still timepieces in – little – gold that aren’t as expensive as most people would think.

This list is a roundup of gold watches, from the least amount of gold and the prettier prices to the most impressive and the most expensive.