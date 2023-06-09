20 Best Affordable Electric Cars To Buy in 2023

Electric vehicles are becoming more and more popular nowadays, but are they affordable? As with any new technology, the first years are usually the more expensive ones, and also serve as an early real life testing period for the technology itself.

EVs are no different, and most people are reluctant to spend 6 figure sums for something that’s not time tested.

This is why we decided to take a look at what the electric vehicle market has to offer right now and identify those models that are fulfilling their intended role while keeping acquisition costs down as much as possible.

Since most EVs are in general more expensive than fossil fuel cars, the idea of affordability is a subjective matter.

Even so, EVs have gone a long way since their inception and despite costing more than their gasoline counterparts, there are a good number of relatively inexpensive electric cars available in 2023. Let’s take a look at some of the best.

20. Nissan Ariya Engage – $43,190

The Ariya is Nissan’s newest addition to their electric lineup. The car is a pretty SUV with a price that starts at around $44k for the Engage trim and is expected to deliver up to 300 miles of range at higher trim levels, more than their already famous Leaf.

Being the cheapest of the bunch, the Engage trim of the Nissan Ariya comes with a smaller battery pack, so therefore the total range is just above 200 miles.

Inside, the SUV is simplistic, yet modern and futuristic at the same time, and the ride is calm and stable, which is a trait that should satisfy most people.

19. Audi Q4 e-tron – $49,800

The 2023 variant of the Audi Q4 e-tron comes in a more affordable package, starting at about $50k, something that wasn’t available before. Powered by a 201 hp electric motor and a 77kWh battery pack, the base Q4 e-tron should reach a total range of 265 miles.

Those expecting raw performance at this price range will probably be disappointed by the 7.9 second time for the zero to sixty run. On the other hand, the more powerful trims come with less range, since the battery pack is the same.

On the inside you can expect the best of the best when it comes to technology. Audi did a great job equipping the interior of the e-tron with all their gadgets, including a head-up display with augmented reality that can project driving information right in front of the driver, so he won’t need to take his eyes off the road.

18. Chevrolet Equinox EV – $30,000

The Chevrolet Equinox EV is a novel entry on the market that should be in the dealerships sometime in fall 2023. Specs state 210 hp and 242 lb-ft of torque, and a total range of 300 miles.

The interior is roomy and presents information on a large infotainment display. Charging the Equinox EV takes 1 hour for 34 miles of range with its standard AC charging of 11.5kW, but it also supports fast charging, which goes up to a max of 150kW.

The price for this new EV starts at $30,000.

17. Polestar 2 – $48,400

Polestar is a young player in the industry, but it’s not a negligible one. To support that, you should know that it’s part of the same group that produces Volvo. Its EV, the Polestar 2 borrows interior design cues from the likes of Volvo S60 and XC60, so expect a cabin with premium materials and plenty of tech.

The range is a good 270 miles, but it also has a quick acceleration and a plush ride. The EV comes with only a single electric motor and rear wheel drive to keep costs down.

16. Kia EV6 – $41,400

The base model of the Kia EV6, the Light, priced at a few hundred dollars over $42,000, brings you about 232 miles of total range, and shares some traits with its cousing, the Ioniq 5.

For more range and a larger battery pack, the higher trim levels are the way to go, with the Wind at almost $49k offering 310 miles of range and a 77.4kWh battery pack for example.

15. Hyundai Ioniq 6 – $41,600

Ioniq 6 is the latest addition to Hyundai’s all-electric lineup, an interesting EV that threatens the supremacy of Tesla’s Model 3.

In its standard variation it comes with rear wheel drive and offers a range of up to 240 miles. The long range variant increases that number up to 361 miles, but the standard one is the more affordable one here.

As for motorization, it features a 53 kWh battery pack that delivers its juice to a single 149hp electric motor.

14. Toyota bZ4X – $43,000

Another solid option in the EV market is the Toyota bZ4X, a futuristic and edgy looking car that strays away from the usual design of gasoline powered Toyotas.

The base variant, costing a little over $43,000, brings to table a single motor with front-wheel drive.

For dual motors with all-wheel drive you’d need to shell out an additional $2k. The basic bZ4X can output 201hp and has a 63.4kWh battery pack which translates to a total range of 252 miles.

13. Ford F-150 Lightning – $59,974

The Ford F-150 Lightning is an electric beast capable of only 230 miles on a single charge and a zero to sixty run in only 4 seconds.

With a towing capacity of 7,700 pounds, it’s powerful enough, but despite its really limited range, it’s the best affordable electric truck on the market right now.

12. BMW 330e – $44,900

If you’re looking for performance, there are few electric cars out there that compare to the BMW 330e in the same price category. Capable of 288hp and 5.6 seconds for the 0-60 run, the 330e is impressive.

Technology and features are plentiful, and there’s a prioritization for safety with BMW’s active protection system that can detect accidents and prepares for impact by automatically taking a few precautions before, like closing windows and roof, tensioning safety belts, and activating its post-crash braking.

11. Volvo S60 – $41,300

The Volvo S60 is not a fully electric car, but a hybrid at a good price point. The base variant only costs $41,300, so it’s worth mentioning.

Specs state 455 horsepower, an acceleration of 4.3 seconds for the zero to sixty run. Inside, you’ll find a Bowers & Wilkins audio system, integrated Google features such as Assistant, Play, and Maps, and it also gets an air purifier.

10. Tesla Model 3 – $40,240

Model 3 is Tesla’s cheapest entry, priced at just over $40,000. It’s a rear-wheel drive with 272 miles range, and comes with basic Autopilot functionality such as automatic steering within a highway lane and smart cruise control.

The Model 3 does come with the Full Self Driving feature, but you’ll have to move away from the base model and pay significantly more.

Also important to know is that Tesla doesn’t provide a level 1 charger with the new Model 3, so that would have to be purchased separately, which means an added $230 to the total price.

9. Mazda MX-30 – $34,190

The Mazda MX-30 is a sporty looking hatchback with a very chic aesthetic and a charming minimalist interior. The EV features a single electric motor in the front that produces 143 horsepower, a figure that translates into an 8.7 seconds needed to go from static to 60 mph.

The battery pack is small compared to the other options, only getting 30 kWh. Due to that, the MX-30 only gets a very poor 100 mile range, which most people would probably find deeply unsatisfying.

Despite the price, which is lower than most other EV choices, the Mazda MX-30 is a good fit for the urban dweller.

8. Kia Niro EV – $39,550

Just under $40,000 we’ve got the Kia Niro EV in its Wind trim level, sporting a 201hp electric motor that draws power from a 64.8 kWh battery pack and offers a range of up to 253 miles.

Acceleration is good enough, hitting the 60mph mark in 6.7 seconds, and the cabin comes with plenty of tech and driver assistance gadgets such as touchscreen infotainment system, in-dash navigation, ambient mood lighting, rear occupant alerts, forward collision warning, lane keep assist, and a proximity key.

The Niro EV has another neat little feature that we love, the “vehicle to load” capability, which means you can power small devices from the battery of the car.

7. Volkswagen ID.4 – $38,995

In its entry level variant, the Volkswagen ID.4 comes with a total range of 209 miles, a quiet and comfy cabin, a smaller and cheaper 62 kWh battery pack for 2023, and a 12 inch touchscreen for the infotainment system.

The car drives smooth and fun, and it also features several driver assistance functions such as lane assist and automatic braking. The cabin itself is large and clean, and it’s better soundproofed than that of other cars.

Also important for the North American buyers is the fact that Volkswagen will give them three years of free 30-minute fast charging sessions at Electrify America stations. That means charging the battery from around 10% to almost 80% in that time.

6. Hyundai Kona – $33,550

Starting at around $33,550, the Hyundai Kona EV SUV is a viabile option, with a 258 miles range for the base model. It comes equipped with a 201 horsepower electric motor and a 64 kWh battery pack, pushing the car from zero to sixty in 6.4 seconds.

Inside, expect a small 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, comfy front seats, and large cargo space. The back row will feel a bit cramped. On the outside, the base Kona model is limited to only four colors. When it comes to charging capacity, it does come with DC fast-charging, which is capable of charging the battery from 10% to 80% in 47 minutes.

5. Mini Cooper SE – $30,750

The lovely Mini Cooper SE is one of the most fun EVs around. It’s also cheaper than most alternatives, coming in at just shy of $31,000. The exterior is among the most impressive if not the best of all electric cars, and its size makes it a great choice around town.

The range of 114 miles is its only downside, which also limits greatly where you can go with it. The upside is that it charges really fast, reaching 80% in only 36 minutes of fast-charging. The battery pack is only 32.6 kWh, and the motor outputs 181 horsepower.

Other than that, it’s very agile, as it borrows the traits of its gas-powered brother, and the interior brings a very charming design and plenty of digital features as well.

4. Chevrolet Bolt EUV – $28,795

With 2023 being the last year in production, the Chevrolet Bolt EUV sounds like a great variant, especially since the price tag for the base model goes below $30k, stopping around $28,795.

The Bolt EUV is an all electric and budget friendly SUV that reaches a good enough range of 247 miles, a dozen miles less than its brother, the standard Bolt EV.

The EUV variant of the Bolt brings a tad more cargo space, and both come with DC fast-charging as standard, and plenty of safety features with the base model.

3. Hyundai Ioniq 5 – $41,450

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is among the best value for the money when it comes to electric cars on the market today. It’s got a 168hp rear mounted electric motor powered by a 58 kWh battery pack, which doesn’t make it the quickest, but gives it a decent 220 miles of range.

The base variant starts at a price of $41,450, but if you want all-wheel drive, longer range, and a towing capacity of 2,300 pounds, you’ll have to pay extra and get yourself a higher trim level.

The distinctive design gives it a unique look, but the Ioniq 5 isn’t just about looks and style, it’s also very fun to drive, showing some impressive road manners.

2. Nissan Leaf – $28,040

The 2023 variant of the Nissan Leaf is among the most affordable EVs on the market right now, offering an interesting list of specs for the money. Among them you’ll find a 40 kWh battery pack, a 147hp electric motor, a 0-60 mph run in 7.4 seconds, and a total range of 149 miles.

There are several trim levels as well, but the base one starts at $28,040, and comes with your standard tech gadgets inside, among which a small 8 inch touchscreen infotainment and navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus some ride safety features such as the automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure and blind spot warnings, and several more.

As one of the first electric cars to hit the market, the Nissan Leaf has come a long way.

1. Chevrolet Bolt EV – $26,500

It’s no wonder why the Chevrolet Bolt is so popular. It’s the best affordable EV overall, offering a lot of value for under $27k. It has a range of 259 miles, and comes with a 65 kWh battery pack and 200hp.

Despite being one of the most economical electric cars on the market, the Chevy Bolt is still a snappy one, doing the zero to sixty in six seconds, which is commendable.

Final thoughts

The electric car market is a tight one, with manufacturers striving to provide an attractive package to compensate for the lack of range, but when compared with the gas-powered equivalent, many people are left wondering why should they pay more to get less.

Apart from the F-150 Lightning that was a lot cheaper last year, the EVs above are all below the $50,000 mark, and are doing the best job of combining a decent range with a decent set of features, plus a pleasant and futuristic design both inside and outside.

These are the best affordable EVs so far.