The 10 Best Electric Dirt Bikes of 2020

It has become crystal clear in these last few decades that we need to change our consumption habits if we want to protect the world, that’s why more and more companies have started to implement eco-friendly measures into their products. This year’s pandemic has been a wake up call that it is imperative that we act sooner rather than later.

Although we need to be more conscious in our everyday lives, we still want to find pleasure in our favorite activities without breaking the bank. Hybrid vehicles are slowly becoming more available, and the bike world is following suit.

Electric dirt bikes are a good choice for thrill seekers who are also nature conscious, so here are the 10 best electric dirt bikes you can buy right now:

1. KTM Free Ride E-XC

The KTM Freeride E-XC delivers full operational safety without compromise. Its engine is perfectly adaptable to any terrain, and it has no problem going from rough bike paths to regular street.

This very quiet and zero emissions bike will surely even become street legal in the near future, which makes it a feasible transportation means as well as a fun hobby. Even when submerged in water it poses no danger that an electric hazard will happen.

The battery lasts for up to an hour and a half and you can fully charge it in 1.3 hours. The single speed transmission bike weighs in at 244.7 lbs, or 110.9 kg, its torque stands at 42 Nm and its max. power is 18 kW (24.5 hp) @ 5000 rpm.

2. Cake Kalk Electric Bike

The Swedish electric motorcycle manufacturer CAKE introduced the new model CAKE Kalk INK this year with updates from its original Kalk OR and managed to reduce its price substantially.

Down to only $9,500 from its first original model which came in at $16,000, they changed a few features in order to save on cost. It utilizes a non-linkage rear suspension, a sturdy 19-inch wheel set for added durability and less maintenance and the body work and fenders are made from polycarbonate and ABS.

Its top speed is 50+ mph (80+ km/h) and you can enjoy a three hour ride on its battery before needing to recharge. This bike is not only lightweight, coming in at 154.3 lbs (70 kg), its design is simple and minimalist.

3. Alta Motors Redshift MX Electric Dirt Bike

Although Alta Motors was bought by Canadian company BRP in early 2019, their Redshift MX is still one of the most popular dirt bikes available. It features amazing specs such as 50 horsepower, 42 lb-ft torque and a battery recharge time of 1.5 hours.

You can enjoy up to 4 hours of riding this high performance bike on any terrain. It weighs 259 lbs, or 117.5 kg and it is built sturdier than other bikes in its category.

This bike offers the eco, sport or performance mode, depending on what your needs are.

4. Zero Motorcycles Zero FX Bike

The Zero FX electric bike is a sleek, stealthy machine which can take you on your favourite trails and even on the highway on your way there! It is as good looking as it is functional.

It offers 106 Nm of torque, or 78 lb-ft, weighs in at 247 lbs (115 kg) and has a very smart battery.

All you need to charge it is a simple 110 volt outlet, so you don’t need to worry about finding a charging station. Depending on your preference, you can customize it in either Eco or Sport modes.

5. Electric Motion EM 5.7 Escape Dirt Bike

The EM 5.7 Escape is ergonomically designed with your comfort in mind. It can be used as a trail bike as well as a dirt bike and offers a silent, pollution-free experience.

This lithe yet powerful bike armed with torque capable of 450 Nm and weighing at 75 kg (165 lbs), can go up to 75 km/hr. You can enjoy it for long rides due to its recharge button which can add to your battery life when activated.

6. Kuberg FreeRider Electric Dirt Bike

If you’re an adrenaline junkie, this bike offers a lightweight affordable option. It is a powerful purpose-built off-road electric bike which provides incredible utility and is built to last. It is designed and manufactured in Europe and is available in 8 Kw and 12 Kw motor outputs.

This bike is also suitable for teenagers, who can get a taste of adventure at top speed for up to an hour, recharge the battery in 2.5 hours and go at it again.

7. Zero Motorcycles Zero DS Bike

The new Zero DS is not only low maintenance and multi-function, it also got a new makeover with the eye catching Mojave colour. The Santa Cruz California company is trying to expand its market by lowering its prices while maintaining the quality they are known for.

It is still one of the most powerful dirt bikes on the market with torque going up to 116 ft-lbs and city range of 82 miles.

8. Bultaco Brinco R Electric Dirt Bike

This bike is not only for the thrill seeker, but also for the exercise junkie. The petals are built to give you a chance to get your cardio in while saving your battery power.

It features three riding modes: Eco (up to 30 miles/hr), Tour (47 miles/hr) and Sport (67 miles/hr), making this a versatile machine. This three hour recharge 1.3 kWh lithium ion battery brings this bike into being a great eco-friendly option.

9. Sur-Ron MX Electric Dirt Bike

The MX electric dirt bike manufactured by Sur-Ron is another alternative for the young, less experienced rider who still wants to get some cardio in. You can use this bike off-road and on the road as well, but only up to 30 mph.

This bike is created for those who believe in quality and design. It is a beautiful, lightweight and affordable bike which comes equipped with an incredible battery. Every detail is well thought out and the bike is easy to upgrade and customize. It is also fast and reliable, with top speed of 45 mph.

10. Razor Dirt Rocket SX500 McGrath Electric Dirt Bike

The SX500 McGrath features authentic graphics and design inspired by winning motocross rider Jeremy McGrath. It is a stylish fully functional electric dirt bike that can take you to your competitions or just your regular trail jumps.

It comes with high torque power and variable speed motor and it features dual suspension handlebars, a retractable kickstand, hand operated dual disk brakes and a fast charging battery.

If thrill seeking is not reason enough to consider investing into an electric dirt bike, these sensible reasons alone can convert you. Not only are they fast and stylish, but are more affordable than the fuel counterparts and a lot less messy.