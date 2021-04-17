The 20 Best Jumpsuits for Men in 2021

The jumpsuit, or boilersuit, as some people call it, is becoming an increasingly popular trend for men as well as women.

In the past year or so, this new attire has taken over the fashion world, one of the reasons being extreme comfort.

What exactly is a jumpsuit or boiler suit?

It is a piece of garment that is a one-piece, most of the time with full-length sleeves and legs. You will see in the list a few variations to this, as the rules are not rigid when it comes to this attire. Some have short sleeves and long legs, some long sleeves and short legs, or some both sleeves and legs are short. It really depends on the company and the look you’re going for.

The term boilersuit comes from the full body coveralls men used to wear when they were doing maintenance to coil-fired boilers. Now it’s a popular grownup onesie for all to sport. Just like the dress for women, the jumpsuit will satisfy both comfort and effortless style. It really is the best of both worlds, and requires very little effort on your part. Just throw it on and you’re out the door.

How to wear a jumpsuit?

If you want to be the most stylish of your guy group, how should you wear the jumpsuit in order to stand out?

Don't use a belt, unless the jumpsuit comes with it. For a more fitted look, choose a more tailored, structured model.

Button it up all the way for a polished, clean-cut look. If you fold up your leg cuff and/or pop up the collar will give you an air of nonchalance, for an extra cool vibe.

For the super cozy look, roll up the sleeves to the elbows, undo an extra button to show off that fancy tank you're wearing under, or undo that zipper a little lower for a flirty effect.

To undo the monochromatic look every now and then, spice it up with a bold colored t-shirt underneath. For an extra touch of pizzazz, roll up the leg cuff all the way to the knees and wear a pair of knee-high flashy socks.

For more formal days, wear a freshly ironed oxford shirt that you should button all the way up, while opening up your jumpsuit (either buttons or zipper) to about the belly button. You can always add a bowtie to complete the look.

Now that you saw the different ways to stand out and wear your favorite jumpsuit, let’s take a look at the 20 best jumpsuits for men we found for you this year.

We know winter’s over and you can’t wait to put your cold weather stuff away fast enough, but we just had to show you this cold weather insulated option. It is the only one and, in our opinion, the best one for layering, or wearing as it is on cool, but not extremely, freezing days.

The company specializes in workwear, and you can definitely use it for work, but the black one is stylish enough to wear from day to day. The reinforced knees, padded interior, and zippered chest pockets are great features this overall offers.

19. Banana Republic Heritage Flight Jumpsuit

The beautiful color of this jumpsuit is reason alone to consider this model. On the more stylish spectrum, this slim fit adds some flair to your wardrobe. Made from soft cotton blended with a touch of spandex, it is comfortable to wear as well as trendy.

The buttons and the patch pockets give the allure of workwear without compromising on style.

18. Engineered Garments Combi Suit

Japanese born designer Daiki Suzuki from Engineered Garments brings you this short sleeves/ short leg combination. He takes his inspiration from an outdoorsy lifestyle and the military look, which he portrays with this suit.

Made from a lightweight wool fabric, it features a two-way YKK zipper and a drawstring waist. Two side pockets and a chest pocket give you enough room for your keys, phone and wallet.

17. McQ Jumpsuit by Alexander McQueen

If you’re looking for a more subdued look for the nice weather months, look no further. Made from 100% polyester, it will keep you cool enough so you can go about your daily activities without any stress.

Features a front button-up closure, pointed collar, and belt loops. The single rear pocket that is a favorite with guys is present and the two side pockets offer convenience.

16. Rick Owens Jumpsuit

For those of you who are familiar with the brand, no explanations necessary. For the rest of you guys, let us introduce you to this hip, youthful brand. We like this dropped crotch model, and although it is not for everyone, it is very trendy and functional at the same time.

A zipped closure along with a side pocket that is made with the same zipper style, give this drapey look a nice touch.

15. Zara Denim Jumpsuit

This ripped denim jumpsuit from Zara is so cool, you’ll probably wear it all summer long. This sleeveless short-leg version made from shredded denim, will make even the preppiest guy look rebellious.

Features a button closure at the front, two side and two chest pockets, and loops for a belt.

14. COS Organic Cotton Linen Boiler Suit

This lightweight blend of cotton, linen and rayon suit from COS makes us hope of better times ahead. This is the ultimate vacation-mode boiler suit. The button up v-neck collar is similar to that of a baseball shirt.

The tie-front belt adds a touch of class to this relaxed look. It comes in a breathable, light tan color, perfect for nice summer days.

13. Asos Design Tall Chevron

Most jumpsuits are inspired by the military or workwear, but this one is a sporty version of the coverall. The chevron design makes you think of tracksuits athletes wear, and this tall collection design will fit even the guys who usually have a hard time finding jumpsuits for their size.

Made from a stretchy polyester and with a zip front, tapered leg and cinch-waist make this a more fashionable option for hip guys.

We had to include a jumpsuit from Dickies, as they are one of the most popular companies specializing in men’s coveralls. They come in an array of shapes, colors and styles, but we like the versatile look this particular model offers you.

You can go for the working guy look or, if you undo the top button and lower the zipper a bit you can show off your undershirt for a more daring look. Made from a blend of polyester and cotton, it is one of the most comfortable options for a very affordable price.

11. COS Boiler Suit

This simple yet fashion forward model from COS is for the no-fuss guy looking for a minimalist option. This has gotta be it. Made from a wool mix in a dark grey, this affordable suit will help you make a statement.

The camp collar gives it a casual look, and the darted trouser offers you comfort, for an overall stylish option. Cos is one of the best places to shop if you want to achieve this look.

10. Yohji Yamamoto Dungarees

For those of you who don’t like feeling restricted, this pair of dungarees from Japanese fashion designer Yohji Yamamoto is the perfect fit. The adjustable shoulder strap offers you extra freedom, so you can adjust it if need be. It is such a versatile piece, you can accessorize it with a t-shirt, turtleneck, or any other layer you feel like.

The dropped crotch is also very trendy and looks good on anyone. The two chest flap pockets and back patch pockets are not only for convenience, they also add an extra layer of style.

9. Carhartt WIP Overalls

Another sleeveless option, this model from Carhartt is a bit more affordable than the previous one we just showed you. The blacked-out look adds a bit of flare to this work appropriate overall.

The WIP Overalls could also come with elastic suspenders, matched by a classic logo, not to mention the tool pockets that will make your workday become more bearable. Not just for work, you can wear those in any casual setting, and you’ll do it in style.

8. Isabel Marant Overalls

These beige overalls from Isabel Marant are the perfect addition to any wardrobe. The straight leg gives the look some structure, and the side button closures offer you extra convenience.

They are so well cut they will suit any body type, and that will make you stand out in any crowd. The adjustable straps will also allow you to add an extra layer if you want, so you can wear it in many different ways.

7. Henrik Vibskov Boiler Suit

This sustainable piece Danish designer Henrik Vibskov brought you is crafted with organic cotton, and it is manufactured in an environmentally friendly space. This look is more tailored than the more casual overall, and the off-center zipped front fastening gives it a nice visual appeal.

The large chest and side extra large patch pockets add an edge to an already stylish piece. And it’s unisex, so women can wear it too!

6. Beams Plus Overalls

Beams Plus, a Japanese menswear brand, is inspired by 1950s and 60s vintage uniforms the traditional American workers would wear. These twill overalls, with the built-in belt, cropped leg, and large cargo pockets are a good example of that particular style.

Zip and snaps fastening, and crafted from an easy to upkeep polyester material make this jumpsuit a contender on our list. Convenience and practicality are the main features of this attire.

5. DUOltd Jumpsuit

This uniform jumpsuit, made from a blend of grey cotton and polyester brings an edge to the “janitor” look. The graphic prints all over add an air of ‘being fly’, as its name claims.

Elastic waistband, pockets even on the chest and leg along the press-stud fastenings are all classic workwear touches you would expect from this style of overalls. A classic design with a bit of personality, that would look even more awesome with the right pair of sunglasses.

4. Bottega Veneta Jumpsuit

This oversized suit made from cotton gabardine offers you a classic structured look suitable to any body shape. The details on the chest pockets and the concealed plastic button you find on the center, as well as on the collar, waist and cuffs add a little luxury to this otherwise minimalist look.

Bottega Veneta knows style and the excellent craftsmanship of this piece is evident.

3. Opening Ceremony & Beastie Boys Boiler Suit

The collaboration between Opening Ceremony and the Beastie Boys brought you this celebration of the group’s legendary uniform. We hope you will be able to still find it, as it sold out pretty quickly as soon as it hit the shelves.

If you can, you will feel as if you’re part of the group, which is pretty cool, and you’ll be the envy of all your friends. It is a simple yet classic cut, with the groups’ emblem sawn on the chest, and a slightly oversized fit suitable to anyone.

The white stitching on the navy blue material of this suit brings out the oversized shape. Features two chest pockets, an open collar, this stylish workwear overall is suitable for any activity you plan to partake in.

The closure at front is made with buttons, and it has a zip fly for your convenience guys! A reasonably priced yet stylish option for your everyday wear.

1. Gucci Tapered Cotton-Canvas Boilersuit

Now, let’s take a look at this work of art from Gucci! Made from a cotton-canvas brick red, this bold boilersuit will bring you that attention you’re looking for. Framed with a beige collar and a front zip in the same color, the elastic waistband brings you a slim fit while remaining super comfortable.

If you like to stand out in the crowd, zip it down to your belly button, wear a striped shirt and tie like they originally presented it at the fashion show, and you will surely achieve that.

This sums up our version of the best jumpsuits you might want to buy right now. There are lots of options out there, so feel free to go with your preferred choice, you don’t have to necessarily follow our suggestions.

