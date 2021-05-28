The 20 Best Luxury Cars That You Could Buy in 2021

Powerful, expensive, and riding on four cool wheels, luxury cars have been the stuff that dreams are made of. We’ve all had our favorites ever since we were very little and some of us still have goals that revolve around their dream cars. But only some of the world’s richest people can afford to get any car and more often than not we just end up daydreaming about the best of the best.

This is why you get to enjoy an extensive list today, containing nothing but the most desirable luxury cars out there – by all means, dream all you want. But let’s make one thing clear – most of the vehicles you will see here are luxurious saloons, in factory mode. We won’t mention any expensive supercars here, bespoke versions of these cars, or the racing legends of yesteryear.

However, if opulence and sophistication is what gets your motor running, feel free to keep on scrolling. Driving a Rolls-Royce or a Bentley is an unforgettable experience, simply because life isn’t just about fast 0 to 60mph times or lap records. Without further ado, here are the 20 best luxury cars you can buy right now.

Rolls-Royce Phantom

The grandest and greatest luxury example of motorized wonder has been often praised as a driven extravaganza. The Phantom is an utter joy and a rare treat, something that its cool price-tag easily explains.

Comfortable and quiet – almost inviting you within a lonesome atmosphere – this beauty will take you on an adventure you have never anticipated before. Weighing in at almost 3,000 kilograms, almost like a small tank, this luxurious car will top most sporty vehicles when it comes to 0 to 100 mph times.

An engineering masterpiece, precise and powerful, this Rolls-Royce will have you feeling impressed within seconds. With a powerful V12 hiding under the bonnet, it’s safe to say that the future owners will never feel bored while driving this thing. And of course, the lucky passengers in the back will also appreciate every single ride.

Bentley Flying Spur

The splendid Bentley Continental has been haunting our dreams for years now. But Bentley is constantly coming up with new ideas and concepts, and this four-door limousine is simply marvelous, taking luxury to new levels.

The Flying Spur, granted, has a few things in common with the already impressive Continental GT coupe. However, it was built around a new platform, one that bears the Porsche signature, which is why it features four-wheel steering and active anti-roll bars.

Speaking of driving, on top of the outside grip, balance and that cool steering technology there’s a 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12 that sends 626 hp to all wheels, which is why this vehicle becomes even more enjoyable as it accelerates to 62 mph in less than four seconds.

The opulent cabin is, as you can imagine, properly insulated from the outside world, and it’s a a statement of elegance. Just imagine, as cool and fast as it is, the Flying Spur is actually Bentley’s entry-level limousine.

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class

Which is the most exclusive and most expensive car in the world? It’s a tough decision to make, potentially impossible to decide. Yet, the Maybach name always comes first to mind – at least, in my case. Why is that?

The most revered limousine in the world, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is the utmost vehicle out there. Part of a league of its own, the Maybach version of the S-Class boasts high-end active suspension and driver assistance technologies, showcasing a refined and incredible combo between elegance, modern tech and performance.

The flagship S650 will have you enjoying 603 hp, coming out of a twin-turbocharged V12 – an engine as quiet as it is powerful. Comfortable, luxurious and fast, this luxurious vehicle does not stray away from an already successful German recipe and will make you feel it’s worth every penny.

Bentley Mulsanne

Bentley has always managed to deliver dream cars that are very luxurious and super enjoyable from a driver’s point of view. As easy as that sounds, it’s quite a tricky balance to achieve, and the Mulsanne manages to do that easily, standing out of a crowd.

Designed to handle like a sports car, if the situations calls for it, this vehicle packs a powerful turbocharged V8. As a result, the lucky owners of this beauty get to have a stylish vehicle parked in their garage, but one that’s quite fun to take on a short trip to the mall too.

Discreet or as discreet a Bentley can be, the Mulsanne is a top-level luxury four-door – one that’s less formal than expected yet more luxurious that we’re used to. It seems to be the best of both worlds, and the interior seems to tease us with the best of the best, combining high-quality wood veneers and various fittings that make this car to die for.

A luxurious limousine, almost aristocratic, that cannot and should not be ignored, this Bentley is definitely a keeper.

Rolls-Royce Ghost

Are you surprised to find yet another Rolls Royce on this list? That was expected and a glimpse of the Ghost will make everything go away – a bad day, a big chunk of money from your bank account; everything. Built around the same ‘Architecture of Luxury’ platform as the Cullinan and Phantom models, this thing is innovative – to say the least.

The Phantom was designed to be driven like a sports car and the thrills it delivers can be easily compared to owning a sports car. Agile and cool to look at, this luxurious car is able to act as a conversation starter or take you to the office on a daily basis. On the inside, an elegant ambiance and high-end materials make sure no one in their right mind would ever get out of this outstanding beauty.

Worry not, since you will be getting the best of both worlds – the thrills a luxurious super car offers combined with the usability of a daily driver. Having this thing sit in your driveway will surely make for an incredible view as well.

Range Rover SVAutobiography

The modern SVAutobiography is the pinnacle of the British marque’s long history and experience. Land Rover, particularly their Special Operations team, has finished this 5.2-meter super-expensive SUV, with a lot of handcrafted details.

The SVAutobiography will accommodate four passengers, while offering ‘lounge’ rear chairs, a fold-out aluminum tray table, as well as a sliding panoramic sunroof. And that’s just a small tease of its unique appeal.

By blending expensive materials inside the cabin with a comfortable riding experience, not to mention the overall dominating vibe and bold attitude it puts out, this vehicle will intimidate most and seduce all.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Here we go again. Another Rolls-Royce. The Cullinan was the car manufacturer’s response to customers demanding a daily driver, and what a good response it was. Comfortable and practical, even though it’s not really admired by critics, this luxurious SUV has quickly transformed into a successful concept.

A Rolls-Royce by nature, one can only expect outstanding mechanical refinement, excellent maneuverability and luxurious interiors. Nonetheless, this thing keeps in line with user-friendly factors, and owners are quite happy with what they’ve received.

With height-adjustable air suspension and a four-wheel drive system borrowed from BMW, the Cullinan will be able to handle anything you might throw at it.

Bentley Bentayga

The Bentayga made quite a few waves when it was introduced and, oddly enough, it was constantly upgraded and improved upon. The Speed version packs an impressive 626 hp engine, enough to make you feel like this SUV is the next best thing in motor racing.

On the inside, the Bentayga shows off an incredible sense of style and luxury – somewhat expected from the brand. Some might say that this thing isn’t as comfy and cozy as the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, but that only means that Bentley aimed to deliver a sporty driving experience – and they succeeded.

It’s safe to assume that one way or another this thing will put a smile on your face. If you can’t afford one, you can simply visit an online virtual showroom and experience a variety of luxury vehicles from the comfort of your living room.

Alpina B7

I have to say, I’ve always had a soft spot for Alpina cars; some go for Brabus, others are crazy about Abarth or Novitec models, but to us Alpina cars always had a special touch. The BMW badge just isn’t enough for some people right now. And that’s where Alpina takes things to a completely new level.

The Alpina B7 is incredible, to say the least, a bold and unattainable daydream for most of us. With 600 hp and 590 lb ft of torque, delivered from a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8, the B7 also packs plenty of mods, such as an improved powertrain and suspension system, to make sure each driving experience is an impressive one.

Refined, powerful, and looking awesome, the B7 takes sportiness to a completely new level.

Mercedes-AMG S65

If you can’t afford to get the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, this is probably the next best thing. The mechanical marvel that is the AMG S65, combined with outrageous electronics and computer-controlled decisive factors, turns this car into a performance-oriented vehicle, as a powerful twin-turbocharged V12 will help the driver experience 0 to 62 mph in 4.2 seconds.

Designed for smooth, wide roads – thanks to the air suspension system and stability control – the S65 manages to remain a proper luxury car while delivering the high speed thrills that most car enthusiasts usually talk about.

Is there anything bad to be said about this car? I think not, and I dare you to do so.

Rolls-Royce Wraith

Ready to splash out $343,350? Because that’s how much a brand new Rolls-Royce Wraith will set you back. If you loved the sporty vibes of the Ghost model, the Rolls-Royce Wraith will surely have a positive effect on your mood. Sure, some people feel odd talking about a sporty Rolls-Royce, a name that’s usually associated with style, luxury, relaxation.

This fast and powerful Rolls-Royce hides the very same 6.6-liter V12 engine we saw in the Ghost model, yet this time the same powerplant puts out 62 more ponies, and we all know that more is always better, right? An 8-speed satellite-aided transmission makes use of GPS data to predict which gear the car might need. It may sound like a technology developed by Tesla, but it isn’t.

It’s just the car manufacturer’s way of making it obvious they thought of your needs, and you simply need to relax and enjoy the ride. With that in mind, the very same team made sure that this vehicle remains quiet and comfortable, no matter where you are headed.

With a 0 to 60 mph time of 4.5 seconds, the Wraith has plenty to brag about and impress – let’s just mention the matte-finished, open-grained wood panels on the inside or the celestial 1340 fiber-optic “Starlight Headliner.

Not as opulent as some its siblings, the Wraith manages to stand out of a crowd – inside the Rolls-Royce factory or on the street – and makes for a sound investment, from more points of view than one.

Bentley Continental GT

The stunning coupe Bentley unveiled three years ago made quite an impression, to say the least. The Continental GT was designed to look great and feel fabulous from behind the steering wheel. Sure, the emblem is a bit old, but everything fitted onto this vehicle is state of the art.

The latest Continental GT still looks familiar, and we’re fine with that. The Continental is capable of taking on the Aston Martin DBS series or Ferrari’s front-engine grand tourers, and the new iteration has a powerful 6.0-liter W-12 sitting further at the back, improving weight distribution and overall performance.

A bit on the heavy side, this vehicle still feels very light on its wheels, thanks to the 626-hp W12 engine – top speed is rated at 207 mph. Elegant, with subtle design touches making sure you look its way, this Bentley manages to show off a restrained luxury yet feel opulent thanks to some very cool bling touches.

The Continental GT will feel comfortable almost anywhere you take it, within an urban environment or on a twisty mountain road, being fast and agile, while looking impressive no matter where you go. What more could you ask for?

Rolls-Royce Dawn

The elegant Dawn shares its chassis with the Wraith fastback, but that’s where the similarities end. Praised as one of the world’s most luxurious vehicles, this thing hides a twin-turbo 6.6-liter V-12 mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

A sophisticated air suspension system makes this $340,000 convertible very fun to drive and, if you want to impress everyone around, you can even take it for a spin on the Nurburgring. Driving it on a track won’t be a difficult task.

So, if you have enough money for it, feel free to go crazy and get your own Rolls Royce Dawn.

Toyota Century

Oddly enough, at least for some, this thing costs $180,000; even stranger, I just love the way it looks. The modern Toyota Century has left the V12 engine behind, with a hybrid 5.0-liter V8 designed to care of everything.

You do know that Toyota is quite the expert at building outrageous luxury cars, right? You might have heard about Lexus, but it’s time for a good news / bad news moment – yes, this incredible vehicle can be yours but, no, you just can’t have it.

Jokes aside, this limousine is only sold in Japan, which means that you might want to consider an overnight shipment. Meanwhile, the third-generation Century is longer and more spacious, it’s super quiet, yet it packs a modern 20-speaker premium audio system.

Generous, luxurious, with wool upholstery and adjustable rear seats inside the cabin, as well as a writing table with reading light aim to deliver the utmost comfort – hence the soft suspension system.

A very appreciated Safety Package – thank you, Toyota – includes collision avoidance support, blind spot monitoring, and rear cross traffic alerts. Feel free to import your very own Century in the US or Europe.

Porsche Panamera Turbo Executive

As if the regular Panamera Turbo or Turbo Sport Turismo weren’t enough, the Germans decided to go all out with this thing. The extended-wheelbase Executive model keeps all the technical specs we’ve all been drooling over, while offering passengers a more comfortable environment. Trust me, one quick look and a short drive, and you will be calling your bank immediately after.

The Panamera did not win prizes for beauty or wonderful design lines, but it was fun to drive and packed with technology – so much so that even your mother could drive it around Nurburgring. However, the Executive is definitely a visual improvement on the original.

Looking like it means business and stylish enough to worry about people actually wanting to steal it, this Porsche has a lot going for it. On the inside, things remain equally impressive. Here, a futuristic vibe, with numerous buttons and sensors, and a brand new infotainment system invite people to enjoy life. There’s more to it than that, but you get the general idea.

How does it drive? This heavy GT offers just the right amount of fun, not to mention effortless driving. It handles like a dream, it’s fast when you need it to be and thanks to rear-wheel steering things will feel interesting. What can we say about the 4.0-liter V8, and the 550 ponies it puts out? Thank you, Porsche.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600

Maybach’s first attempt at a SUV, the GLS 600 looks outrageous, boasting a generous interior that’s packed with cool and possibly difficult to understand technologies – fitting of the Maybach name, isn’t it?

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is much more than a visual update to the GLS. Inside the cabin, an individualized three-seater setup makes for a dreamy environment, with the company gladly accepting special requests. Would you like extendable folding tables and a refrigerator to hold your favorite brand of champagne? We might want that too.

Speaking of equipment, the standard offering includes a panoramic sunroof, a separate air conditioning system at the back as well as a wireless charging station. The list goes on and on, with a “Maybach” drive mode promising a comfortable ride – how’s that for exclusivity?

All the while, the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 works alongside a 48-volt electrical system to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 4.8 seconds. What’s holding you back?

BMW Alpina XB7

And.. we’re back to Alpina – oh joy, oh joy. The BMW X7 has received quite a lot of attention, which means it was only a matter of time before the specialist car tuners went to work on improving its original design. All the features of BMW’s flagship sedan, packed into a cool SUV – that does not sound bad, actually.

However, the Alpina version features bespoke touches while the 612-hp engine does not ruin our day, in any way. Under the hood, the Alpina XB7 hides an upgraded twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8, complemented by additional radiators, Alpina-specific intercoolers and a ZF-upgraded eight-speed automatic transmission. Heavily modified, compared to the standard X7, the XB7 aims to be versatile and impressive. And it sure is!

60 mph is achieved from a standstill in 4.0 seconds; but, worry not – this luxury SUV also comes with four-piston Brembo brakes, Alpina-developed dampers for the air suspension, active roll bar, as well as rear-wheel steering, that could make it worthy of a fun day at the track as well. You know what I think about any car bearing the Alpina name!

Audi A8

The Audi A8 has always been a great car, but most people went wild over it since Jason Statham put it to work in the Transporter series. Affordable, at least compared to other names on this list, this thing will bring quite the value for each penny spent.

On the inside, even the standard features are impressive while an optional rear infotainment system might redefine “Netflix and chill”. Having reached the third generation already, the Audi A8 takes on its competition with the help of a lightweight construction, combined with raw power and some bold design cues.

Audi’s signature lines are still there for us to enjoy, although the cabin looks quite different. What say you about a glass cockpit, virtual gauges and touchscreen controls? There is plenty of tech to talk about as well, with numerous screens and coolness all around.

As you drool over that allow us to inform you that the A8 has a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 enables this vehicle to brag about 0 to 60 mph in under 6.0 seconds. And the top of the line Audi S8 is even more incredible. Powerful, yet discreet and quiet, this car will have you asking for more form Audi.

The air suspension is comfortable, four-wheel steering makes for improved driving dynamics and the fact that the A8 will accelerate and brake at low speeds without the driver’s intervention is also impressive.

BMW 7-Series

The new 7-Series is part of an exclusive club, and we are not talking about the giant set of kidney grilles. The updated model features the familiar 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, with “only” 600 ponies. Don’t get sad too fast, as new software and an upgraded eight-speed automatic transmission coupled with the all-wheel drive system is handling everything.

The list of upgrades is extensive, the overall looks are menacing, and the interior cabin will overwhelm any passengers. But, is this car fun to drive? Well, it’s a BMW, so that should tell you everything you need to know.

The only thing left to do is decide: will you have this thing delivered or will you decide to drive it all the way home? I know what I would do.

Cadillac Escalade

General Motors came up with an incredible design when the newest Escalade was introduced, and anyone who’s been in one is invited to state just how cool and overwhelming the interior feels and looks. The 2021 Escalade features redesigned aesthetics, with an updated interior, as well as fresh engines – yes, we finally get to enjoy some power. It took you a while, GM, but you got there.

Speaking of aesthetics, please note the imposing chrome grille at the front and the massive 22-inch wheels. Those will surely help you make a statement wherever you go. Or the powerful engine roar.

A 6.2-liter naturally aspirated V8 puts out 420 ponies and 460 lb-ft of torque and was mated to the familiar 10-speed automatic, with cylinder deactivation on demand, promising efficiency and less damaging gases released into the atmosphere.

On the inside, Cadillac went all out on this thing, with a redesigned dashboard, a brand new steering wheel and center console. Please note the OLED screens, AKG audio system and more. As you think about that, consider the company’s assisted driving tech, which allows the vehicle to automatically change lanes thanks to a collection of sensors and camera added around the vehicle. Nothing but good news.

Would you have picked another model to feature on this list? Feel free to let us know in the comment section below.