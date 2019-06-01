10 Luxury Villas Where You can Spend an Unforgettable Vacation in 2019/2020

There are many reasons why you might want to rent a private luxury villa for your next vacation, rather than staying in a luxury hotel or resort. You want more space and privacy. You want a place for all your family or friends. You expect nothing but the best in amenities and comfort. You want to be away from all the tourists and noise.

After taking a closer look at Oliver’s Travels – a booking site that features so many dream holiday rentals from all over the world – we’ve put together a list with some of the most charming villas that you could rent for 2019/2020 holidays. They’re mostly from Europe, but let’s face it, taking a break in Portugal, Greece, Croatia, France or Spain sounds dreamy, right?

Villa Des Maures – Saint-Tropez, France

Proudly sitting in the prestigious hills of La Domaine de la Colline, right above Saint-Tropez, Villa des Maures is a stunning holiday home, with five bedrooms, six bathrooms and magical views of the French Riviera included in this upmarket package. This contemporary marvel is just a few minutes away from Port Grimaud or just a bit further from the many other highlights of the area, including idyllic villages, lovely beaches, amazing nightlife and a wealth of activities for all ages.

Villa des Maures blends beautiful furnishings with modern luxuries and sumptuous fabrics, while the open plan living space leads straight out to the swimming pool with several sun terraces and even a state of the art hot tub from where you can gaze at the dazzling Cote D’azur coastline, with views extending from Saint-Tropez to Sainte Maxime.

Villa Salema Alegria – Algarve, Portugal

Perched atop the cliffs overlooking the beautiful coastal village of Salema, this luxurious villa offers uninterrupted views of the sea from a pretty secluded location. It feels like a hidden treasure, tucked away in the far western side of the blissful Algarve region, but it’s just the ideal location for those of you who want a relaxing holiday, enjoying Portugal’s picturesque natural beauty.

Villa Salema Alegria can sleep up to 8 guests in 4 beautifully-appointed bedrooms, each of them with modern en-suites, dressing rooms and wonderful sea views through the large, full length windows. This outstanding beachfront villa has a contemporary design all-around, combining elegance and sophistication with a homey vibe.

Villa Thanasis – Mallorca, Spain

Located near Cala d’Or, a popular holiday destination in Mallorca’s southeast coast, Villa Thanasis is a stylish property that’s hidden in a small village with less than 1,000 inhabitants. It might be the perfect choice for those wishing to escape the popular tourist areas of Mallorca, while remaining close to all the action and the island’s beautiful, sandy beaches.

With room for up to 10 guests in five spacious bedrooms, Villa Thanasis has contemporary and rather sophisticated interiors. It combines bright and airy spaces with high ceilings, dry stone walls and exposed concrete beams to create a calm and relaxing atmosphere. Spread over two floors, this property has everything you might want.

Houlakia Beach Villa – Mykonos, Greece

Mykonos might be one of the most crowded Greek islands right now, but Houlakia Beach Villa is away from all the tourists and noise, nestled in a fabulous coastal location in the Houlakia area of the island. The quiet beach here is a real gem and it’s sheltered location makes it just perfect for families that want a relaxing vacation or for watersport lovers.

The old town of Mykonos and its picture perfect streets are just five minutes away by car, but you might want to stay at this villa most of the time. Combining minimalist interiors, with modern amenities and a traditional Cycladic decor, this gorgeous home can sleep up to eight guests across four spacious bedrooms.

Casa Postrana – Split, Croatia

Offering a magical view over the Dalmatian Coast, Casa Postrana is a haven of luxurious serenity perched on top of a hill. If you want to get away from the pressures of daily life and discover Croatia in the process, this holiday home might be just perfect for you and your friends or family. Set across two levels, this stunning villa has three spacious bedrooms and can comfortably accommodate up to eight people.

The larger bedrooms feature a double bed and a single bed, while the third bedroom comes with two single beds, each room thoughtfully arranged with space in mind and featuring en-suite bathrooms for comfort and privacy. All rooms are lit spectacularly by large glass windows, which flood the home with natural light all day long, emphasizing the space around even more.

Villa Hisopo – Ibiza, Spain

Found in Cala Tarida, a small beach resort town in Ibiza’s western part, from where you can enjoy some of the most magical sunsets you could ever imagine, Villa Hisopo is a magnificent property boasting a gorgeous minimal design inside-out. This home looks like a bright white man-made marvel, surrounded by towering green trees and boasting a lovely swimming pool and even a small waterfall.

It’s also just a few minutes away from the alluring white beaches of Cala Conta and Cala Bassa, so you’ll be lucky to be there pretty often if you decide to stay here. Villa Hisopo can accommodate up to 12 guests in six spacious bedrooms, so there’s plenty of room even if you have a bigger family.

Villa Timur – Kalkan, Turkey

If your idea of a dream vacation involves a few days off at a luxurious seafront villa in a place that’s not so touristic, look no further than the gorgeous Villa Timur, located on Turkey’s Turquoise Coast, near a small town called Kalkan. This superb holiday home oozes modern elegance, with large open-plan spaces and earthy-colored contemporary furnishings.

Offering breathtaking views of the Kalamar Bay, this villa is just a short walk away from the sandy beach and the turquoise sea. But you might want to stay in all day long and simply relax at the infinity pool, matched by beautiful cool stone terraces that extend to the front and side of the property. There’s also a garden area with a hammock, an al fresco dining area and a shady siesta and bar, so you’re in for a treat.

Villa Samaskh – Istria, Croatia

Here’s a mesmerizing vacation home that was even recommended by The Times. Hidden in a tiny Istrian village between glorious rolling hills and just a few other homes, Villa Samaskh is an uber-modern property that offers panoramic views around and every luxury you may need: sumptuous sofas, a state-of-the-art kitchen, designer dining area and even a library with a wide range of books for you browse.

The open-plan living spaces are beautifully connected to the outdoor areas, where the magnificent terrace and swimming pool will surely make your stay here unforgettable. This superb villa can sit up to six guests in three spacious bedrooms, immaculately styled with the finest en-suites and large windows to make the most of the serene landscapes.

Spartilas View – Corfu, Greece

If your dream vacation in Greece leads to the Ionian Islands in Corfu you might want to stay at Spartilas View, a magnificent holiday home tucked in the foothills of Mount Pantocrator. Tastefully designed with modern elements, blending bright furnishings with large, floor to ceiling windows, this villa offers mesmerizing views of the beautiful island of Corfu.

It might be the perfect home for an unforgettable family holiday, accommodating up to 10 guests in five lovely rooms. The first level includes a spacious open-plan living and dining room, a state-of-the-art kitchen, plus two bedrooms, a double and a twin room, complete with en-suites, while the upper level has a magnificent king-size master bedroom, with a large private balcony, plus another double and a twin, both of them with balcony access.

Villa Elounda Megali – Crete, Greece

Nestled on a gentle hillside amongst beautiful gardens and olive trees, Villa Elounda Megali offers guests peace and tranquility in a hidden corner of Crete. Despite its remote location on this wonderful Greek island, this stunning villa is also pretty close to the popular town of Elounda, where you can find many restaurants, shops and bars.

Villa Elounda Megali has been beautifully designed to offer nothing but the best in terms of amenities, combining luxurious details with bespoke furnishings in earthy and natural tones to create a warm atmosphere. This spectacular villa can accommodate up to sixteen guests in eight spacious bedrooms.