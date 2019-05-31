Ultra Luxurious Residence at One57 Listed for Sale at $25 million!

Residence 67B, part of the iconic One57 residential skyscraper in New York has recently been listed for sale at a whooping $25 million by Douglas Elliman agents. Situated on the building’s 67th floor, the ultra-luxe pad offers impressive views over Manhattan’s Central Park and nothing but the best in terms of amenities and materials used.

The lavish home was recently redesigned and now boasts three bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, a superb living room, plus a high-end kitchen and entry gallery. The design of the residence has been done by DHD Architecture + Interior Design, with the brilliant David Howell behind the project.

The house features 4,116 square feet of luxurious living space, with the gallery as the entry point and custom marble flooring making a first good impression on the eye. Behind the gallery, there’s a Grand Salon, which captivates the view with its wall to wall windows which allow for plenty of natural light to inundate the space and provide some of the most stunning sights of the city.

The living area comes with its own wet bar and a superb sculpted ceiling vault above the dining area.

The kitchen is fully equipped with hand crafted Smallbone of Devizes cabinetry and premium Subzero and Miele appliances, a cooking island with ebony white oak built-in desk and leather work surface.

The master suite provides perfect views of the Park and captures as much sunlight as possible, with even the walk-in dressing room boasting large windows. There’s an en-suite bathroom complete with marble slab floors and radiant heat flooring, with all around windows and walk-in shower, soaking tub and two water closets.

Residence 67B also comes with a Lutron lighting system, invisible speakers in the grand salon and the master suite, high tech HVAC system, automated drapes and shades, controlled by the Lutron system as well. Overall, there’s a lot on offer for that price tag of $25 million.