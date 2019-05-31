The newest Montblanc Patron of Art Edition brings homage to Roman Emperor Hadrian

Unveiled just a few days ago, the new Montblanc Patron of Art Edition is a celebration of the great Roman Emperor Publius Aelius Hadrianus (76 – 138 AD), who brought Rome a period of peace and prosperity and a lasting architectural legacy. The emperor ruled for 21 years and later became known as one of the Five Good Emperors.

The Montblanc Patron of Art Homage to Hadrian Limited Edition is manufactured from Egyptian basalt, with a gold coated cap top and cone, drawing inspiration from the Roman buildings Hadrian commissioned. The black and white Montblanc emblem is made from precious resin and sits on the cap top like a crown.

The gold coated clip comes in a shape of a ripe wheat sheaf and reminds of the fascination the emperor had for the Greek culture and the Eleusinian Mysteries.

The nib of the pen is handcrafted from Au 750 gold and features the Hadrianic phoenix with halo and laurel leaf engraved on it. The top ring and cone ring both feature a decoration that was used in the Roman Empire to represent the Roman god Janus, the god of time. The gold coated cap ring is embellished with two crafted medallions.

The different editions include the Montblanc Patron of Art Limited Edition 888, with the Ag 925 sterling silver cap top and cone which resembles the domed shape of one of Hadrian’s greatest buildings. Then there’s the Montblanc Patron of Art Limited Edition 76, with the number representing Hadrian’s year of birth, with a Au 750 solid white gold cap top and a Mother of Pearl at the center of the cap top.

Finally, and limited to only 5 pieces, is the Montblanc Patron of Art Limited Edition 5, representing Hadrian’s legacy as one of the Five Good Emperors.