Bang & Olufsen Unveils the Super Chic Beoplay E6 and E8 Motion

Designed with people who have an active, dynamic, yet elegant lifestyle in mind, the all new Beoplay E6 and E8 Emotion are Bang & Olufsen’s latest offerings in wireless earphones. The E6 Emotion are fully customizable, lightweight in-ear wireless earphones, that come with a choice of stylish ear fins for a more ergonomic, secure and custom fit.

They are priced at $300 and made from premium materials, blending a machined aluminum plate with a small housing made from textured rubber and polymer. The E6 also feature an in-line anodized aluminium remote, with three tiny buttons and a built-in microphone, allowing you to control music, take calls and even activate your voice assistant.

What’s really special about the new Beoplay E6 earphones is that they come with a clever charging feature that allows you to charge them even when they are in use.

If you want to go cord-free, the Beoplay E8 Motion are definitely the right way to go. Priced at $350, these chic earphones are perfect for an energetic and physical lifestyle. The designers from Bang & Olufsen made sure the angle of the driver tube is perfectly positioned to offer the best friction between the polymer and the ear.

The Beoplay E8 Motion boast detachable ear fins that ensure they’re always securely fit in your ear. These earphones also come with a state-of-the-art wireless charging chase, which is fitted with the innovative Qi wireless technology, enabling you to use the earphones completely wirelessly.

