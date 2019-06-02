Aston Martin DBS 59 Celebrates 24 Hours Of Le Mans 1-2 From 1959

Back in 1959 Aston Martin rocked the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans race with a spectacular 1-2 finish for the DBR1, a car that already went down in history as one of the all time greats. This year, the British supercar maker has decided to honor that amazing achievement with a special edition of its new Aston Martin DBS, that will be simply dubbed as “DBS 59”.

Produced in a limited run of just 24 units, with each car representing one hour of this iconic victory in the company’s history, the Aston Martin DBS 59 was refined by the brilliant team from Q by Aston Martin. This special model is based on the DBS Superleggera and it’s finished in the gorgeous Aston Martin Racing Green, matched by a carbon fiber roof with a glossy finish, several bronze details, a bespoke grille and new, 21 inch, forged wheels with an Y-spoke design and a lovely satin finish.

The DBS 59 also comes with an individually numbered roundel on the front fenders and bronze inlays on the aeroblade that also remind us of the legendary DBR1 racer that won the Le Mans race exactly 60 years ago.

Inside the cockpit, there are many other details that honor the DBR1. The original seat material from the classic racer was recreated for this modern DBS 59. The cockpit also features a stunning combination of Obsidian Black and Chestnut Tan leather, with bronze paddle shifters, special embroidery and a “59 Edition” logo stitched on the seatbacks to make sure everyone knows this car is ten times more special.

Aston Martin could even get you some replicas of the original helmets, or the blue race suits and race gloves that Carroll Shelby and Roy Salvadori have worn in this epic endurance race win. In terms of power, the Aston Martin DBS 59 is just as amazing as the DBS Superleggera.

That means it still comes with the powerful 5.2-liter V12 that could unleash 715 hp and 663 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque, taking this limited-run beauty from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 km/h) in just 3.4 seconds and to a breathtaking top speed of 211 mph (339 km/h).