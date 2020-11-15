4 Things to Consider When Buying an Electric Scooter

Making a big purchase can be a little daunting, but it can also be a lot of fun—especially if the thing you’re buying lets you whizz around town with little to no effort.

Electric scooters are an environmentally friendly transportation option that many people adore. But it can be pretty hard to know what to look for when you’re looking to buy an electric scooter, especially if you didn’t own one yet.

The following article will break down a few of the things you need to keep in mind while you’re shopping to help you find the right electric scooter for you and your needs.

Make Sure They’re Legal Where You Are

The results are in. Electric scooters and other vehicles that are part of the micro-mobility movement are here to stay. Many cities where electric scooters were previously illegal are opening their roads up to these vehicles which means that more people can seek out these environmentally-friendly transportation options.

This being said, make sure to check whether or not electric scooters are legal in the location you plan on driving them.

What Type Of Brakes Are You Comfortable With

You’re the one who’s going to ride this thing, so you must be comfortable with the style of brakes available. Typically scooters have electric brakes, disc brakes, or foot brakes. If possible, test-drive each of these options to see what best suits you and your driving needs.

With this in mind, you’ll easily be able to filter through a list of the best electric scooters for adults reviewed by MyProScooter and quickly narrow down your choices. After all, if you’re not comfortable with the braking system, you’re not going to be able to enjoy the ride.

Maximum Speed

When you’re looking for an electric scooter to buy, one of the first things that come to mind is how fast this thing will go. Depending on the area you live in and where you intend on driving your scooter, there might be laws or regulations in place dictating how fast you need to be going and where you’re allowed to drive.

Take a moment to look up the regulations in your city so that you have an idea of the minimum and maximum speeds you’re going to respect regularly. Most electric scooters have a maximum speed somewhere between 15 and 40 mph.

Battery Range

Electric scooters come with a wide variety of battery ranges. This is the distance the scooter will travel with one fully charged battery.

It is important to note, however, that often the range listed at the sale of an electric scooter is the best-case scenario (the tests are often done at an ideal speed on smooth, even ground, with a lightweight person driving), you might find your actual range to be a little less than advertised. Figure out the distances you expect to drive with a single battery charge and search accordingly.

With the above factors in mind, you are well on your way to choosing the right electric scooter for you and your needs. As with any vehicle, make sure that you are taking the appropriate safety precautions while driving and that you understand the rules of the road.