One&Only Mandarina Gets You In The Mood.. To Travel

After months of living inside or around your home, an unspoiled stretch of coastline along the blissful Riviera Nayarit in Mexico probably sounds like Heaven on Earth for most of us.

Overlooking the Pacific Ocean, One&Only Mandarina has opened its doors on the 1st of November 2020, and the resort has already received high praise from everyone who was lucky enough to go there.

Guests are welcomed to enjoy the secluded eco-designed treehouses and clifftop villas, not to mention a unique dining experience courtesy of Chef Enrique Olvera.

One&Only Mandarina was envisioned as a man-made complement to the unique topography of the land. As such, it showcases a low-impact, contemporary style and sustainable design, with the jungle close-by and 105 standalone treehouses and villas elevated amongst the canopy or sitting cliffside.

Carefully chosen decorations and custom woodwork and artifacts create a unique atmosphere inside every single room, while private plunge pools and terraces, floor to ceiling windows, glass walls, and expansive bathrooms add to the luxury touches of this location.

A home far away from home, these incredible treehouses were constructed with clay, wood, precious metal, and stone, although the finest raw materials indigenous to the region were not left out. But there’s one way you could make your stay here totally unforgettable. The resort’s signature villas are all worthy of attention.

Villa One, with 1,747 square meters of living areas, includes three bedrooms, an infinity pool, a private spa, and a gym. The full-screen cinema will keep you entertained, the wine cellar will make sure you’re in a good mood and the generous outdoor dining terrace will make for a night to remember.

Villa Pacifico comes with two private swimming pools, plenty of entertaining and living areas – the barbeque grill is giving me some delicious ideas. Apart from these special villas, One&Only Private Homes are also available to own or rent, fully customizable and promising some serious thrills.

If you’re feeling hungry, casual beachside dining or tasting award-winning cuisine is only a blink of an eye away. The culinary masterpieces will be delivered thanks to Carao, located at the southernmost peak of the resort. Here, the renowned Mexican Chef Enrique Olvera will tease your sense with the aid of a combination of modern approaches and ancient techniques.

The Jetty Beach Club will serve fresh seafood, grilled to perfection over charcoal, as well as snacks, quick bites, and inventive cocktails -enjoying Paradise without dying. Who could say ‘no’ to that?

There is also a family-friendly dining destination, called Alma. where a variety of garden-to-plate menus featuring seasonal specialties and Pan-American dishes will make for a memorable experience. Of course, grownups might consider The Treetop bar and its cocktails.

At the end of the day, there’s nothing like a visit to the magical One&Only Spa. Found in a natural volcanic rock garden, this place promises a collection of six isolated, enclosed treatment rooms where one may experience a world of ancient healing: the Spa blends indigenous traditions with potent organic products.

If you’re thinking about beauty as well, you should be aware that global natural skincare brand Tata Harper has got you covered. Your skin will be transformed, your senses will be seduced, your body will feel pleasure while your soul will leave this plane – at least for a second. Holistic? Definitely. Stunning? Most surely. Are you home, still? Start packing!