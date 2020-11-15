Follow Us

The new Brabus Rocket 900 is a Ballistic Supercar with 900PS!

2021 Brabus Rocket 900 1

Looking like a bat out of hell, this devilish automotive creation – with a right-in-your-face attitude – was unleashed into this world to make our lives more exciting. The 2021 Brabus Rocket 900 looks as outrageous as its radical performances were meant to be.

The Rocket family has been around since 2006, and Brabus has managed to up the ante with each iteration. There’s no way around it, the Brabus Rocket 900 is better than anything else from the German high-performance tuner, one hell of a car, to say the least.

2021 Brabus Rocket 900 2

That sleek, yet menacing exterior is hiding a Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4Matic+, with a powerful 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that has been thoroughly tuned, thus resulting in a 4.5-liter beast, equipped with a bespoke precision-balanced billet crankshaft, bespoke billet piston rods, larger forged pistons, and increased cylinder bores.

Obviously, the famed German tuning company has put way more work into this Rocket than that.

2021 Brabus Rocket 900 3

Once a cool Mercedes-Benz sports car, this beast now packs a bespoke forced induction system and new turbochargers which include a larger compressor unit.

The Brabus Rocket 900 also includes a carbon fiber ram-air intake system, a stainless steel high-performance exhaust system -complete with electronically-controlled adjustable exhaust flaps.

2021 Brabus Rocket 900 4

Add a recalibrated ECU to all this mechanical magic and you end up with 900 PS (888 bhp) at 6,200 rpm and 922 lb-ft (1,250 Nm) of torque from just 2,900 rpm. Speed limits aside, this thing would most likely give you a heart-attack.

According to Brabus, this thing will do 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 2.8 seconds, reach 124 mph (200 km/h) in 9.7 seconds, and hit 186 mph (300 km/h) in 23.9 seconds. Sadly, though, top speed has been electronically limited 205 mph (330 km/h). I know, right, we all need to see this beast’s limits. 

2021 Brabus Rocket 900 6

Just look at it; it looks like it’s speeding while standing still. This Brabus Rocket has been fitted with a bespoke widebody kit, comprising flared fenders, a multi-piece carbon fiber rear wing and diffuser, as well as a set of Brabus Monoblock Z Platinum Edition wheels. Wide, low, and packing some serious muscle, this German sports car will take you down.

Brabus will build just 10 units of this Rocket, with a fully equipped unit set to cost €427,000 euro excluding VAT, or about half a million dollars. I am already accepting donations. Anyone?

2021 Brabus Rocket 900 21

