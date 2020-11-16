Van Life: The 10 Best Camper Vans to Live In

2020 has thrown us many curveballs, which has made a lot of us realize that life is too short and you have to enjoy it while you can. You just never know what tomorrow brings, so do what makes you happy today. Go for that adventure that you’ve always craved and explore the world in one of those camper vans.

Whether you want to go solo or make it a family tradition, there are different options out there depending on your needs. The days when you used to sleep so badly cramped in your uncomfortable seat are gone.

You can bring your comforts from home on the road and experience your newfound freedom. You can even stay connected to work if you need to be. With options galore, you will have a hard time deciding which to pick.

Take a closer look at some of the best camper vans out there:

Peugeot Rifter 4×4 Concept

The Peugeot Rifter was designed for the adventurous type. Equipped with three driving modes, this concept is a versatile vehicle which can handle different terrains. Dangle, the transmission specialist is responsible for this impressive off road build.

The 2WD is made for daily driving, the 4WD transfers the power to the rear wheels when the traction is lost, and finally its lock mode locks the rear axle on extremely treacherous terrains.

The specs on this vehicle are amazing as well: a BlueHDI 130 engine, a 6-speed manual gearbox and torque of 300 Nm, which provide you with a precise driving experience.

Volkswagen California Camper Van

German engineering at its best, this is probably the most well-balanced vehicle on this list. With its modern technology and safety standards, you will surely be happy with your choice.

It has an elevated roof for extra room to sleep, a fully functional kitchen, not to mention its intelligent connectivity system which is a must in our ‘new normal’.

This is not for the rugged terrains and the solo adventure of a lifetime. Mainly for the family trip you were always planning, this is money well spent and it will provide you with many years of reliability.

RB Components Sawtooth Touring Van

For those of you who are planning to be on the road for a while, this multi-purpose vehicle could be your ideal home away from home.

Built with many bells and whistles, such as integrated solar panels, a fully equipped kitchen, bathroom, a built-in outdoor barbecue and a five foot snorkel, it also offers reliability. It is a Mercedes, after all. Need I say more?

Winnebago Revel 4×4

One of the most well established names when it comes to camper vans, Winnebago has been around for many decades. It has a reputation for excellence in the camper van category for their sturdy built and dependability.

This 4WD with a 3L turbo diesel engine is also built on the Mercedes Sprinter chassis. Many luxurious features such as MBUX touchscreen multimedia center, entry door assist handle, blind spot assist and traffic sign assist are just a few of their many conveniences you will surely appreciate while you’re on the road.

Chinook Bayside Camper Van

A luxurious man cave for the road, this camper van is built with a boys road trip in mind. Built like the previous models we looked at on the Mercedes Sprinter chassis, this 4×4 option is the perfect vehicle for those who love exploring.

Its entertainment options are of the highest quality. It offers satellite prep, 4 camera viewing system, subwoofer, wireless headphone system just to name a few. Go for that adventure you ‘ ve been craving in style!

Fiat Ducato Camper Van

If you think that Fiat only makes tiny cars, you haven’t yet looked at the Fiat Ducato camper van. It is definitely not tiny!! One of the most popular European brands, this year they have introduced the first electric van. With its ergonomic design and electronic stability control it has become a favorite with consumers.

This van is not only one of the most comfortable rides out, it is also one of the safest on the market so you can take that family vacation you’ve been dreaming of with peace of mind.

Sportsmobile Mercedes-Benz 4×4 Sprinter

The original Mercedes Sprinter, it is one of the oldest and more reliable models on the camper scene. Throughout the decades Mercedes has become a master at space saving, and for this particular model they have added a pop-up sleeping platform in order to make better use of the lower level.

You can customize it to your liking, although some of the standard options such as solar panels and snorkel are a given. Another plus is that it is easy to park, so you can also use it for quick weekend getaways.

Outside Van Wanderlust

Another Mercedes Sprinter conversion, Outside Van’s Wanderlust is one of the most affordable vans out there and it offers everything you could possibly need for the outdoors lifestyle. Extra spacious, you can plan to be away for a while without feeling cramped.

Built with a 4WD transmission, this newer model comes with the mercedes-benz reliability for a safe drive even on the most rugged terrains.

Hymercar Camper Vans

German engineering at its best, the Hymercar has been around for a few decades and has established itself as a reputable van maker. Well thought-out design, it is customizable to suit your particular needs.

Another bonus is the price. It is on the more affordable side, so enjoy your adventures without breaking the bank.

Doubleback Van

On the smaller side with its design based on the Volkswagen Transporter, this van has a switch which enables the roof to raise and make some extra room for sleeping when you’ve parked for the night.

Equipped with excellent strength-to-weight ratio, it can definitely handle all your gear without affecting your drive. This more compact vehicle can also be used as your main mode of transportation when you’re in the city.

If you’ve been undecided about which is the best camper van for your needs, hopefully this list gave you some ideas. Whichever you decide on you’re sure to enjoy your experience on the road and make some memories that will last you a lifetime.