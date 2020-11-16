Feadship Envisions A Spectacular Eco-Explorer Concept

The brilliant team behind Feadship has quite a unique vision of the future, and sailing – in particular. The renowned Dutch shipyard has just revealed its latest design concept for an Eco-Explorer yacht, after joining forces with Merveille Yachting.

Together, they’ve managed to design one of the most spectacular eco-friendly sailing yacht concepts we’ve ever seen.

Combining unique design lines with innovative technologies, this sailing yacht is set to feature an automated wing propulsion system, a spacious interior, a beach club aft, and a 15-meter swimming pool.

I guess that is enough to get most people interested, not to mention smiling. But this extraordinary yacht is more than just good looks.

The Feadship Eco-Explorer yacht concept would include self-generation power via wind and underwater turbines and solar panels, and it might give you the theoretical opportunity to sail the Seven Seas forever – kind of like Jack Sparrow, but without the rum and wacky adventures.

According to the people over Feadship, the gorgeous yacht concept before you features a mast system with automatically operated wings – with computers handling the delicate calculations to tackle any weather conditions.

The design of innovative mast system should, in theory, be twice as powerful as a regular sailing yacht rig.

Coupled with the engines, the Eco-Explorer will be able to reach up to 18 knots on wind power alone and hit top speeds of over 20 knots on a hybrid propulsion – this is truly a superyacht.

Adding to the performance side of this design, the lightweight construction of the yacht will require less fuel because of her wings and underwater turbines – don’t forget those solar panels.

Interestingly enough, the engineers also came up with a new way of keeping things cool – literally – inside the cabin.

Passengers will get to experience a new type of air conditioning system, thanks to tubular structures specially designed to allow better air circulation and fresh air to make its way on the inside.

According to Feadship estimates, this Eco-Explorer yacht concept would use between 50 and 70 percent less fossil fuel than a similarly-sized vessel, while covering at least three times the distance.

Eco-friendly, comfortable, and super stylish, this yacht will make its next owner really, really happy.