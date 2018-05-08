The Top 10 Most Expensive Luxury Motorhomes

A home on the road is the dream many travelers wish for when moving around becomes too often an uncomfortable compromise because the stability offered by a home is no longer there. That’s when a mobile home is something in the minds of almost every traveler out there.

A home on wheels provides travelers with constant access to all the necessities of a normal home, like the bathroom, a small kitchen and a comfy bed to take a nap when you’re in the middle of nowhere.

When you think of all the good things a mobile home offers, it’s no wonder that they’re growing more and more popular with each passing year. Even more, if you’re in for some luxury motorhome traveling, prepare to be astonished by all the amenities that could be fit in a home on wheels. Some people even compare luxury motorhomes with yachts.

With a high quality of materials used and the high level of comfort they offer, luxury motorhomes make life on the road a dream nobody ever wants to wake up from.

Let’s find out which are The Top 10 Most Expensive Luxury Motorhomes out there:

10. Entegra Coach Cornerstone 45 DLQ – $464,000

With a cab-forward design, integrated SmartWheel steering, Mobileye touchscreen technology and the sound bar and entertainment system inside, the Entegra Coach Cornerstone 45 DLQ will mesmerize its occupants no matter where they go.

The interior features a cedar wood lined walk-in closet, with countertops of quartz crystal, porcelain flooring with integrated heating system and a nice shower, making this mobile home one to be desired. But be careful what you wish for, because it costs no less than $464,000.

9. Country Coach Magna 630 – $495,000

Created from a converted bus and taking full advantage of the size by bringing a warm toned walnut interior with a custom made sofa, a large bed, chairs, washer and drier, the Country Coach Magna 630 gets beyond to what many would call a normal home.

A 600 HP engine provides all the power needed to move the home around and instead of the usual access keys you’ll find a touchpad. For those who want to get more in touch with nature without leaving the comfort of the motorhome, one side can be transformed into a small balcony, increasing as well the total space available inside. The roof comes with solar panels to increase the RV’s power consumption efficiency. The price for this dream home on wheels is a good $495,000.

8. UNICAT Amerigo International -$500,000

At a first glance, the UNICAT Amerigo International might not tell you anything about luxury and comfort because on the exterior it looks as a tough truck able to handle the most rough terrain out there with a little bit of room inside for its occupants to take a break from the adventure.

But if you stop to take a look inside, you’ll be amazed by what it can offer. It’s the ultimate family Expedition Vehicle with beds, a desk space, a kitchen and a watermaker for water filtering and decontamination. Add to that a gas tank that holds enough fuel for 2000 miles, the solar panels for additional energy and you’ll understand why this truck will be your best friend no matter the situation. The price tag for this vehicle rises to $500,000.

7. Monaco Dynasty 45P – $585,750

The rich experience in luxury RV creation combined with data and observations gathered from other Monaco owners, the guys at Monaco managed to design a better motorhome. The Monaco Dynasty 45P uses a brand new Roadmaster chassis, a 600 HP Cummins engine and adds a lot of cool new features while still preserving their exterior traditional style.

The interior comes with a porcelain tile floor, LED ceiling, a centralized command system for all the appliances and a cedar wood lining for the furnishings, with plenty of carefully crafted wardrobes and cabinets. The bedroom with a king-sized bed and memory foam mattress will ensure the most comfortable sleep on the road. The price for this beauty spins around $585,750.

6. Newmar King Aire – $738,745

Designed to be one of the best in its branch and with a name to fit that role, the Newmar King Aire seems to be doing quite alright. Equipped with a 600 HP Cummins ISX turbo engine on a custom built Spartan K3 chassis and featuring a signature Full-Paint Masterpiece Finish to protect the exterior from the elements, this RV takes safety, comfort and control very seriously.

The interior features a kitchen equipped with chrome finished appliances, hardwood cabinetry, a dual sink, a dinette ensemble, washer and dryer, all of them on a polished porcelain tile floor. Besides that, the master bedroom with LED lighting, a Sleep Number mattress, sufficient storage space and an entertainment center will make your trip more than comfortable. With all these amenities on board, the $738,645 seems justified, don’t you think?

5. Country Coach Prevost – $1 million

Created to rise traveling to the level of great art, the Country Coach Prevost combines a wonderful aerodynamic aesthetic with a great deal of amenities and luxury to offer on the best travel experiences around the world.

With plenty of rooms, each decorated with elegant furnishings, including cedar wood, porcelain and quartz, and top notch appliances, this RV sounds like a perfect home. And the perfection shows into the price as well, since it’s a whooping $1 million.

4. Foretravel IH-45 Luxury Motor Coach – $1.3 million

The main feature of the Foretravel IH-45 Luxury Motor Coach is that each model comes with a custom design both on the inside and on the exterior, fitting the taste and style of any new future owner. The RV comes with a custom built chassis similar to those used in aviation, distributing vibration through the sub-floor, floor, walls and roof to ensure the most quiet ride possible to its passengers.

For the construction of the cabin and walls steel was chosen over aluminium, making the structure tougher and more robust. Some of the features of the RV include a 20,000 kW generator, air disc brakes on all wheels, Hydronic heating system, with other optional features to be added should the future owners want them. The price of this motorhome rises to $1.3 million.

3. Prevost H3-45 VIP – $1.6 million

With a slogan that shouts ‘tallest, roomiest, proudest’, this motorhome model rises all expectations to a higher level. The higher cabin floor of the Prevost H3-45 VIP offers better views while at the same time providing more storage space on the lower side of the RV.

The interior is sleek and modern and comes with a wooden floor, sofas, chairs, a small desk, a kitchen and a bedroom that make it one of the most comfortable and best looking RV’s out there. The price also shows that, soaring up to $1.6 million.

2. Featherlite Vantare Platinum Plus – $2.5 million

The Featherlite Vantare Platinum Plus is a gem on wheels made from a Prevost bus shell and equipped with some of the most luxurious materials in existence such as rare Inca marble, copper, pearlized Italian leather, sapele Pommele from Africa, Swarovski crystals, onyx, Schonbek Crystam and many more.

The amenities don’t score less than that either. A stainless steel dishwasher, Sub-Zero refrigerator, a plasma TV, built-in treadmill and a driving helm with an Avic N-2 GPS system with real-time traffic and weather alerts. If that isn’t enough, count on a garage slide-out for your sports car. But make sure you prepare for the price you’d need to pay, since it’s a good $2.5 million.

1. Marchi Mobile EleMMent Palazzo – $3 million

Bringing together elements from motorsport, aviation and yachting into a high performance carbon fiber exterior with great functionality and a wonderful view, the Marchi Mobile EleMMent Palazzo is the most impressive and at the same time most expensive motorhome you could buy right now.

With a wall thickness of over 60 mm and a Sky lounge offering a full panoramic view, you can take this RV anywhere, from off road expeditions to amazing picturesque corners of the Earth. The top deck can be accessed via a stairwell. The interior has a 4 meter couch area, with bar, wine cabinet and ice maker access and a large TV screen and a kitchenette nearby. If that wasn’t enough, adjacent to the master bedroom there’s a spa area for light therapy, a rainfall shower and furniture with large storage capacity.

Given all these unbelievable features, the Marchi Mobile EleMMent Palazzo is a motorhome that goes beyond imagination and a price that reaches a sky high $3 million.