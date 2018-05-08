Amanvari Resort and Residences Will Soon Open in Mexico

Known for their exclusivity, world class service, unique settings and flawless design, Aman Resorts’ ultra-private hideaways have earned a cult-like status among luxury travelers from all over the world. There are only 33 Aman destinations in 21 countries right now, but the good news is that the luxury hotel group is expanding to Mexico in the near future, in a spectacular location that hits the sweet spot between seclusion and accessibility.

Nestled on the Eastern Cape of the blissful Baja Peninsula, the Amanvari Resort and Residences (as this place will be called) aims to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience for travelers who want to enjoy a breathtaking beach-meets-dessert setting. This wonderful retreat was specially designed to complement its surroundings, but it also makes an architectural statement, with pavilions built on stilts over water and many other impressive details.

The high-end resort will also include a few luxurious residences for people who fall in love with this place and want to move in here for good, plus a Robert Trent Jones II-designed golf course, several organic farms, a wonderful spa and a fitness pavilion, a private marina and a yacht club (which is a first for Aman) and two restaurants – what’s not to love?

Twenty-four home sites will be available for interested buyers, with 12,000 to 20,000 square feet of living spaces and sweeping views of the Sea of Cortez as a wonderful bonus. The free flowing residences will be designed to disappear into the surrounding landscape and future owners will get the chance to work with the award-winning Aman architect John Heah for their dream vacation home.