Novitec’s Lamborghini Aventador S Just Got Even Better

If you thought perfection can’t be improved, the German tuners from Novitec are always ready to surprise us. They’ve just unveiled a new upgrade package for the Lamborghini Aventador S that manages to take this beast to the very next level.

The Aventador S now brags about improved performance, new carbon fiber components and several aesthetic modifications, with a new set of wheels and a new exhaust system also included. Keeping true with previous Novitec projects and Aventador’s striking lines, this supercar will provide the right thrills thanks to 763 ponies and 732 Nm of torque coming out of the massive 6.5-liter V12 engine.

That’s 33 hp and 42 Nm more than the standard Aventador S, enough to go from 0 to 100 km/h (0-62 mph) in just 2.8 seconds and reach a breathtaking top speed of 350 km/h (217 mph).

The aggressive carbon aerodynamic package on this beast comprises a new front splitter and spoiler, custom-made side deflectors for the side intakes, and air ducts and outlets for the front bonnet – the rocker panels, the carbon mirror covers, and side air intakes have also been replaced with more carbon fiber goodness.

At the rear, this Lamborghini packs a bespoke Novitec diffuser, with larger air intakes and a massive rear spoiler; but the wheels will also get people talking. Novitec’s NL3 wheels are manufactured Vossen using forging technology, with a center locking nut covering the five wheel bolts, while the suspension system upgrades will turn this supercar into a road-legal track-oriented beast.