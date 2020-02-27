These Are 10 of the World’s Best Ski-In and Ski-Out Resorts

If you’re an avid snowboarder or skier and you’re planning a dream vacation on the slopes, there’s nothing like a prime ski-in / ski-out resort. You can enjoy a hot cup of coffee or some tasty snacks, chilling out by the fireplace in the hotel’s elegant lounge, while the slopes are just outside your door. Sounds great, right?

Ski-in & ski-out hotels are generally located next to the ski lifts or even directly on the slopes. Here’s the official explanation from the ski website ‘Sno’: “The term ‘ski in, ski out’ of course applies to properties you can literally scoot straight out and back to, but also covers anywhere within 250m of a run or lift – so it sometimes requires a short walk”. This means you don’t have to commute to the mountains and there’s no need to wait between the moment you get out of the hotel and on the skis.

There are numerous properties like this all over the world, from the Swiss Alps to New Zealand or in Canada and you can pick between a variety of ski-in / ski-out accommodations, like private villas, magical chalets, luxury rooms, spacious condos or lavish suites. These are 10 of the world’s best ski-in ski-out resorts in 2020:

Aman Le Melezin – Courchevel, France

Located right on the blissful Bellecote piste, Aman Le Melezin is the perfect place to be on the groomed pistes of Les Trois Vallees, which stretch over 600 km. This romantic retreat has only 31 Alpine-inspired luxury rooms and suites, but they all offer breathtaking mountain views and a gorgeous decor, with walls decked in light silk chenille, cedar-paneled ceilings and panoramic windows.

If you want something that’s even more special, some of the suites also offer private balconies with hot tubs. Aman Le Melezin also boasts a chef-prepared cuisine, with an emphasis on local ingredients and treats, a cozy library with a granite stone bar and a magical spa, where you can enjoy restorative spa treatments and yoga sessions.

Beaver Creek Lodge – Beaver Creek, USA

This luxury hotel is set right at the base of Colorado’s mighty Beaver Creek Mountain, offering a sublime take on mountain luxury. Your stay at this AAA 4-Diamond setting will prove to be unforgettable, and since it’s located just a few steps away from the lovely Alpine village of Beaver Creek, you could also find numerous entertainment, shopping and dining venues next to the hotel too.

The popular Beaver Creek Lodge has many condominiums and suites that have been recently renovated, with all the comforts of your home, cozy fireplaces, and many other goodies. After a good day on the slopes, you can relax at the off-site spa or simply enjoy good dinner and some drinks at one of the most prestigious addresses in Vail Valley.

Cheval Blanc Courchevel – Courchevel, France

Surrounded by soaring mountain peaks, Cheval Blanc Courchevel looks like a contemporary haven, that beautifully complements its unique natural setting. This spectacular ski-in ski-out chalet has been designed to feel like a charming French maison – the perfect place to enjoy well curated Alpine holidays.

It is located in the heart of Jardin Alpin and its elegant and understated interiors have been beautifully designed by Sybille de Margerie, one of the most acclaimed French interior designers. There are only 36 suites and rooms at Cheval Blanc Courchevel, but they’re all equally stunning, plus two recently constructed duplex suites and even a luxurious private Chalet.

Fairmont Chateau Whistler – Whistler, Canada

Forget about the crowded streets and busy city life, this prestigious hotel sits on the cool laps of nature and only a few steps away from adventure. You can relax all year long at Fairmont Chateau Whistler, whether it’s for business or for pleasure, but when it’s snowing outside, there’s no place better to hit the slopes than here.

The readers of the popular ‘Conde Nast Traveler’ magazine have named this hotel the #1 rated Canada-based Golf Resort Hotel and the #1 Ski-Resort Hotel. Nestled at the foot of the Blackcomb and Whistler Mountains, this 5-star property is one of the best mountain resort destinations in the entire world.

Grand Hyatt Vail – Vail, USA

Tucked away at the base of the imposing Vail Mountain and overlooking the stunning peaks of the Gore Creek Range, this extraordinary hotel sits right at the center of a premiere hub of winter fun. It’s also just a few minutes away from the charming Vail Village, one of the most popular winter destinations in the US, a European-inspired hamlet filled with upscale boutiques and world class restaurants.

Grand Hyatt Vail offers 285 luxurious rooms and 29 suites boasting a warm mountain-modern décor. The hotel also offers an on-site spa, that’s just perfect for unwinding after a busy day on the slopes, plus multiple restaurants and an all-day eatery where locally sourced ingredients are put to best use.

Hotel De Charme Les Airelles – Courchevel, France

Located at the slope’s edge in the gorgeous Alpine Garden (Jardin Alpin) of Courchevel, this magical resort offers premiere access to Les Trois Vallees, the world’s biggest skiing area. You are can leave the hotel and get back here with your skis on, because everything is designed to offer maximum pleasure for ski lovers here – you even have a ski technician, ski rooms, a ski valet.

The hotel itself looks like a mythical palace, standing out from its woody surroundings with the appearance of a 19th century Austro-Hungarian castle, where unforgettable experiences are authentic guarantees.

Kempinski Grand Hotel Des Bains – St. Moritz, Swizerland

The iconic Kempinski Grand Hotel Des Bains in St. Moritz could be easily considered your Grand Hotel in Savoir Vivre. Nestled in the breathtaking Engadine countryside, this renowned 5-star resort looks almost like a fairytale castle, surrounded by the Swiss Alps.

The hotel is located in the sporting heart of St. Moritz, offering luxurious suites and lavish rooms with modern furnishings, large living areas and comfortable interiors. Add in the elegant contemporary lobby, several restaurants and bars, and the unique High Alpine SPA suite, a place where you can ski right to your door, get into your bathrobe and unwind into the spa, and you get an unforgettable holiday.

The Little Nell – Aspen, USA

The Little Nell is superb AAA 5-Diamond award-winning retreat and Aspen’s only Mobil/Forbes 5 star hotel. It has 3 upscale bars and 2 acclaimed restaurants serving fine cuisine by Executive Chef Matt Zubrod, while Master Sommelier Carlton McCoy oversees a special wine program that was actually the perennial winner of Wine Spectator’s Grand Award. The hotel is all action, year round.

During the summer, the Ski Concierge Lounge is converted into an adventure shop, offering custom cycling and fly fishing excursions with Orbea Cycles and Hardy fly fishing gear. The hotel has recently renovated guest rooms that feature custom Holly Hunt furnishings and also a hot tub and an outdoor pool heated all year long, plus a fitness center and a wonderful spa.

Intercontinental Mountain Resort & Spa, Mzaar – Lebanon

Located at 6,500 ft (2,000 m) on the scenic Mount Lebanon, the InterContinental Mountain Resort & Spa Mzaar might be one of the most surprising winter destinations, the perfect place for families or friends, looking for stress-free adventure, ski-in ski-out fun, fine dining and breathtaking views.

THis 5-star hotel offers dynamic mountain tourism, a world-class spa, year-round outdoor/indoor leisure. It’s also near some of the most important tourist sites in the country and it’s the region’s only 5-star ski hotel, proudly sitting at the heart of the Mzaar-2000 ski complex, a place where you can bowl, ski, swim, walk, ride, work out, rejuvenate or simply relax.

W Verbier – Verbier, Switzerland

In the end, we’re back in Switzerland, at the very first alpine retreat by W Hotels. Offering slopeside style at Place Blanche, W Verbier is the probably best place to feel the rush of adrenaline of Europe’s most exciting slopes. Enjoy breathtaking views from your own luxury room or suite in Verbier, where modern technology, a vibrant décor and visionary amenities will most likely make your stay here unforgettable.

It’s easy to chill out and forget about the rest of the world here. The W Hotel Verbier is actually composed of 6 charming chalets, set around the town center, boasting a contemporary alpine design, with a spa area boasting an indoor pool and a superb heated outdoor pool. The hotel is located right next to the Verbier Cable Car, offering ski-to-door access.