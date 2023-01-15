The 25 Best Hotels & Resorts in Bali, Indonesia

Imagine a peaceful tropical paradise with an abundance of lush vegetation, wide skies, crystal-clear seas, and friendly locals. A community where the heartbeat is the traditional music and the soul is culture, gastronomic delights, and art. A place where time stands still. What can we say? It’s Bali, Indonesia.

When you set foot on Balinese soil, you enter a whole new world teeming with adventure and exploration. Bali is home to a diverse range of natural wonders, not limited to its famous beaches and enchanting temples. Its landscapes are as varied as the rest of the island, and it doesn’t take long to reach a dramatic change of setting.

The island’s beauty consists of breathtaking mountains with lush foliage, picturesque lakes, jaw-dropping waterfalls, legendary rice fields, flower gardens, gushing sacred rivers, and hidden gorges. From the austere elegance of the island’s central region’s volcanoes to the quiet of Bali’s less popular beaches, the island hides many surprises.

Therefore, Bali’s growing variety of top-notch hotels is on par with the island’s stunning natural features. From opulent resorts with infinity pools to extravagant bungalows, developers go all-out to create fantastic places to stay. Nevertheless, choosing the best hotels in Bali is a daunting task, as there are 4,300 from which to pick.

Since the island is endowed with postcard scenery around every corner, even the most basic Bali villas and bungalows provide dreamy views and one-off designs from bamboo and volcanic rock. From the woods around Ubud to the cliffside villas of Uluwatu and the ritzy beach retreats of Seminyak, there is no shortage of places to stay.

Nevertheless, only a select few set themselves apart with exceptional settings, service, and amenities. Thus, we’ve narrowed down the top 25 Bali hotels and resorts to book right now, from iconic renowned names to cutting-edge newcomers. We can place a wager that our number one will knock your socks off!

25. The Mulia, Nusa Dua

More is better at The Mulia, Nusa Dua. Unimaginably vast grounds sprawl out over rolling hills that drop into a brilliant blue Indian Ocean, making your arrival here feel like something out of a movie. Nestled in Bali’s southern tourism zone of Nusa Dua, this is the kind of spot where, once you step foot on it, you will not leave for days at a time.

If you’re suffering from jet lag, sunburn, or aching muscles, the spa has you covered. A finished wood sauna, a steam room, and an ice fountain cryotherapy area are all available. Bottom line: Spending time at the Mulia is a luxurious experience that will make you feel like a celebrity.

24. W Retreat & Spa, Seminyak

This five-star resort, tucked among swaying palm trees and looking out over the blue seas of the Indian Ocean, is the epitome of a utopia. Set on the “Islands of Gods,” one of the world’s most elite vacation spots, W Bali encapsulates the exotic refinement Asia is known for.

This is one of W’s first forays into the Southeast Asian hotel market, and so far, it’s paying well. What makes this resort so wonderful is the seamless blend of modern architecture with traditional Balinese details.

Everything you might possibly need can be found here. Fabulous setting, swimming pools, fitness center, spa, lounge, and dining options Thus, the hotel’s clientele often appreciates the property’s cutting-edge design and fresh perspective, which earned it multiple awards.

23. The Legian Bali, Seminyak

This first-rate hideaway on Seminyak Beach exudes tropical sophistication and class. With its postcard-worthy infinity pool, gloomy spa, and otherworldly sunsets, The Legian Seminyak is an oasis of calm in a neighborhood full of hip stores and social hotspots.

Step inside a posh retreat decorated with dark woods, natural fibers, white walls, vases full of fresh flowers, and intriguing Balinese artworks. There is a crystalline, three-tiered swimming pool that stretches to the beach, surrounded by lush grounds, fountains, banana trees, and exotic birds. Mind-blowing!

22. The Balé Resort Bali, Nusa Dua

The Bale’s relaxing, zen-inspired furnishings and picture-perfect surroundings immediately set this place apart as one of the most opulent hotels in Nusa Dua. The complex’s 29 rooms, all of which are housed in separate pavilions within walled grounds, provide a level of discretion not often found in five-star establishments.

Each villa boasts an awe-inspiring infinity pool, deluxe conveniences, and luxurious bathrooms with outdoor showers. This resort is simply displaying the generosity of its fully qualified employees by providing world-class service and facilities.

Sumptuous breakfasts, airport shuttles, welcome massages, two great dining options, and free daily minibar replenishments are just some of the perks that help justify the sometimes exorbitant room rates.

21. The Samaya Bali, Ubud

Set among the tropical splendor of the Ayung Valley, a short drive from Ubud, the Samaya is an opulent and tranquil getaway with 19 exquisitely crafted villas, each boasting its own private pool. Featuring a luxurious spa, two excellent dining options, and impeccable service, this cozy sanctuary is a dream come true.

Furthermore, the spa at Samaya Bali Ubud is a tranquil haven from the stresses of everyday life. That being said, the hotel’s convenient locations mean that guests will be close to several of Bali’s most famous landmarks, while its secluded premises help guests recharge their batteries.

20. COMO Uma Ubud

Because Bali is set in the tropics, many mistakenly believe its only attraction is its beaches. However, the stunning tableau of Ubud’s jungle scenes is hard to beat for dramatic effect. Cozy and hyperlocal, the 46 rooms, suites, and villas at COMO Uma Ubud are surrounded by coconut palms and banyan trees.

This chic retreat is modern in style while still feeling at home in Ubud because of its well-thought-out layout, stylish furnishings, and infinity-edge plunge pools. Captivating and bright, each villa features its own patio as well as luxuriously appointed bathrooms.

The word “Uma” means “home” in Sanskrit, and this resort, the younger sibling of COMO Shambhala Estate, does a great job of channeling a cozy atmosphere as it looks out over the Tjampuhan Valley from atop a hill.

19. Amandari, Ubud

The Amandari Resort in Bali, with its straw-roofed suites and glimpses of the bustling rice paddies of Ubud’s rolling hills, serves as a genuine village, bringing together locals strolling through the grounds and tourists staying in the hotel. Nonetheless, there is no shortage of opulence, from palm-shaded sun loungers by the pool to delectable cuisine.

Amandari Spa, nestled beside the lily pond, is reached via a stone path through the gardens. There, guests can indulge in holistic treatments inspired by Balinese Melukat cleansing ceremonies, Javanese royal body scrubs, and acupressure.

Moreover, every night between 7 and 9 p.m., bamboo flute players perform traditional Balinese rindik music in the pool area. We’re talking about an authentic island experience, right? Simply beautiful!

18. Jumana Bali Ungasan Resort, Uluwatu

Jumana Bali Ungasan Resort is a magical blend of opulent encounters, perched on the southernmost tip of Bali atop a 70-meter cliff. The resort’s steep grounds are home to some of the island’s most impressive private villas, and the best part is that these spots have all been created to fit in with their natural surroundings.

Its Ju-Ma-Na restaurant is a prime illustration of this concept. Because of its high standards in both design and cooking, it frequently welcomes Michelin-starred chefs from all over the world. Thus, you can have faith that your vacation at this spectacular home away from home will be unforgettable.

17. Viceroy Bali, Ubud

The Viceroy Bali Hotel, lying in the verdant untamed jungle just outside the charming and artistic town of Ubud, was the realization of a lifelong dream for Australian owners Margaret and Otto, who visited the island, fell in love with the beautiful landscape and the kind warmth of the Balinese people, and decided to relocate here.

The owners run things day-to-day and are always around to chat with visitors. Therefore, Viceroy Bali is on par with the best of the world’s largest hotels regarding architecture, service, and luxury, but with the extra delight of meeting the owner and friendly Balinese personnel. The 40 villas are staffed by 150 people. Wow!

16. Hoshinoya Bali, Ubud

Though it was clearly inspired by Japanese aesthetics, the sumptuous Hoshinoya Bali also includes touches that pay homage to Balinese culture and workmanship, creating a truly one-of-a-kind establishment. However, the facility does not have a main pool like most resorts do. Instead, each of the villas opens onto one of three canal-like pools.

The retreat’s quiet atmosphere successfully expresses the harmony not just between the two civilizations but also between humanity and the natural world. Nevertheless, while it’s a world away from the hustle and bustle of the city, Hoshinoya Bali Resort is only a lovely 20-minute drive from Ubud. Lovely!

15. Tanah Gajah, a Resort by Hadiprana, Ubud

Tanah Gajah is an exceptional hideaway that celebrates Bali’s cultural heritage and jaw-dropping environment. All the luxury villas are hidden away in a peaceful garden of trees, lotus ponds, and small lakes; inside the suites, you’ll find a special collection of Balinese paintings, making this place a fabulous island paradise.

The resort’s main pool is supervised by Ganesh statues and is partially flanked by ponds with resident swans; the spa, meanwhile, overlooks the property’s stereotypical Balinese scenery. Those searching for a more intimate swimming experience might rent a villa with a private pool.

14. The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Nusa Dua

Indulge in the epitome of luxury at The Laguna, a recently renovated five-star resort boasting 5,000 sq/ft of pristine, swimmable lagoon waters. Nestled on the southern tip of Bali, this high-end retreat might be the best getaway for anyone who’s looking to get the ultimate ‘swim-up’ room experience.

Here you can elevate your senses as you take in the beauty of the resort’s seven serene lagoons, which seamlessly seem to blend into the picturesque Nusa Dua beach. Relax on two idyllic sandy beaches, soak up the sun in the dedicated pool area or unwind in one of the many Jacuzzis.

At the end of the day, experience the ultimate in relaxation at the world-renowned Lagoon Spa, winner of the 2020 World Luxury Spa award. The Laguna promises to be an unforgettable escape.

13. Villa Puri Nirwana, Gianyar

With its magnificent white exterior, wide verandas, and wooden shutters, Villa Puri Nirwana is a masterpiece of imperialist hacienda architecture. The main building is fronted by a striking pool that looks out over the ocean and is flanked by exotic gardens, vivid green lawns, a private self-contained spa, and water features like fish ponds.

Set in the secluded fishing town of Cucukan, the villa is about half an hour’s drive north of Sanur and is beyond compare for people in need of opulent privacy while vacationing in Bali’s spectacular wild places. If you dream of ruling over a nearly deserted beach in a peaceful, less-developed area of Bali, then this might be your perfect place.

12. Potato Head Suites & Studios, Seminyak

Potato Head Suites & Studios is a representation of Bali’s rich tradition of craftsmanship, with walls made from temple bricks and one-off Jengki teak furniture custom-made by young Indonesian designers in the style of mid-century modernism. Put differently, this is a haven for those who appreciate meticulously crafted objects.

Potato Head Seminyak’s food is centered on a straightforward tenet: they partner with local farmers to raise organic food and ethically acquire their products from all across Indonesia. This philosophy runs through the whole menu, from the traditional breakfast foods to the upscale dining options.

In line with its “Good Times, Do Good” motto, Potato Head offers a wide range of activities, such as morning yoga for kids and adults, art installations made from recycled materials, workshops for people of all ages, jamu-making classes, a library, a co-working space, and a record listening lounge.

11. Capella Ubud, Bali

Bill Bensley, a well-known architect, was moved by the bravery of the first European settlers in the 1800s, so he built this elegant tented camp as a tribute to their exploration of the wild.

The Capella Ubud retreat includes 22 magnificent, uniquely decorated one-bedroom tents and one tented two-bedroom lodge and is housed in a genuine Balinese village known as Keliki, adjacent to Ubud’s jungle, rice paddies, and the sacred Wos River.

Weather permitting, the campfire is not only an excellent place to meet the local storyteller over some hot chocolate and roasted marshmallows but also a laid-back setting for a meal. Moreover, Auriga Wellness provides services like in-retreat rituals, acoustic healing, and pampering spa treatments based on the phases of the moon.

10. Bulgari Resort Bali, Uluwatu

Southwestern Bali is home to a magnificent Bulgari property that blends unique tropical charm with high-end Italian style. The sumptuous villas and five-bedroom mansions, stunning infinity pool, upscale black-and-white restaurant, and the retreat’s signature boutique all contribute to making it one of the most fashionable places to stay in all of Bali.

What more could one need than dazzling infinity pools with airy cabanas, complimentary snacks, and a jaw-dropping vista of the Indian Ocean below? Almost nothing, right?

Nevertheless, the resort’s excellent caliber is evident from the moment you sip your mint-basil-honey welcome drink; from the wait staff in the restaurants to the butlers in the villas to the muscle-melting spa therapists.

9. The St. Regis Bali Resort, Nusa Dua

In Nusa Dua, the St. Regis Bali Resort sits on a private stretch of beach and provides every amenity for a top-notch vacation. At its core is a picture-perfect private lagoon lined with blue tiles, where guests can relax in the thalassotherapy spa or dine at one of the island’s two top-rated restaurants.

However, this is a more conventional interpretation of a luxury hotel, complete with crystal chandeliers, oriental rugs, marble, and large-scale paintings. Although it does little to evoke authentic Bali, the hotel’s opulent guestrooms guarantee that aficionados of the high life will feel at home here. Expect all the technological bells and whistles!

8. Six Senses Uluwatu, Uluwatu

The vistas at Six Senses Uluwatu unfold in three acts: the first lobby sits at the very top of the building and is essentially an outdoor patio with jaw-dropping views of the ocean and the cliffs below; to get to the second lobby, guests take a buggy down a nearly vertical path.

Next, the three pools can be seen behind this, forming a continuous blue expanse that blends into the background sky and clouds. If you look over the edge, you can see the roaring waves hundreds of feet down on the beach.

With its spacious pool area, minimalist-chic spa, and modern restaurants serving international cuisine, this property has all the makings of a standout amid Bali’s burgeoning hotel scene. In other words, you won’t regret choosing this venue as your next ease-off sanctuary.

7. Alila Villas Uluwatu, Uluwatu

Alila Villas Uluwatu, set on Bali’s rocky Bukit Peninsula, is a chic, state-of-the-art resort that boasts dramatic eco-friendly design in an awe-inspiring environment. The architecturally stunning pool villas include serene, minimalist interiors, tempting outdoor living spaces with sweeping views of the Indian Ocean, and on-call personal butlers.

Get your fill at the distinctive fine dining and traditional warung-style restaurants, relax at the cliffside pool and bar, or rejuvenate at Spa Alila. Just succumb to the spell of Bali’s natural splendor in the lap of luxury.

The resort can arrange custom “journeys” that take guests to sites like old temples and bustling local marketplaces, as well as provide them the opportunity to volunteer at a nearby orphanage.

6. Hanging Gardens of Bali, Ubud

Built in the middle of a dense Balinese jungle, the Hanging Gardens of Bali is a high-end resort with a mission to create something truly unique and special. Relax under the protective canopy of the treetops as you meander along the open pathways. The truth is, you won’t find another place like this anywhere else.

Your fantasies of a tropical getaway can come true here. To make the most of your time, head to one of the villas in the resort. Rejuvenate your body and spirit with a variety of relaxing spa services, while the outstanding infinity pool provides the perfect setting for daydreaming. Come on down to paradise and get lost in all these wonderful amenities.

5. Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan, Ubud

The Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan, nestled in the emerald rice terraces that slope down to the holy Ayung River, is a welcome retreat from the tumultuous atmosphere of nearby Ubud and a place to reconnect with nature. Newly refurbished modern apartments and villas, upscale service, and tantalizing dining options await you.

This spectacular hideaway provides a spectacular experience that keeps guests coming back for more, whether they’re in search of a relaxing retreat, a romantic getaway, or a culturally stimulating family vacation. With its mahogany furnishings, hand-woven textiles, and Indonesian artifacts, this resort is the pinnacle of elegance.

4. COMO Shambhala Estate, Ubud

Once you reach COMO Shambhala Estate, a jungle-hugged luxury health resort set on scattered hilltops above the Ayung River, you will be greeted by panoramic vistas that will raise the brows of even the most jaded traveler. For over 20 years, this has been the premier destination for affluent vacationers looking for a place to unwind.

Guests who opt to participate in the wellness program (at an additional cost per night) are offered a consultation upon arrival in which they are asked about their food, sleep habits, and caffeine intake and then given recommendations for treatments and activities tailored to their specific needs.

Yoga, Ayurveda, and a “digital detox” are just a few of the options. Moreover, there are two fitness centers, a tennis court, an outdoor pool with scenic vistas, three pools fed by natural rock springs, and some yoga sanctuaries set in the open air. All in all, Como Shambhala Estate is the Holy Grail when it comes to wellness facilities.

3. Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Ubud

Picturesque Mandapa, a Ritz Carlton Reserve, may be found in the highlands of Ubud, close to the Ayung River, rice paddies, and historic temples. Mandapa exemplifies spiritual and cultural depth in all facets of its hospitality, offering guests a retreat from their everyday lives. Here, service is stellar and luxury has no limits.

Your time at Mandapa Resort will bring your soul back to life and give you rich, meaningful memories that will last a lifetime, whether you want to do yoga in a peaceful pavilion, ride your bike through local villages, try authentic Balinese food, or just let a professional spa therapist take care of you.

2. Amankila, Karangasem

Some places exceed their reputation. These are the spots where celebrities gather, wealthy people return, and the rest of us can only dream of one day relaxing on the same beach as them while trying desperately not to stare. Amankila Resort is just like that!

After following the route to Bali’s less-visited and genuinely rural east coast, where the sign for Amankila is nearly invisible, the stunning watery horizon will finally come into view. Below, lush vegetation extends for miles, and in the distance, you can see the island of Nusa Penida but also a spectacular background of Mount Agung.

The layout of Amankila was influenced by the surrounding Karangasem palaces, and it contains a peaceful, three-tiered pool that cascades down the hillside in a fashion reminiscent of Bali’s traditional rice fields. “Stunning” is an understatement!

1. Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay

Blend with Bali’s mystical spirit and postcard-worthy environment at this one-of-a-kind hideaway. The Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay is modeled after a typical Balinese town, with luscious flower gardens and otherworldly Balinese temples in the foreground.

All of the accommodations are extremely private while maintaining a strong sense of belonging to this charming area. Each opulent villa features its own outdoor infinity pool with awe-inspiring views of the Indian Ocean. The timeless, historic, and picturesque ambiance of the place will make you want to stay indefinitely.

The premium Bali resort’s eight lavish treatment rooms and three big spa suites are perfect for unwinding and indulging in one of the venue’s holistic spa treatments, making your stay here the epitome of serenity. Moreover, this is the place where you can enjoy some of the most breathtaking sunsets in the world.

Final Words

Bali is its own otherworldly realm, and it never fails to amaze those who visit. It’s a place where people can get away from the toing and froing of the rest of the world and relax in the company of nature, culture, entertainment, and gastronomy in their most basic and natural forms.

Bali has everything you might want from a vacation spot, from quaint artist communities and farmer’s markets to buzzing nightlife and enlightening spiritual adventures. But its crowning glory is the mesmerizing quality of its five-star resorts. Which one would you choose?