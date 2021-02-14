10 Best Spanish Islands For Your Next Vacation

What better time to start planning your next vacation than right now? While we’re still living through restrictions due to this pandemic, we have to try to get some sunshine into our gloomy days, or at least dream about it. Most of us live in a cold climate, and winter is still around for a few weeks. Therefore we want to start thinking of warmer temperatures and a beautiful getaway for a few days to get us through.

One of the best places to do that is at one of the several blissful Spanish islands. They offer you great beaches, warm & clear waters, brethtaking landscapes and unique features. There are quite a few of them, and they are divided through the Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean, close to the African coast of Morocco.

Let’s learn a little about the difference between the Balearic and Canary Islands.

The Balearic Islands consist of 4 main Islands off the East Coast of Spain: Majorca, Minorca, Ibiza, and Formentera. There is also Cabrera that is inhabited out of the 151 smaller islands.

The Canary Islands, on the other hand, is a Spanish archipelago off the coast of northwestern Africa. There are eight main islands that name themselves the Canary Islands: Tenerife, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, La Palma, La Gomera, El Hierro, and La Graciosa.

They are all breathtaking in their own way and rich in culture. Venture outside the resort area and absorb the local culture, you will be glad you did.

For now, we are just concentrating on the ten most popular Spanish islands, but that doesn’t mean the rest of them are not worth visiting. We just want to give you a taste, so let’s look at them in more detail.

10. La Gomera

La Gomera is the second smallest of the Canary Islands, a 40-minute ferry ride from Tenerife. This island is well-known for its volcanic landscapes, as well as its beaches. There are also different areas to explore, such as mountains and valleys where you can hike, bike, or horseback ride.

Well-known as the starting point of the famous voyage Christopher Columbus undertook, its rich history is one of the island’s main attractions. The Parador de la Gomera is a boutique hotel you can stay at if you want to enjoy a beautiful view and excellent regional cuisine.

9. Menorca

Retaining lots of its rural history, this Balearic Island is a lot quieter and low-key than its neighboring Ibiza or Mallorca. Lovely for walking or riding on the 185-kilometer trail along its coastline, Cami de Cavalls offers you beautiful scenic views.

Also with lots of beaches to choose from, you can find a secluded one for your privacy if you dig that. The Artiem Carlos boutique hotel offers you great views of the Mahon harbor, but it is adults-only.

8. Formentera

Easily reachable either from the mainland of Spain or a boat ride from Ibiza, this smaller Balearic Island is famous for its nude sunbathing and white sandy beaches.

Great yacht destination, Formentera has a laid-back vibe that is sought by the more mature, quieter tourist. If you’re in the mood to get pampered, try the Es Mares Hotel and Spa where you will get the royal treatment.

7. Fuerteventura

This second-largest Canary Island in the archipelago is the windiest, and it is popular for water sports like jet skiing, waterskiing, surfing, and, of course, windsurfing.

If you want to go for that reason, stay at the Barcelo Castillo Beach Resort, which is the perfect destination for water sports aficionados. They also have a scuba center and a great diving area, so plenty of activities to do with your family.

6. Lanzarote

Home to affordable package vacations, this is a great destination for picture-perfect beaches and gorgeous blue waters. Their volcanic eruptions dating back to the 18th century have left the island with its natural beauty.

Climb mountains or explore their several caves that were created by the lava. If you’re into diving and family-oriented fun, visit the area of Puerto del Carmen and stay at their Aqua Suites hotel.

5. La Palma

This most north and western of the Canary Islands makes it also the most remote of them all. Well-known for its many observatories and strict light laws, it is perfect for the stargazers out there. The island is protected by the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve because of its natural landscape.

Their mountains, forests, and spectacular beaches make this a great tourist destination. A perfect base for exploring the island, Hotel Hacienda de Abajo is a luxurious boutique hotel, beautiful with its large garden and unique suites.

4. Gran Canaria

One of the only Spanish islands that have black sand beaches, this Canary Island resort, and cruise ship port is one of their most popular destinations. You will find those beautiful sands at the Playa de la Garita, and you can also go hiking, rock climbing, or mountain biking on their mountainous landscape.

The Veintiuno Hotel, in the shadow of the cathedral, is a luxurious hotel that offers warm, personalized service and amazing food.

3. Mallorca

The largest of the Balearic islands of the Mediterranean also called Majorca, this island is one of their most popular tourist destinations. The capital Palma offers many affordable all-inclusive deals, which is why so many tourists flock there.

But there are many other things to do on this island, such as attending their annual Jazz festival, go biking on their many trails on the northern side of the island, or visit their smaller charming towns with their hidden monasteries. The Es Mares Hotel & Sap offers you luxurious accommodations for when you’re ready to turn in.

2. Tenerife

The largest of the Canary Islands, Tenerife is very popular with tourists. Its beautiful beaches, spectacular scenery, and warm weather attract thousands of tourists every single day. Their exciting nightlife and amazing dive sites are also enticing. Accommodating to the water sports lovers, there are so many activities you can do such as surfing, jet-skiing, and parascending.

For mountain lovers, their scenic drives and hikes are something to consider. Their dormant volcano is also a popular tourist attraction. For some adult-time only, go to the Royal Hideaway Corales Beach and enjoy their hydrotherapy circuit pool and panoramic views of the ocean.

1. Ibiza

Spain’s well-known Balearic island of Ibiza is one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations, and it’s not only for their electronic dance music clubs. Although most of their main town’s restaurants and cafes seem to have their own DJs, they do offer many other attractions. The island has rugged sand dunes, pine forests, and history dating back to the Phoenicians, more than 3000 years rich.

Try their carnival-style market for their local handicrafts and amazing local food, or visit the Cova de Can Marca, a huge natural cave worth your while. For a more peaceful stay try the Iberostar Santa Eulalia, where you can enjoy your ultimate Ibiza vacation, adults-only style.

This sums up our Spanish Islands destination options and I don’t know about you, but I’m already starting to plan out my next holiday.