The 20 Best Hotels & Resorts in Mauritius

Mauritius, the place where palm-fringed beaches surround an island full of delights, the country where the mesmerizing ocean and world-famous coral reefs bury untold secrets, and where an extraordinary adventure awaits you. This is where you will find paradise!

Nestled in the Indian Ocean to the east of Madagascar and once home to the now-extinct dodo, Mauritius embodies the quintessential tropical island with over 100 miles of shoreline, sprinkled with picture-perfect beaches, mild breezes, volcanic peaks, and lush vegetation.

Jaw-dropping mountain ranges that look like sleeping dragons on the horizon; a vibrant street food culture including a wide variety of cuisines; and deep, dark forests that hide tumbling waterfalls and exotic wildlife; as Mark Twain once said: “Mauritius was made first, and then heaven, and that heaven was copied after Mauritius“.

Well, it seems that many people have visited the region over the centuries. The island was first settled by Arabs in the 10th century, then by Malay people, and later by the Portuguese, who gave it the name Ilha do Cerne, which means Island of the Swan.

Next, after their colonization effort failed, the Dutch gave way to the French, who renamed it Isle de France. The British took over following the war and remained in control until the island obtained its independence in 1968. Even though slavery was a hard part of its past, Mauritius is now a very interesting and cosmopolitan place.

Why Visit Mauritius?

One-of-a-Kind Beaches

With miles of breathtaking shoreline, in Mauritius you could probably find a spectacular beach wherever you might go.

The island’s coastlines are known for their unique backgrounds, which range from pristine snow-white beaches to exciting spots with lots of water-based activities and quiet places to relax in nature’s embrace.

The Vibrant Culture

Asia, India, Europe, and Africa have all left their mark on the culture and traditions of Mauritius, creating a fascinating melting pot. And this is one of the island’s most alluring qualities, seen in temples and cuisine, as well as in the language and music.

One minute you can pass by a colorful Hindu temple or a lovely Catholic church, and the next you can explore the Chinese neighborhood of Port Louis, viewing contemporary street art and deciding between croissants and curry for breakfast afterwards.

Endless Adventure

Mauritius is one of the best places to go if you’re seeking the adventure of a lifetime. You can ride the longest zip line in the Indian Ocean, explore the woods and mountains with a guide in search of waterfalls, or take a helicopter ride to enjoy a bird’s-eye view of an underwater cascade.

Climbing the UNESCO-listed Le Morne Brabant, which served as a haven for runaway slaves, is an interesting option to take into account. Believe us, you won’t regret getting up so early in the morning once you see the view from the top.

Mouth-Watering Food

The amazing cultural mix that gives Mauritius its vibrant colors has also influenced the island’s cuisine. You can see and taste the impact of French, Indian, African, and Asian gastronomy everywhere you go, from fine dining establishments to improvised stands on the street.

The hardest part will be choosing what to have first because every dish seems delicious. Should we recommend the chicken or fish Kalia, both served with vegetables or the daube?

How about some of the island’s famed babonne, a white fish akin to red snapper that is caught daily, or a mutton haleem?

However, be sure to try dholl puri, the national dish of Mauritius, which is a flatbread similar to parantha and loaded with ground yellow split peas, like dal kachori but with a different flavor profile. The Mauritian chili paste mazavaroo adds a nice kick to the dish, so if you’re feeling adventurous, give it a try.

Awe-Inspiring Waterfalls

Thanks to its long-dormant volcanoes, Mauritius’ rough and lush interior is blessed by a wealth of spectacular waterfalls. One or two of them are within easy grasp, but to reach the others you’ll have to do a little hiking. Yet every one of them is absolutely stunning and deserving of your time and attention.

Stop at the island’s most famous and beautiful waterfall, Chamarel Falls. It is 83 meters high and can be seen from a viewing platform over the colorful sands of Chamarel, another of the island’s natural treasures.

Watersports

The months of November through April are prime time for water activities on the east coast, while the west coast is the place to go for quiet, clear seas that are ideal for snorkeling, scuba diving, and fishing.

Most all-inclusive hotels offer their guests a wide range of free watersports, from stand-up paddleboarding to kitesurfing.

Where to Stay in Mauritius?

Different “styles” of beaches can be found throughout the island. Therefore, when choosing where to stay in Mauritius, you should think about the sights you wish to see, your travel budget, and the time of the year.

Though it’s the most popular spot to hang around on the island, Grand Bay may be too hectic for some of us. In this charming village, you can find every top-tier establishment, from high-end resorts to malls and restaurants, and especially a vibrant nightlife. However, the island provides a myriad of other options.

For a family outing, Flic en Flac is unparalleled; when it comes to honeymoon destinations, Trou aux Biches tops the list, but the best beaches are in Belle Mare; Le Morne is the most luxurious option, and Blue Bay is good for those who need to be close to the airport.

The 20 Best Hotels & Resorts in Mauritius

While some people believe the beaches of the Maldives leave in the dust those of Mauritius, the majority of them think that the resorts on both Indian Ocean islands are comparable, with Mauritius frequently being the more affordable option.

Therefore, Mauritius is a sybarite’s paradise and a popular destination for A-listers because of its abundance of five-star resorts, which have Michelin-starred chefs, designer furniture, and golf courses on private islands.

Yes, you will probably have the time of your lifetime here. So, put yourself in a vacation state of mind with a tropical drink while we’ll show you the 20 best hotels and resorts where you could stay in Mauritius.

But, once you’ve found THE ONE, don’t delay in making your reservation; after all, everyone wants a piece of paradise just as you do.

20. Anahita Golf & Spa Resort, Trou d’Eau Douce

Anahita is a next-generation luxury resort that blends in seamlessly with its natural environment.

Large villas with one to five bedrooms, verandas, and private pools are available, as are suites with one to three bedrooms, all of which come with their own plunge pool and are among the best options for families on the island.

After a meal at one of the hotel’s four excellent restaurants or a private chef-prepared dinner for two, relax with a drink on the rooftop terrace.

Enjoy the pool and the private beach area of Ile aux Cerfs, get some exercise with golf, diving, and watersports, and let the little ones have a good time at the Kids Club.

19. Heritage Awali Golf & Spa Resort, Bel Ombre

The Heritage Awali Golf & Spa Resort is perched on 2,500 hectares of verdant hills and right on the turquoise waters of the southwest Indian Ocean, making it an excellent spot to unwind and experience the local culture of Mauritius.

This hotel’s elegance is driven by ethnic motifs and traditional African decor, and when combined with the stunning views, it’s impossible not to feel at one with the tranquility of the tropical setting.

Enjoy the Seven Colours Spa or get in a workout at the Umuzi Sports Centre after a day of lounging by the pool or swimming in the azure waters.

18. Shanti Maurice Resort & Spa, Saint Felix

As a species, we rely on our senses for everything. No matter what you like to do for fun, Shanti Maurice Resort & Spa has something for you, whether it’s relaxing on the powder-sand beach with a cool cocktail while the smell of sugarcane fills the air or eating the freshest food at one of the gourmet restaurants.

Lying in the undeveloped savage south, this all-suite and villa hotel is romantic, yet relaxed, thanks to its tropical gardens and horseshoe-shaped cove. This avant-garde oasis started out as Shanti Ananda, the island’s first destination spa. It now has 61 suites and villas spread out over 36 acres of beachfront and tropical gardens.

The Shanti Spa has won a lot of awards and is still one of the biggest in the area. It has 25 private treatment rooms and offers services like Africology, acupuncture, and yoga, as well as workshops on alternative medicine.

17. LUX* Belle Mare Resort & Villas, Belle Mare

If you’ve been dreaming of a relaxing getaway, Lux* Belle Mare is the real deal. Practicing yoga on the beach, getting pampered at the spa, and dining at Michelin-starred restaurants means just another day in paradise. Thatched-roof buildings mark the premises here, giving it a beach home vibe.

The hands-on General Manager Ashish Modak mixes the rum cocktails at the weekly culinary class, and the LUX* Me Spa, which was named the island’s best in the 2015 Spa Finders Wellness Travel Awards, has a Wellness Concierge and a team that is truly pleasant to interact with.

There is a wide variety of cuisines available at the four restaurants, from Indian and Chinese to international classics and vegan options at each.

On the beach, a bright yellow food truck with naturally worn wooden tables serves fusion food. In the evening, it changes to serving traditional smokehouse cuisine.

16. LUX* Grand Gaube, Grand Gaube

Set in wonderful tropical gardens, LUX* Grand Gaube is surrounded by rolling coves, the calmest of lagoons, and is endowed with two serene beaches and two magnificent swimming pools. This hotel is the best of all worlds and has a laid-back vibe, which makes living in a resort better than ever.

The pink inflatable flamingo water toys for the lagoon, the hand-painted originals of the funny Gouzou character by French street artist Jace, and the bright, eye-catching murals along the beach by Camille Walala all show the creative spirit of LUX*.

Palm Court’s live cooking stations, INTI’s Peruvian and Argentinian fare, Creole Smoke House’s authentic flavors, and Bodrum Blue’s Turkish spin on Mediterranean cuisine make for a worldly gastronomic adventure.

You can add to that the Beach Rouge eating club, the world-famous Cafe Lux, and a lot of other surprises around every corner.

15. Heritage Le Telfair Golf & Wellness Resort, Bel Ombre

Heritage Le Telfair is secluded on the unspoiled south coast of Mauritius, within a protected natural reserve. The expansive grounds of the Domaine de Bel Ombre, together with the hotel’s well-designed layout, ensure that even at peak times you don’t have to worry about the place being too crowded.

Elegantly remodeled villas are dispersed around lush tropical gardens, providing the feeling of a secluded hamlet. However, the colonial palace from the 19th century connects this modern hideaway to its past, when the area was home to the renowned Irish botanist Charles Telfair.

There are new surprises to uncover every day, from tranquil pools adjacent to the white sand beach to a spa separated off from the rest of the venue by its own private gardens.

Then, when the night comes, you can choose from one of the twelve remarkable restaurants. We recommend Heritage le Chateau for Mauritian haute cuisine.

14. SALT of Palmar, Belle Mare

The trendy adult-only SALT of Palmar resort is Mauritius’s first eco-hotel, and it’s perched on the island’s eastern shore.

Discover the vibrant decor by French artist Camille Walala; organic meals prepared with ingredients from local farms; a salt therapy room; a rooftop bar; a guided tour of the area; and the opportunity to share expertise with other guests.

Food is a fusion of Mauritian, Mediterranean, and Asian flavors, employing ancient cooking techniques such as the smoker, charcoal grill, wok, and tandoor, with vegetarian options on every menu and raw cuisine created by Grace Van Berkum.

Through cooking classes, you can learn how to prepare chicken curry, homemade bread, and raw food. Furthermore, if you schedule a fishing excursion, you will have the opportunity to Mauritian-style prepare your catch of the day.

13. Le Meridien Ile Maurice, Pointe aux Piments

The newly renovated Le Meridien Ile Maurice is set next to a kilometer-long strip of ivory sand, making it second to none for exploring the island’s pristine beaches. This high-end family hotel was built when tourism was at its peak, and it still has a lot of Mauritius’s colorful culture.

The tropical theme continues throughout the hotel, from the lobby’s framed local artwork to the authentic flavors of Zoli Mamzel, one of the four available dining options.

Moreover, the hotel also offers a tour of both North and South Mauritius, as well as a visit to one of the island’s most stunning natural attractions, Ile Aux Cerfs.

12. The Residence Mauritius, Belle Mare

Discover the magnificent blend of modernism and traditionalism at The Residence Mauritius, a treasure of delicate grandeur inspired by past times.

Soak up the majesty of this beachside paradise, which is set on a beautiful stretch of snow-white sand and is home to warm Mauritian hospitality and exciting adventures.

Mixing the island’s beauty with urban sophistication, this exquisite resort inspired by the island’s period plantation houses offers a true sense of home, wonderful for families and romantic for couples.

Soothe your mind and body with a stroll down the mile-long beach, find inner peace at The Sanctuary Spa, cool off in the lagoon-style pool, and enjoy a meal al fresco on the beach or poolside, offering breathtaking views over one of the most beautiful areas in Mauritius.

11. SO Sofitel Mauritius, Bel Ombre

Housed on the rugged south coast of Mauritius, the Sofitel So Mauritius Bel Ombre is a tranquil refuge surrounded by verdant flora and a turquoise lagoon. Conceived by Thai architect Lek Bunnag and Japanese couturier Kenzo Takada, this five-star resort is the pinnacle of extravagant flair.

Elegantly woven into verdant gardens, each suite and beach villa features a private patio and breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean. At the spa, organic and locally sourced ingredients are used in massages, hammams, and open-air plunge pools to give the mind, body, and spirit a boost.

The Flamboyant restaurant showcases innovative gourmet cuisine, which is infused with local flavors and served on Kenzo Takada plates.

The open kitchen at La Plage wafts enticing aromas and spices throughout the place while Takamaka Bar serves up fresh fruit smoothies, quality international wines, and one-off cocktails.

10. The Oberoi Beach Resort, Balaclava

Hopelessly in love? Then, check in to the most romantic resort in Mauritius, which features a strip of sugar-white sand, beautiful 20-acre grounds adorned with sculptures and exotic plants, as well as gated pool villas with four-poster beds and deep marble bathtubs.

If the term Oberoi usually conjures up images of opulence, prepare to have your perceptions altered. In Mauritius, Thai architect Lek Bunnag and the American-born landscape architect Bill Bensley have set up a beach resort a bit more seductive, which is no less luxurious than its counterparts, yet benefits from its environment in ways no urban hotel can.

You might easily hole up here for a while as there isn’t much that could be improved upon at this place, including the beach, the spa, and the high-quality pan-global restaurant.

Thus, it would be unthinkable for the Oberoi group to miss out on this opportunity, given its expertise and service philosophy, as well as the fabulous setting.

9. JW Marriott Mauritius Resort, Le Morne

This former sugar baron’s plantation mansion on a coveted stretch of Le Morne is now the JW Marriott Mauritius, having changed hands from St. Regis in the summer of 2021.

You can go kitesurfing here, as it’s one of the best places on the island to do so, or you can relax in the private theater, the library, or the renowned spa.

Set against the dramatic backdrop of the towering Le Morne Brabant, which offers a picturesque hiking expedition, guests have quick and simple access to both dolphin safari and the neighboring Black River Gorge National Park.

The cuisine at the JW Marriott Mauritius Resort is just as spectacular as the rest of the establishment, and you can expect to try a wide variety of dishes from across the world, including those with a South-East Asian or Japanese influence, as well as local favorites and Western fare.

8. LUX* Le Morne, Le Morne

If you’re looking for a place to stay in Mauritius that offers more than just sun and sand, go no further than LUX* Le Morne. Set on the southwest coast of the island, at the base of the spectacular Le Morne Brabant Peak, the resort’s 149 wooden chalet-style suites and rooms offer views of one of the area’s most beautiful lagoons.

The private, pristine beach is within walking distance for those who like to lazily idle away the day. Nevertheless, Lux* Le Morne Resort also offers services for the adventurer in you. The hotel’s concierge can set you up with a day filled with amazing experiences, such as a visit to the Black River Gorges National Park.

At the end of the day, relax at The Beach, an alfresco restaurant, and feast on locally caught fish, or head to the East for one of the best king prawn Thai curries in all of Mauritius. For a more exotic dining experience, you can head down to the beach, where the resort staff will catch and prepare sea urchins, one of the most cherished delicacies.

7. Maradiva Villas Resort & Spa, Flic-en-Flac

Maradiva, an all-villa resort, is one of the top hotels in Mauritius for those seeking luxury and solitude during a post-pandemic vacation.

All 65 villas are a blend of classic and modern design, hidden away in the grounds that run down the coast, with their own private pools, outdoor living areas, and Hermes amenities.

However, the resort’s centerpiece is the spa, which is a sanctuary of peace and serenity where you may indulge in calming treatments inspired by the island’s natural beauty.

In addition to the resort’s world-class restaurants, you can also have a private dinner on the beach for a night under the stars that you’ll never forget.

6. LUX* Grand Baie Resort, Grand Baie

The LUX* Grand Baie resort in the north of Mauritius is an architectural wonder, appearing to have been dropped onto a crescent of a beach. Experience the enchantment of island life at a seductively leisurely pace at this state-of-the-art boutique hotel.

Similar to the beachside community from which it draws its name, the retreat is a lively and fun place to stay. There is simply no better venue to celebrate special occasions, whether it’s due to the exceptional dining options or the breathtaking views from the rooftop.

This is your chance to seize the moment; don’t waste it! Where can you see the most amazing sunset?

This resort’s rooftop wins by a mile; when the sun paints the sky pink, that’s the place where you want to be. Its crowning glory, Bisou, is an outstanding bar, restaurant, and swimming pool with a spectacular view of the sky.

5. One&Only Le Saint Geran, Belle Mare

Perched on a secluded peninsula in the northeast corner of the island, One & Only Saint Le Geran is one of the most prestigious addresses in all of Mauritius.

The hotel’s design is a synthesis of colonial and modern elements, with the original 1970s ambiance preserved while also incorporating all the modern conveniences and five-star touches one would expect from a One & Only property.

While there isn’t much to see or do in the immediate area, the resort more than makes up for it with a wide variety of activities for guests of all types to enjoy, such as kayaking through mangroves in search of wildlife, hiking to Tamarind Falls, and even riding Harleys with the resort’s general manager.

4. Royal Palm Beachcomber Luxury, Grande Baie

Just like its name implies, the Royal Palm Beachcomber Luxury Resort exudes an air of royal splendor throughout the entire property, from the pristine beaches to the luxurious accommodations. So, even the pickiest guests are always impressed by its timeless elegance and charm.

Thatched roofs, open-air pillared public spaces, and stunning views across emerald Green Grand Baie make this beachfront hotel one of the best in the world. Former presidents, and, more recently, Anne Hathaway, who used the place to film scenes for the steamy Hollywood thriller “Serenity”, have all called the Presidential suite home.

The service here is top-notch, to the point of being indulgent, with perks like designated sun loungers and waiters who remember your preferences and arrange for tailor-made excursions. At La Goelette, where you may eat breakfast while gazing at dolphins, you can choose from a cold buffet or order a hot dish from the a la carte menu.

In the evening, diners can indulge in dishes like sea urchin mellow flavored with kaffir lime or fish in a salt crust inspired by the Black River. At La Brezza, classic Italian dishes are served by candlelight, and on Thursdays, guests can go to Royal Grill for a beachside barbecue.

3. Four Seasons Resort Mauritius at Anahita, Trou d’Eau Douce

Sitting on its own lagoon, the 64-acre Four Seasons Resort Mauritius offers visitors the chance to relax or explore as much as they desire during their stay on the island’s eastern coast.

Unwind on the picturesque drive to the resort and soak in the mind-boggling views of the surrounding mountains before being greeted with a warm welcome and a luscious cocktail. As a finishing touch, the resort provides each visitor with a bicycle, creating a more village-like atmosphere; yet, a club car is always just a few minutes away.

There are three dining options on-site, from sophisticated French cuisine to toes-in-the-sand Mauritian fare, and cooking workshops are also available so that you may take the island’s flavors back with you.

Moreover, the Four Seasons’ world-class service is now available on the new Exclusive Beach on Ile aux Cerfs, where you may pass away your afternoons at the rustic beach bar. Nevertheless, one of the most eye-catching parts of the resort is the spa, which is built on wooden pillars above the Indian Ocean.

2. Constance Prince Maurice, Belle Mare

Tucked away on the North East coast between a lake and a lagoon, Constance Prince Maurice is a tranquil haven developed exclusively for couples.

Every part of the resort, from the lush tropical gardens to the villas on stilts that look out over the calm blue lagoon and the beaches with impossible-looking white sand, adds to its natural charm.

Moreover, here you’ll find the largest wine cellar in the Indian Ocean as well as the only floating restaurant in all of Mauritius, which provides jaw-dropping vistas of the natural reserve.

It is a one-of-a-kind place to enjoy the famous sorbet-colored sunset of the island while treating yourself to some fresh seafood.

Do you usually enjoy curling up with an interesting book when you’re on vacation? If so, choosing the Constance Le Prince Maurice resort could be just the literary ticket. Why? Well, because here you might find an extensive library from which you can pick whatever book you wish.

1. Shangri-La Le Touessrok Resort & Spa, Trou d’Eau Douce

The Shangri-La Le Touessrok Resort & Spa, lying on the east side of the island with views of Trou d’Eau Douce Bay, evokes images of secluded islets with powdery white sand beaches and azure waters, perfect for a remote island getaway.

This high-end hotel has been around for about 40 years, so it’s not a newcomer to the luxury resort market in Mauritius. However, its legendary status has only grown since Shangri-La took over in 2015. Even though many of the rooms have been updated, the three-bedroom beach villas are still at the height of luxury and grandeur.

The mesmerizing cultural diversity of Mauritius is reflected in the resort’s vibrant dining venues, such as the renowned Indian restaurant Saffron and the rum and tiki bar Sega, which has live reggae, jazz, and blues.

Indulge in a true castaway experience on Ilot Mangenie, a private island accessible only to guests of Shangri-La, where you may lounge in the sun by the Indian Ocean and feast on freshly caught fish with your toes in the sand.

Final Words

Imagine a tropical island with white sand beaches, waving palm trees, and clear, warm waters, and you’ve probably got someone’s image of heaven pretty close to the mark.

Without a shadow of a doubt, Mauritius satisfies each of these criteria. When you factor in the island’s many five-star resorts, it surpasses any other beach escape.