Casa Aman Could be a Mesmerizing $15 Million Present

Proudly sitting on a superb 10,497 sq. ft. waterfront lot in the prestigious Venetian Islands in Miami Beach, Casa Aman is a unique property, packed with numerous cool features and a design that could literally take your breath away.

The entire home offers 5,405 square feet of luxurious living areas, with floor to ceiling glass windows which flood the interiors with abundant natural light, French oak floors, plenty of limestone in bathrooms, balconies, patios, not to mention a private elevator.

Listed for sale for a cool $14.995 million, Casa Aman is a Miami Beach home built by Michael Horvitz. The lavish property looks like it’s been inspired by the well-known Aman resorts collection – hence the infinity pool, a gorgeous outdoor kitchen, and various other amenities. For that kind of money, I’d expect this house to make me coffee every morning – who knows, maybe it does.

Horvitz is a big fan of the brand that has changed “hotel design forever”, that’s why he wanted to embody the same feeling of serenity into this home and even nicknamed this property ‘Casa Aman’.

The spectacular mansion before you features 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, and 2 half baths, and if you’re not convinced yet to go to the bank, maybe the panoramic rooftop lounge will get you in the right state of mind to splash $15 million.

Upon seeing the Portuguese limestone entryway, you get an overwhelming feeling and the water feature will surely help you with that as well.

The interior is modern and luxurious, but it’s not over the top, and together with the serene bay views and the warmth of the surroundings, you get a blissful vibe.

This is Miami, after all; the water, the weather, and the babes are all fine.

The attention to detail is incredible wherever you might turn your head, with an impeccable execution to all the details and superb decor elements.

Returning home has never looked like a better idea, which is why I am already thinking about the perfect car to take me there. Do you have any suggestions?