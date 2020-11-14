Follow Us

Type to search

Hublot’s Meca-10 Clock is a new Timekeeping Marvel

Hublot Meca-10 1

Equipped with a skeleton movement inspired by Mecano – kids will most likely remember that brand – the Hublot Meca-10 was easily one of the most eye catching timepieces released by the renowned Swiss luxury watchmaker. Today, it got even better with the Meca-10 Clock, that’s basically four times the watch it had ever been.

To say this creation is mechanically interesting would be an understatement. The result of a new collaboration with the Swiss ‘magicians’ at L’Epée, the extraordinary Meca-10 Clock is obviously a bigger sibling of its wristwatch counterpart, with the same skeletonized construction that gets us drooling, while bragging about a 10-day running time.

Hublot Meca-10 2

The Meca-10 clock is anything but traditional. It has a straightforward, square case, with the movement quickly grabbing anyone’s attention. Originally developed in-house under the supervision of Matthias Buttet, this skeletonized movement allows the clock to boast a confident, interesting, and appealing vibe.

Brushed or black-coated, the clock benefits from a steel frame somewhat identical to the wristwatch Meca-10. The same goes for all the key indicators, located in similar positions; but, the power reserve indicator manages to stand out, driven by a linear rack system, and fully revealed on the dial. I guess that’s one vital piece of information.

Hublot Meca-10 3

Visible from the back, the twin barrels are responsible for that 10-day power reserve. Meanwhile, the horizontal rack drives a large, black-coated wheel at three; it’s worth mentioning that the black-coated wheel also serves as a secondary indicator.

Is the Meca-10 expensive? Some might say that, considering the US$47,400 starting price – that is, if you go for the steel version. But if you’d like to get the more exquisite Black PVD Steel version, you’ll have to pay a little bit more: $50,500. Which one shall it be?

Hublot Meca-10 9

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might Also Like

Hublot High Jewellery Collection
Hublot Launched a Diamond-Studded High Jewellery Collection
Hublot Big Bang Millennial Pink 1
Hublot and Garage Italia present the new Big Bang Millennial Pink Gender-Neutral Watch
Hublot Classic Fusion AeroFusion Chronograph UEFA Champions League 1
Hublot’s New Classic Fusion AeroFusion Chronograph UEFA Champions League
Hublot Classic Fusion Gold Crystal 1
Hublot Classic Fusion Gold Crystal Boasts The Rarest Form of Gold

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Let’s Connect

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Contact

Do you want to be featured on Luxatic.com? For partnerships, advertising or media inquiries, you can always contact us at

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

luxury jet
© 2020 Luxatic - Luxury Lifestyle at its Finest. All rights reserved.