For $1.5 Million, You Can ‘Buy’ the Entire Hyatt Regency Maui Resort

Feeling bored, depressed, alone? There’s nothing that 810 rooms can’t cure, and the good news is that now you can rent an entire Maui resort only for yourself. For $1.5 Million you could even invite your entire neighborhood in the most outrageous lockdown ever.

The Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa has plenty of things to offer: luxurious ocean views, Hawaiian-style rooms, several restaurants and bars, 2 outdoor pools, a world class spa and numerous activities – which might explain the ridiculous price tag.

But this is the year of social distancing, and its effect on our society and each individual in particular varies – I think it’s safe to assume no one is in a good mood right now.

If you can afford it, this might just do the trick and put a smile on your face forever and ever. Buy – that might be a strong word; actually, the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa has two new packages that allow you to have the entire resort to yourself. That still sounds like a treat, right?

Owning a five-star resort, even if it’s just for a few nights only, might be one of those unique experiences that will stay with a man. Hyatt Regency Maui might just offer you the socially distanced vacation of a lifetime.

The entire resort and all of its 810 rooms, could be yours for $1,500,000 for three nights. Sure, you can bring as many people as you like to share the cost – which might just be the best suggestion ever.

Get your neighbors, high school friends, your uncle, grandma, and even the little dog. Food and beverages will not be an issue, nor will it be difficult to find something to fill your time with at this spectacular resort.

Hula dance lessons, luau performances, paddle boarding, nighttime tours, scuba diving, and Hawaiian-inspired mixology classes are all just a small part of an extensive list of activities one might enjoy for that kind of money.

In the end, it’s also important to keep in mind that Hawaii only started welcoming visitors outside the state on Oct. 15, so this might also add to the exclusivity. So, who’s coming with us?