Bugatti Unveiled This Fresh Lifestyle Collection

Following the success of the brand’s 110th-anniversary lifestyle collection, Bugatti just presented its second collection of cool clothing items and accessories, a stylish line that combines elegance with a sporty attitude.

Developed in collaboration with the AUDES Group, the official licensee for apparel and accessories, this fresh Bugatti lifestyle collection shows off the identity and heritage of the brand through an exclusive selection of clothing and accessories.

Sure, having a Bugatti to match these items will boost your mood, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves, shall we?

Bugatti has taken over the world with plenty of ridiculously awesome supercars, such as Chiron and Divo, La Voiture Noire, the Chiron Super Sport 300+ and more.

The brand’s unique sports cars have always boasted a unique vibe and attitude, one that this range combines – or, aims to do so. What does the gallery below tell you?

Freshness, style and spirit, displayed in a unique collection that comprises more than 50 items, both apparel, and accessories. Focused on high-tech fabrics, innovative performance, and ergonomic fitting, there is plenty to see and enjoy here.

The accessories include branded power banks, key chains, a backpack, small leather items, mugs, even notebook bags, and a water bottle. I am feeling kind of thirsty, come to think of it.

Artistic designs trace the history of Bugatti and its most iconic vehicles, with details such as the Bugatti Macaron and the EB logo honoring the iconic emblems of the French luxury brand.

The new Bugatti lifestyle collection is already available, both online and at selected Bugatti Partners; the only thing left to do is choose which items best fit your style and personality and drive towards bliss.