Zagato’s First Iso Rivolta GTZ Looks Absolutely Incredible!

Look at it, in all its glory. Showing off a superb Monza Green exterior, this incredible Iso Rivolta GTZ by Zagato has been delivered to its first customer. The legendary Milan-based design house and coachbuilder Zagato has really broken the mold with this custom sports car.

Inspired by the iconic 1963 Iso Rivolta A3, the same car that won its class twice at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the brilliant designers from Zagato tried to re-imagine this classic car, with an elegant exterior, raw power and a mesmerizing interior.

The modern-day Iso Rivolta GTZ honors the past while driving towards the future.

For instance, the bodywork is comprised of two carbon fiber main elements, which translates into structural integrity and strength – not to mention a super lightweight construction, that’s ideal for any sports car.

In case you don’t know this yet, Zagato’s custom Iso Rivolta GTZ blends Italian styling with an impressive American powertrain.

Under those stylish bodylines you get a stock Corvette Z06 engine, which means a 6.2-liter LT4 supercharged V8 engine putting out around 660 PS (651 HP) and 881 Nm (650 lb-ft) of torque.

To put that into numbers – the extraordinary Iso Rivolta GTZ will do 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in a mere 3.7 seconds and reach a breathtaking top speed of 315 km/h (195 mph).

Since the C7 Corvette usually comes with an 8-speed GM 8L90 automatic, the transmission on this beauty is most likely auto as well. I would’ve preferred a manual option, to be honest, but let’s move on.

Please note that Zagato will deliver only 18 more of these beauties, aside of the one you see in this article.

The magical Monza Green creation before you is now parked on a driveway io Lucerne, Switzerland and, according to officials, there are only 10 Iso Rivolta GTZs left to order. Hurry up!

[Photos: Silvan Dietrich / Zagato]