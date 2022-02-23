These are the 20 Best Sparkling Water Brands

Everyone is aware that water is one of the vital elements on this planet. Without it, the Earth would be devoid of life. You’re not convinced it’s true? To begin with, keep in mind that it has a strong impact on the majority of fauna and flora. For this reason, things might soon go downhill if we do not have access to water.

Given that water accounts for roughly 60% of the human body, we require a significant amount of it to function properly, and we are able to outlast only a few days without it. Maintaining proper hydration is critical for our health and well-being, but due to water’s ubiquitous nature, it may not be the main priority for many people.

Still or sparkling? When plain water starts to get boring to drink, sparkling water may be a great replacement to spice things up. Let’s face it: bubbles make sipping water more fun. This fizzy beverage provides true hydration and is much better than drinking ordinary soda or even diet soda, as it contains zero calories, no artificial flavors, or unnatural ingredients.

Recent studies have shown that sparkling water, or carbonated water as some refer to it, is just as hydrating as still water. Having said that, regardless of the name, carbonated water is just water (H2O) infused with carbon dioxide gas (CO2) at high pressure, providing a delightful, effervescent sensation to the drink.

How to Pick the Best Sparkling Water?

While you may be celebrating the good news with a glass of bubbly water, it’s important to note that not all sparkling waters are equal. Sometimes they include added sugars or artificial sweeteners, so it would be essential to check the nutritional information before purchase.

Bear in mind that choosing the wrong product can cause side effects. Likewise, you should not confuse sparkling water with other types of carbonated water, such as tonic water or club soda.

Truthfully, there are so many sparkling water brands and flavor mixes available that picking one might be impossible. While it’s easy to disregard everything as “just water,” these carbonated beverages have a stark difference in flavor and texture.

In order to be of assistance when the fizzy mood hits, we analyzed the latest research on carbonated water and compiled a list of the best sparkling water options that we believe will steal the spotlight. We decided upon three main rating criteria: effervescence, presentation, and overall taste.

Read ahead to view our picks.

20. Kirkland Signature Sparkling Water

The die has been cast. LaCroix, beware! Costco is on its way! Costco Wholesale Corporation is a multinational business based in the United States, owning a network of membership-only large retail locations. Costco’s exclusive trademark is “Kirkland Signature”, launched in 1992 and named after Costco’s former headquarters in Kirkland, Washington.

But, because Costco was never in the water industry, it gets its water from the Niagara Bottling Company in California. Infused with lemon, lime, or grapefruit, and with Costco’s low rates, it’s no surprise Kirkland bubbling water is a best seller.

19. Schweppes Sparkling Water

Established in 1783, Schweppes has a strong tradition behind it. Intrigued by the newly discovered technique of carbonating liquids, Jacob Schweppe, the company’s founder, developed and patented his own method of making mineral water.

While Schweppes is best known for its tonic water, ginger brews, and classic club soda, the company has expanded its portfolio to include seven types of sparkling water that are pleasant, flavorful, and fairly priced. Without a doubt, each and every sip of Schweppes reminds us of the brand’s commitment to quality, excellence, and exquisite taste.

In 1967, Adirondack Beverages was based in the Adirondack Mountains, just outside of New York City. As a result, the company’s sole source of water for soft drinks and seltzers is the Adirondack Aquifer. Perfect for a hot summer day, it is one of the few soft beverages available not manufactured using municipal water.

Although some might find it a little flat due to the floating bubbles, Adirondack earns points for innovation as the brand produces a seltzer flavored with white chocolate. It may not be for everyone, but it is something worth a try.

Legend says when you open a bottle of Germany’s most popular water, the bubbles nearly whisper “Bitte Schön.” What makes Gerolsteiner mineral water so unique? The reason is straightforward: the Volcanic Eifel’s special geological circumstances make it taste delicious, but it is also highly beneficial for your health. Water becomes carbonated as it passes through different strata of rock.

This is a vital step since carbonic acid enables it to assimilate all the valuable minerals and essential nutrients from the otherwise non-water-soluble dolomite rock. As the saying goes, it contains 2,479 milligrams of minerals and trace elements per liter (more than most mineral waters). Isn’t it incredible?

Immediately after the end of the American Civil War, in 1873, a natural spring water inc. was established on a freshwater source situated 3,000 feet above sea level, in the Appalachian Mountains, a landmark fabulously rich in beauty, history, and, of course, refreshing spring water, just beyond the small town of Deer Park, Maryland.

While things are different now, and Deer Park sparkling water is obtained from thirteen mindfully chosen springs, throughout four Mid-Atlantic states, one fact is still intact: the brand’s love for the place they insist on calling home. Whether you are looking for a change in practice or just want to broaden your options, you will find a diverse assortment available, including a variety of sizes and tastes.

15. Mount Franklin

Mount Franklin doesn’t hesitate to pride itself on being a high-quality and pure Australian spring water. Founded in 1981, it is currently held by Coca-Cola Amatil. Coca-Cola Amatil Limited was a non-alcoholic beverage bottler, based in Australia from 1904 until 2021 when it merged with Coca-Cola European Partners to establish Coca-Cola Europacific Partners.

The company guarantees that all the locations adhere to their stringent water quality and environmental sustainability standards. All bottles, used for single-served sizes, are made entirely of recycled plastic, apart from labels and caps. Mount Franklin is widely regarded as one of the finest and most economical sparkling water brands in the world. Yet, it is somehow more acidic, so it may not be suitable for those with sensitive teeth.

For decades, Topo Chico mineral water has been obtained and bottled in Monterrey, Mexico. This exuberantly fizzy mineral water has become a worldwide sensation after partnering with Coca-Cola.

As a bartender’s favorite for cocktails, its popularity has skyrocketed in the last several years. Nevertheless, we are certain some of you owe your fascination with Topo Chico to Zac Efron, who introduced it in the second episode of “Down to Earth”.

It is naturally carbonated, with a small amount of extra artificial carbonation added, in order to restore the bubbles lost during the purification process. The brand is always upfront about the minerals it uses and compares its concentrations to those required by the Food and Drug Administration.

Water can be dull. You know it, we know it. This is not always the case, though. Since 2016, Zevia has expanded beyond its zero-calorie beverage with the introduction of two new product lines: energy and sparkling water. Zevia Sparkling water is also non-GMO (made without any genetic modification), seems to have no calories, and all variations are sweetened with Stevia.

Whether you’re seeking to spice up your lunch, re-hydrate after exercise, or simply relax outdoors, this lightly sweetened sparkling water will fizz out your dullness and enhance your day.

In early 2018, Pepsi launched a new portal into the bubble world with the arrival of Bubly (yes, with one b), a new label of flavored sparkling water. Designed for millennials, Bubly offers unsweetened sparkling water with exciting, non-artificial aromas, mango, cherry, and lime being some of the most popular. Furthermore, there is also a “purebubly” for those who adore bubbles but dislike flavors.

The results were immediately visible, and Bubly increased its market share of sparkling water, closing in on LaCroix. In addition, when it comes to popularity, Bubly has been the biggest rising star.

True, it helped that they signed the enticing Michael Buble to promote their halftime advertisements, gifs, and memes. Besides, Bubly’s candor-filled phrases on tabs such as “I feel like I can be open around you” are absolutely on-trend.

Spindrift is unique amongst sparkling waters because it is produced entirely of sparkling water and freshly squeezed fruit juice. Another feature that sets Spindrift apart from its competitors is the calorie count. Is this significant? Well, it’s debatable, hence the calories themselves are the evidence that Spindrift is made with real fruits.

It’s a difference that can be both experienced and seen. Literally. In fact, the calorie count is so low that the FDA does not compel the manufacturer to mention it on the label. But they wanted to include it, regardless. Good job, Spindrift!

10. Hepburn

With each meticulously crafted bottle, Hepburn has created an incredibly lovely, all-natural drink from the gorgeous Daylesford region of Victoria, Australia. Previously called SpringCreek, this region is famous as Australia’s mecca for mineral water.

It goes without saying that Hepburn is one of the highest quality sparkling waters, naturally carbonated as a result of its water source.

9. Santa Vittoria

One of the purest waters worldwide is Santa Vittoria, specially designed to capture the charm of an Italian summer spent on the Amalfi Coast. The artwork on Santa Vittoria’s logo, an 1863 depiction of the Birth of Venus by Alexandre Cabanel, is a testimony to their oath of purity.

Rich in Italian tradition, the company emerged when two brothers sensed an opportunity to share a taste of their Italian background with their new adoptive country, Australia. This sparkling water, taken from the heart of the Dolomite Mountains in Northern Italy, where temperatures persist at 8 °C all year, is slightly carbonated, pleasant, mineral-free, and has a mild pH level.

Water, millions and millions of small bubbles, and a delicious flavor. For more than a century, Polar Beverages has been using these three ingredients to make seltzer. Today, not much is different, even though Polar Beverages no longer uses horses and carriages to distribute its products and the company has developed over 18 distinct kinds of seltzer.

Headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts, it is the biggest independent soft-drink company in the United States. The unique taste of Polar Seltzer is defined by the attention the brand uses to select only the finest flavors and essences.

7. Capi

Award-winning Australian mineral water, Capi, was founded in 2012 by Pitzy Folk. Because the water flows through Victoria’s Highlands’ rock formations, plus its naturally present mineral content, it reaches the ground’s surface already bubbling.

Mineral water of high quality must include a particular number of elements, such as calcium, magnesium, and potassium, which are all essential for the body to function. Capi Sparkling Water has gathered them all, no doubt.

In all likelihood, Evian is among the world’s most popular water brands. Back in 1789, on a trip through the countryside of Evian, the Marquis de Lessert decided to take a break from his duties. He allegedly had liver and renal disorders and feared he was on the verge of death.

He consumed water from the Sainte Catherine spring and felt sure the water improved its health. Is this a brilliant marketing trick, or might Evian actually be a good product? Be that as it may, there is no doubt that from birth to a prestigious life span, Evian is here to stay.

Famous for the peculiar mineral flavor it acquires flowing down from the French Alps to the shores of Lake Geneva, it has a slightly “salted” taste. Recently, Evian launched evian+, which is a line of delicious sparkling beverages packed in recyclable aluminum cans, a first for the company, and it promises to “feed your mind.”

Waterloo Sparkling Water, founded in Austin, is a bold entry into the burgeoning sparkling water sector, making its mark by concentrating on genuine fruit flavor and giving a much deeper, more authentic taste. Backed by Cavu Ventures, Waterloo has managed to sell more than 100 million cans since its September 2017 start.

It combines sharp carbonation with original custom flavors to create exceptionally refreshing drinks that awaken the senses. Waterloo is available in eight flavors: Lime, Watermelon, Grapefruit, Black Cherry, Coconut, Lemon, and Mango.

LaCroix, founded in 1981, is the highest-selling fresh sparkling water brand in the US. When Americans expressed their desire for fizzy water, LaCroix grew from seven to twenty varieties and is constantly releasing more. Consumers throughout North America and abroad identify the brand with its distinctive blue logo.

Originally made in Wisconsin, by a family-owned company, the brand became an unforeseen breakout phenomenon in 2015. The New York Times itself lauded it in an essay, and Time Out New York ranked its flavors. Mention “LaCroix” to a millennial and prepare for an explosion of delight. In reality, LaCroix is much more than a famous sparkling drink. It is a symbol of who people are.

With its classic style, Voss is served in some of the world’s most prestigious restaurants and clubs, in the chambers of the most unique hotels, and in the homes of the most sophisticated water drinkers. Is it that good, or is it simply another sparkling water bottled brilliantly?

The brand emphasizes that Voss is one of the world’s purest waters, taken from a virgin aquifer in central Norway. It was developed by two high school friends from Oslo after one of them attended college in San Francisco and was able to observe that Californians’ bottled waters were nowhere near as excellent as Norwegian springs.

Nowadays, when there is no shortage of sparkling water options, perhaps more essential than Voss’s pure water is its distinctive, statuesquely stunning cylindrical package.

For almost 150 years, stylish and refreshing Perrier Carbonated Mineral Water has captivated thousands of beverage enthusiasts with its perfect mix of bubbles and calibrated mineral content. Born in France, it is well-known around the world. High levels of calcium are a decisive factor in Perrier’s hardness.

While naturally carbonated, CO2 is extracted separately and re-introduced in the same amounts as before. Perrier was a subsidiary of the Perrier Vittel Group, acquired by Nestle in 1992. Vittel, S. Pellegrino and Contrex are all part of Nestle Water France.

Ladies and gentlemen, let me introduce you to our queen, the ultimate leader of all: San Pellegrino. Delicate bubbles and minerals, a completely balanced blend, and an unmistakable taste: this is how San Pellegrino invites you to cherish every moment and live in style.

Founded in 1899, it is a symbol of Italian style and is set amidst the most acclaimed sparkling mineral waters in the world, praised by sommeliers and top chefs. Ever since the time of Leonardo DaVinci, who visited San Pellegrino Terme, the town has been known for its mineral water.

It provides a one-of-a-kind sensation, being gently salty and well-balanced. It’s the perfect drink for every event, as it might be served alongside a rich meal, as a counterpoint to a comprehensive wine, or on its own. As a matter of fact, the water is so mineral-rich that, if consumed in its purest form, the aftertaste would be slightly milky. However, with the addition of CO2, the milkiness vanishes completely, leaving a sharp finish.

Conclusion

All things considered, whether you drink sparkling water on a daily basis or merely wish to know which brand of fizzy water is the finest, we have done the research for you and perhaps helped you with the right choice. Set a daily goal and consume as much water as you can, no matter if it’s still or sparkling.

