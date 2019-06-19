While electric cars have been on the market for quite a while now and people have gotten used to the futuristic concept of cars powered by electricity alone, with motorcycles, things are still far away. But that’s only in our minds, because motorcycle companies have recently started to take things very seriously.

More and more countries vote for banning internal combustion engines in the near future, which means that the motorcycle market will be affected as well. And with Elon Musk’s Tesla making a huge impact in the recent years with their fully electric cars and building a network of fast-charge stations around the world, we can expect motorcycle companies to follow suit.

Sure, there won’t be any two wheeled Tesla anytime soon, but there are companies, such as the legendary Harley Davidson or even new ones just emerging on the market, getting on the train of electric powered vehicles. If you never thought of an electric motorcycle so far, prepare to be amazed.

They may not have that recognizable sound we’re all used to, but that doesn’t mean they’re not up to the task. Here are the best electric motorcycles you could buy in 2019:

10. Brutus V9

At a first glance, Brutus V9 doesn’t look electric at all. It has that sexy traditional cruiser look to it that many won’t even tell the difference. That until you start the engine, a 125 hp electric motor with a good 277 ft-lbs of torque and 250 miles of range, almost enough to get you from LA to Las Vegas.

With its elegant and classic style, the V9 brings all the things we love about brands like Harley Davidson or Indian Motorcycles together with the power of electricity. There’s no sure price tag for it so far, but it will fall somewhere in the $30,000 to $35,000 range.

9. Super Soco TC-Max

Far away from the Brutus V9 is the Super Soco TC-Max, one of the two Super Soco’s revealed last year at Motorcycle Live in UK. The bike has a modern design and a performance that makes it capable of rivaling with a four stroke 125 running on petrol.

The TC-Max features Brembo hydraulic brakes and a pouch cells battery for more energy in a smaller package. The battery is a 72 v 45 Ah lithium-ion that can reach full charge in less than five hours and gives the bike a max range of 80 miles. The bike is available through special order at the price of a little over $5,000.

8. Brutus 2

If Brutus V9 was the classic cruiser on an electric platform, the Brutus 2 gets as close as possible to a modern street bike. The bike is simply gorgeous but unfortunately, there are no detailed technical specs available yet. All that we know so far is that it comes with a 6.7″ DC motor, a 10 kWH batter pack and weighs 485 pounds.

There’s as well the option of a Brutus 2 Café, making for a perfect blend between a bad-ass cafe racer and an eco friendly electric engine.

7. Alta Motors Redshift SM

You might not expect this one, but Alta Motors Redshift SM is indeed an electric dirt bike, taking motocross to a whole new level. The electric engine outputs 42 hp and a 120 ft-lb torque (163 Nm), pushing the bike to a top speed of 80 mph and a total range of dirt and asphalt of 50 miles.

Redshift SM has enough juice to get you on the dirt and lift some dust behind, so don’t underestimate it. It’s priced at $13,495 and is good enough to compete with most regular bikes on the market.

6. Zero SR + Power Tank

Known as one of the best electric bike manufacturers around, Californian based Zero Motorcycles has gotten into the business before many of the big names out there, so expect nothing less from them. The Zero SR might not be the fastest or the best looking but it does what it sets out to do, and does it well to be a serious competitor on the emerging electric motorcycle market.

The bike is a naked that looks wonderful and comes with some good specs. It tops at 102 mph, with a decent range of 223 miles per charge, 70 hp and 157 Nm of torque, with a total weight of 458 lb (208 kg). The price is relatively decent as well, compared to other options around, rising to $19,390.

5. Lightning LS-218

Lightning LS-218 brings out the best out of its 150 kW electric engine, which translates to 200 bhp and 168 lb/ft of torque. With only two seconds for the 60 mph mark, it’s the fastest production electric motorcycle out there, able to leave behind almost anything on the road.

It has a weight of only 495 lb and a stunning top speed of 218 mph and could become even faster with the final production model. You can think of it as a race motorcycle, but without all the burned petrol and able to legally ride the open roads. The price tag rises to a whooping $38,888.

4. Energica EGO

Marketing as the world’s first Italian street legal electric motorcycle, the Energica EGO doesn’t betray its electrifying power under the saddle at a first glance. The design is stunning, with sharp angles and flat surfaces, making it look a lot more like a modern superbike than what most people would think an electric motorcycle looks like.

It’s a serious electric competitor designed by a team of F1 and Le Mans engineers, so you can expect it will stand out from the crowd. It comes equipped with a 100 kW (136 bhp) motor with synchronous oil cooling able of 143 lb/ft of torque, which makes it hit the 60 mph mark in only 3 seconds and a top speed of 150 mph.

The battery can be charged in 3.5 hours, but with a range of only 93 miles at 50 mph, which leaves you wanting more. And with its weight of 585 lb (265 kg), some would expect a change in the battery or engine set-up. But still, it’s a serious bike with modern looks and a real competitor on the market. The price is serious as well, rising to $35,000.

3. Victory Empulse TT

One of the most popular American motorcycle manufacturers, Victory, has brought to life their take on what an electric bike should look like. The Empulse TT as it’s called, is a little bit different than what Victory usually makes. Actually, a little bit more. Those who know and ride Victory motorcycles will surely end up scratching their heads on this one.

The Empulse TT looks more like a sporty naked bike than the lean mean looking cruisers that Victory makes. Well, the thing is that this bike has a different maker. Victory bought the technology from Brammo, improved it in several spots and put its logo on the bike.

Beyond that, the Empulse TT is a very capable electric motorcycle with a 100 mph top speed, a 140 mile range and a decent price tag of $19,999.

2. Lito Sora

After introducing the first ever electric superbike in 2014, the guys at Lito Motorcycles have come up with the Lito Sora generation 2, a super modern cafe racer motorcycle that will surely make heads turn. Well, that if you happen to see one on the road, since it’s priced at a whooping $77,000.

Worth those money? We’re not yet convinced. With a top speed of 120 mph, a max range of 120 miles per charge and a weight of 573 lb (260 kg), we’d say no, definitely not. The fancy touchscreen, keycard ignition and electrically adjustable seat don’t make it worth that price tag either. So what remains? Well, not much, if you think about what the other motorcycles on this list offer for a as much as half the price of a Lito Sora.

1. Harley Davidson LiveWire

Legendary American motorcycle manufacturer Harley Davidson couldn’t stand aside and watch the others build better and better electric bikes, so they jumped right into the race and tried their best. The result, dubbed LiveWire, is a tough looking modern bike that drifts away from the classic Harley looks in an attempt to attract the younger generations as well with more sporty aesthetics.

To be released in August this year, the Harley Davidson LiveWire opens up a new era for the company. Its fully electric 74 hp motor is able to drive the bike to a top speed of 95 mph and from 0 to 60 mph in 3 seconds, so it’s one to consider. The max range reaches a decent 140 miles and the bike weighs 460 lb (210 kg), which is ok. Not to mention that the battery can be charged in only one hour, which is a big plus. The price is right what you’d expect from a Harley, starting from $29,799.