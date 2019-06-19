Andronis Arcadia is Santorini’s First Luxury Lifestyle Resort



The Greek Island of Santorini recently welcomed its first luxury lifestyle resort, the Andronis Arcadia, which opened its doors for guests on the 1st of June. This new high-end hotel comes with several unmatched amenities on the Greek island, either the first or the best on Santorini, from the largest villa and the largest infinity pool to access to one of the few Santorini beaches.

Drawing inspiration from the rural landscape and adding a touch of wilderness to the hotel scene, the design of Andronis Arcadia features lush green vegetation and stone to match the dormant volcano underneath, natural linens and fabrics and wall murals inspired from the Greek mythology. The name itself, Arcadia, means home of Pan, the Greek god of the wild.

Each of the superb suites comes with a private plunge pool opening to stunning sights of the Aegean Sea and the sunsets which Santorini is famous for. The unique amenities include a wellness screening on arrival, with the resident doctor offering guests health and nutrition information and a wellness plan for their stay.

The resort features fun experiences as well, with plenty of trips, such as photography safaris. For a more interesting and ‘liquid’ experience, there’s a cocktail laboratory where mixologists make use of medical-grade equipment to create drinks worthy of offerings for the Greek gods.