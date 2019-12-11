Bentley’s new Festive Gifts Collection Arrived Just in Time for Christmas

Bentley’s new exquisite gifts collection has been revealed just in time for Christmas, a wonderful line of one-of-a-kind festive gifts inspired by the British company’s renowned craftsmanship and design excellence. The 2019 Bentley gifts collection includes a few items for every member of your family, an array of home items that should be perfect to decorate your house during the festive season, plus new unisex fragrances and bespoke writing instruments too.

For your home you could buy a stylish Leather Bottle Holder, with a matching Leather Tray, decorated with Bentley’s signature diamond quilt pattern and embossed with the automaker’s iconic wings. There’s also a Flying B Bottle Stopper, designed like a tribute to the new Bentley emblem from the Flying Spur and a Cork Screw styled like a replica of the door handles on the Mulsanne.

The range of home items also includes Tea Light Holders graced with Bentley’s unique knurling pattern, a smart Bentley gift box that’s perfect to present the tealights and.. Centenary Napkin Rings. There are the little details that will make the difference for any Bentley fan.

Of course, the Bentley Collection is a lot more focused on men and it features a lot of exciting gifts for them. There’s the Business Overnight Bag that’s made of 100% natural grain leather and features practical compartments for your laptop, documents and clothes. Then there’s the Heritage Weekender Bag, finished in a lovely Dark Sapphire-colored leather and decorated with the red, white and blue stripes of the union flag, or the matching Heritage Backpack that also pays homage to Bentley’s British heritage.

Bentley lovers will also appreciate the new Facet Knurling Cufflinks, with laser-etched Bentley emblems, or the new Bentley Eyewear, a pair of retro-looking Keyhole Bridge Panto Sunglasses, hand-made from from lightweight acetate, or a new take on the Classic Aviator Sunglasses. If you love playing golf, there are even more goodies in store for you.

Golf lovers could receive a set of nine Golf Balls, specially designed to provide lower spin and faster ball speeds, taking your golf game to the next level. These special golf balls are presented in a superb Bentley gift box and they have urethane covers, with a premium soft feel and excellent durability.

A Golf Ball Marker is also part of this new Bentley Collection, finished with the Bentley “B” logo and made from stainless steel and high gloss piano black wood. Last but not least, the weather-proof Golf Cart Bag will be the ideal companion on the greens, crafted from fine leather and technical fabric to get a luxurious, yet practical finish.

The new Bentley Collection also has a few surprises for the ladies as well. The Bentley Mini Mary P Bag might be a real treat, a stylish mini bag made that’s made in Italy using 100% premium leather, the Ladies Zip Purse combines soft calf leather with Bentley’s recognizable diamond quilt pattern and the Continental Weekender is an elegant and practical choice, available in Burnt Oak or Dark Sapphire leather.

Bentley Beyond – The Collection adds even more gifts for both men and women. We’re talking about a few new unisex fragrances, inspired W.O. Bentley’s love of travel. Created using the best natural ingredients, these new unisex fragrances will come in elegant bottles that were actually designed after the crystal glass headlights of the Continental GT.

If you love bespoke writing instruments, Bentley teamed up with the masters at Faber-Castell to come up with the perfect gifts for you. Celebrating the automaker’s Centenary year, the new writing instruments combine Bentley’s legendary style with the elegance of Graf von Faber-Castell.

In the end, the little ones have been also spoiled by Bentley. The festive gifts collection includes a wonderful Bentley Ride-On Car that’s inspired by the new Continetal GT, with a fully functioning steering wheel, horn and a selection of music. Kids could receive a three-storey Wooden Garage with functional turntables, a heliport, elevator, car wash station and a fuel pump, or a cute Motorsport Teddy Bear.