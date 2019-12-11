James Bond’s Newest Timepiece is a Gorgeous OMEGA Seamaster Diver 300M 007 Edition

James Bond is coming out of his retirement for one last mission in “No Time to Die”, the 25th installment of the James Bond franchise, in a movie that will hit the cinemas in April 2020. The first trailer of the new 007 film looks absolutely incredible but today we’d like to present you James Bond’s newest timepiece: a superb OMEGA Seamaster Diver 300M 007 Edition.

Released back in 1993, OMEGA’s Diver 300M quickly became a must-have watch for real life divers and style aficionados, especially after James Bond started rocking this timepiece on screen. The new Bond watch is even more interesting though, because OMEGA worked closely with Daniel Craig and the filmmakers to design this bespoke version of the 300M.

The Seamaster Diver 300M 007 Edition has a 42 mm case, crafted from Grade 2 Titanium, which is also used for the mesh bracelet that comes with an innovative adjustable buckle. The dial of the watch and its bezel ring have been made from a “tropical” brown aluminium, a strong and lightweight material that further decreases the weight of this timepiece.

The dial looks like a blast from the past, with vintage Super Luminova filling the diving scale, the blackened hands and the indexes too. Meanwhile, the case-back boasts a series of numbers that remind us of genuine military watches: 0552 – the code number for Navy personnel and 923 7697 the number for a drivers’ watch.

Of course, there’s also “007” that’s James Bond’s iconic agent number, the letter “A” which means this watch has a screw-in crown and the number “62” which is the year of the first James Bond film. The case back has a NAIAD LOCK which keeps all the engravings in place and underneath it you’ll find the excellent OMEGA Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8806, powering up this timepiece.

The new James Bond timepiece will be released in all OMEGA Boutiques in February. The Seamaster Diver 300M 007 Edition will come with either a titanium mesh bracelet or a striped NATO strap finished din dark brown, grey and beige, with “007” engraved on the loop.