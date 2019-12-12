Bang & Olufsen’s Beovision Harmony 65-Inch TV is a High Tech Butterfly

Luxury tech maker Bang & Olufsen unveiled a down-scaled version of the revolutionary Beovision Harmony, an innovative TV that folds down into a sculptural shape when it’s not in use. If the company’s 77-inch Harmony TV was too big for your living room, this 65-inch option might be everything you’ve ever wanted.

Featuring a smaller screen than the original, the new Beovision Harmony 65” has the same features, with an active DSP-based sound centre, featuring two hand crafted oak and aluminium wings that house the sonic instruments, which have been specially tuned to deliver an impressive stereo performance.

When TV is not in use or it’s just playing music, the thin screen rests close to the floor and it’s partially covered by the two superb oak and aluminium speakers. Turning it on is a real treat in itself, as the two wings fan out and the screen rises to the right viewing height. Almost like a butterfly.

The Beovision Harmony 65” offers integrated music streaming services like Deezer and Tune-In, but you can also stream music straight from your smartphone via Apple Airplay 2, Bluetooth or Chromecast. The TV also comes with LG’s latest webOS platform that allows you to access Netflix, Amazon, Youtube and other media service providers.

What’s more, this new TV works together with Bang & Olufsen’s numerous other speakers. If you want an immersive sound experience with first class surround sound, the Beovision Harmony comes with a built-in 7.1 surround sound decoder, which means you could pair it up with eight Beolab speakers, like the Beolab 18, Beolab 50 or the Beolab 90. Then, you can control all connected devices with the Beoremote One, a futuristic-looking remote that’s crafted from a single piece of extruded aluminium.

If you’d like to get one of these incredible Beovision Harmony 65” TV systems, you should know it costs around $15,000 (13,500 EUR) and it’s already available in Bang & Olufsen stores. Just like its bigger brother, the Beovision Harmony 65-inch will be available in oak wood / aluminium or a two-tone fabric / aluminium, featuring two placement options: with a floor stand or a wall bracket.