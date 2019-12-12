Bugatti Unveils Limited Edition Carbon-Covered Chiron Noire Duo

According to Bugatti, there might be two ways to wear black, as the French supercar maker has just unveiled two limited-run versions of its incredible Chiron hypercar, called the Noire Sportive and Noire Élégance. Inspired by the one-off Bugatti La Voiture Noire, that was unveiled earlier this year at the Geneva Motor Show, these blacked-out, special edition Chirons will be limited to 20 examples.

The Bugatti Chiron Noire Élégance has a stunning gloss carbon fiber bodywork, with a refined front horseshoe grille boasting a different mesh design and a solid silver Bentley emblem. There’s also a new set of wheels and blacked-out brake calipers, while the car’s C-shaped signature line and wing mirrors have received a lovely matte polished aluminium look.

Inside the cockpit, the Noire Élégance is covered in exquisite black leather, sporting a “Noire” inscription on the center console, headrests and door sills.

On the other hand, the Bugatti Chiron Noire Sportive has a mind blowing matte carbon fiber body, with other exterior elements, like the C-shaped line, wheels, radiator grille and front splitter being finished in matte black as well. The cabin has even more black parts than the Elegance, adding a few switches, knobs and even the dials in matte black.

Bugatti has announced they’ll build only 20 examples of the Chiron Noire Sportive and Chiron Noire Élégance, with a starting price of 3 million EUR or around $3.3 million in US dollars, but customers who already placed an order for the Chiron Sport could also get an upgrade to one of these special editions for an extra 100,000 EUR ($110,000). Deliveries are expected to start in the second quarter of 2020.