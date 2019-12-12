Rossinavi & Pininfarina Team Up for the Incredible Super Sport 65 Yacht

The acclaimed Italian shipyard Rossinavi teamed up with the brilliant people from Pininfarina once again to design the Super Sport 65, a new super sporty yacht concept that looks incredibly cool. Inspired by high performance sports cars, the design of this superyacht also has a few elements that remind us from Aurea, the first yacht imagined by these two renowned Italian companies.

With a length of 65.50-metres, the Super Sport 65 is made entirely in aluminium, featuring wide open spaces inside-out, six spacious cabins that could host at least twelve guests and seven cabins for the captain and crew. The yacht will have a maximum beam of 11-metres, with a draft of 2.20m for easy access to any bays or ports.

Rossinavi’s newest vessel is inspired by Pininfarina’s famed Gran Turismo, with an upper deck that reflects the design and even the proportions of that supercar. The new Super Sport 65 will feature several lounge areas that are just perfect for relaxation – these spots can be spread across the decks as you wish. You could even have two Jacuzzis on board, one at each edge of the boat.

The design of the main staircase is also pretty interesting, inspired by the air intakes of sports cars and merging organically into the floor to ceiling windows. The new Super Sport 65 also welcomes you with a hot tub and a custom made sofa at the stern, but that’s just a small part of its overall appeal.

The yacht combines a sleek and dynamic look with a voluminous environment and all the essential comforts you might need for the ultimate navigation experience. It’s an innovative vessel that aims to be a pure synthesis of elegance and sportiness, setting a new benchmark for both Rossinavi and Pininfarina.