In today’s hectic, overly connected and ever changing world, having nothing to do is a bliss. At least for some of us. For others though, that somehow becomes an issue. But let’s not judge… too harsh. Boredom can indeed make your days at home less than desirable if you let it settle.

The modern world with its awesome technology are great, but only up to a point. Too much of it and the next thing you know is we get bored. Fast. Blame it on the shorter and shorter attention span, blame it on the smartphones with their addicting easiness of swiping our fingers whenever we need something, or on the fast paced lives we live today. It doesn’t matter.

It doesn’t matter because there are still plenty of things to do when you’re bored at home. If you want to keep yourself busy when you’ve got nothing else left to keep you busy, or when you’re tired of scrolling the infinity of happy faces and perfect lives on Instagram, take a look at these 15 best things to do when you’re bored at home:

15. Play six degrees of separation. On Wikipedia

If it’s stupid but it works, it ain’t stupid, right? Wikipedia is an awesome resource and might actually help you on your fight against boredom. It’s not productive, but it might end up fun enough. Choose a topic, navigate to Wikipedia and then hit random article.

The goal is to get to your topic by only clicking links on Wikipedia, starting from that random article. If you get there in 6 clicks, you win. If you don’t, you lose. Simple, right? Sure, it’s stupid, but it might get you some interesting information. It might even be fun.

14. Cook something you’ve never cooked before

We know. Cooking takes time, patience and some effort. But you’ve got nothing to do anyways, right? So why not get creative and try to cook something you’ve never cooked before? Look for an interesting recipe, maybe even the one you’re thinking about for a while now, and forget about swiping your smartphone screen for some pizza delivery.

Get creative, get crazy and have some fun cooking something new. If it’s good, you’ve made your day better. If it ends up bad, at least you had something to do.

13. Make a vision board

Yeah, you read that right. Make a vision board. It might sound too productive to be fun, but we assure you it’s more fun than you think. And it will help you with your future too. And you get to cut stuff and stick them together to make your board. Remember arts and crafts? After you’re done designing and building your vision board, make sure you put your goals on it and work towards them.

12. Think of ways to save money

We could all use some more money, right? There’s just never enough. But what if instead of thinking about that, you start thinking on ways to save some, and then have enough to afford that new thing on your wish list? You’d be surprised at how many tricks you can find to save money.

11. Play video games

If you’re a gamer already, you surely aren’t bored. But if you’re not, oh well, you could become one. At least for those boring days. Video games are amazing at keeping you busy when you’ve got nothing left to do. The downside is that they’ll keep you busy even when you’ve got something better to do. So make sure you stop when you cross that line. They’re extremely fun and super addictive.

10. Learn something new

Yes, we now may sound like that annoying teacher from school who told you to learn something new every day. But that’s actually a really good way to spend good time at home. It’s productive, it’s energizing, it’s fun and it will make you a better person. You can never know enough, so you’ll never run out of things to learn. And no, Facebook doesn’t teach you anything new, so it doesn’t count.

9. Play with your pets

Well, we believe that if you already have pets at home, you sure are entertained. Life with pets is always an interesting one and boredom is the last thing you could think about with pets around.

8. Throw a dance party

Yeah. Your friends will surely be delighted. It’s not their home they’ll mess up, so expect them coming in numbers. A small party will always put you and your friends in a good mood, especially an unplanned one at your place. Put your favorite songs and let the fun begin.

7. Treat yourself to a relaxing bath

It’s important to take care of yourself, so waste no more time. Bubbles or no bubbles, a bath is always a relaxing way to loose the tension in your body and mind and chase away boredom. Add in a glass of wine, a book, some nice music or anything else that crosses your mind and hit the bathtub. If you have one, that is. If not, a long hot shower will also do.

6. Let your creativity go wild

Expressing yourself freely and creating something is a nice way to spend some time at home by yourself. Set all those ideas in your head free and see what happens. You might be surprised. Sure, it might not look as good as it looks in your head, but it could also be the other way around. You never know until you try. If it’s that bad, don’t show it to anyone. But no matter what, let your imagination and creativity run wild for a while. It’s worth it no matter the result.

5. Dance around the house like there’s no tomorrow

Dance party with friends didn’t work? Try dancing around the house by yourself like it was your last day on Earth. It will get your mood back up to the skies. Play your favorite song, learn a few moves and tricks and go wild. Mind the neighbors though. Sometimes, they’re not as enthusiastic as you are.

4. Take a nap

A nap is always a good idea when you’ve got nothing else to do. It’s actually a good idea even when you’ve got tons of things to do. It’s more than recommended. It’s essential for your wellbeing, for clearing your head, for your memory. A nap will refresh your day in a way nothing else can. So, don’t wait any longer. You might want to set this up as a daily habit. It’s that good.

3. Write something

Journal, blog, or a one time thing, just write. Writing is among the best things to do to clear your head and improve your mood. And if you’re bored, it’s about your mood. If it’s your first time, don’t expect anything close to Jack Kerouac or the other great classics, but don’t put too much pressure on yourself either. It’s good enough as it is.

You might like it, so go ahead and buy yourself a nice journal and a fountain pen. Definitely go for a fountain pen. Even better, go for a comfort zone challenge and start a blog. But do remember one thing. Write for yourself. Always. Who knows where that will get you?

2. Listen to good music

Good music is something that lifts your mood in a way not many activities can. You’re alone at home and don’t feel like doing anything? Music is the answer. Put on your favorite band or songs and forget about the world. Feel the music, the rhythm. If you’re that kind of music lover, you might look at the watch five minutes later only to realize it’s been three hours.

1. Read a book

Many people are done with reading after they finish school. Books suck, right? Wrong. Books are an amazing way to escape your present reality and let your mind wander to unimagined horizons while sitting on your comfy couch. A good book will make you forget about the passing of time, boredom or any other worries you might have.

Books can give you a lot of knowledge, develop your word and vocabulary skills, and they can be a lot of fun nonetheless. So don’t wait any longer. Grab a book from your shelf, or from a library or bookstore and immerse yourself in it. If you don’t like it, repeat until you find one that fits your mood. You won’t regret it.