4 Luxury Kitchen Upgrades Your Family Will Love

You and your family might spend a significant amount of time in the kitchen preparing and enjoying meals and some great conversation. Do you have all the appliances you need? Can your kids reach the supplies needed to set the table?

If there’s anything you’d change to make things easier, your kitchen is in for some upgrades. While you might add some flair according to your personal tastes – like getting a Marshall amp fridge – you should start with upgrades that will benefit everyone.

1. Targeted cabinet organization

Cabinets come in all shapes and sizes with varied organizational components because no two families have the same needs. If your kitchen cabinets are perpetually messy, disorganized, or broken, it’s time to get serious about organization. Having organized lower cabinets makes your kitchen feel luxurious, especially when you don’t have to hunt for a spatula that should be easily accessible.

If your cabinets are intact you don’t need to replace them. However, you’ll want to grab some organizational supplies that meet your needs. For instance, baskets, boxes, racks, and containers will go a long way to help you organize silverware, utensils, and even plastic storage containers.

For optimal organization, get new cabinets with built-in organization. A quick search online will turn up all kinds of options specifically designed to hold pots and pans, baking dishes, and more.

2. Butcher block countertops

How much time and effort does it take to clean your kitchen counters? If your countertops are made of tile and grout, you probably grumble while cleaning up after every meal. No matter how hard you try to keep shredded cheese on a cutting board, some of it will inevitably fall onto the counter. Nobody likes cleaning shredded cheese off of grout.

If you want an easy cleanup after dinner you need butcher block countertops. Butcher block counter tops are not only sturdy (most can be made up to 5” thick), but they’re durable enough to be used for food prep. Provided you sanitize the surface first, you can prepare food directly on the counter.

Butcher block countertops come in as many varieties as there are hard woods and finishes so you can match existing décor.

When your countertops are smooth and easy to clean, younger kids will have an easier time with after dinner chores and you won’t have to scrape smeared cheese out of grout.

3. Luxury smart kitchen appliances

There are smart appliances and there are luxury smart appliances. For instance, plenty of smart refrigerators will alert you when the door is open but only the LG InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator will reveal its contents when you knock twice.

While catching a glimpse of your food by knocking is convenient, the door-in-door concept is extremely useful. There are two doors instead of one. The second, outer door is light and opens easily so you can grab small items quickly. If you check out the pictures in this Digital Trends review, you’ll see the items accessible through the smaller door are stored inside the big door. It’s a luxury refrigerator with outstanding organization.

Another luxury kitchen appliance to consider – especially when you cook for a family – is a large dual-fuel range. You’ll get seven burners which usually includes a built-in griddle. The oven and broiler are separated for your convenience and come with four racks. These ranges also provide a clear view into the oven and supportive hinges that allow the door to stay put at any point while open.

4. A touchless kitchen faucet

Turning on the kitchen faucet can be difficult when you’re cooking. Sometimes you’re already holding the vegetables you need to wash before you turn on the sink. Handles just won’t do. You need a touchless faucet in your kitchen.

While you can get a faucet that activates with light touch, now there are motion-activated faucets. Aside from making food prep easier, a touchless faucet will also prevent the spread of germs and bacteria. For example, with a standard faucet, you have to touch the handle before you can wash your hands. That means bacteria and germs will collect on the handle and be transferred to everyone else in the house. A touchless faucet prevents that situation entirely.

What’s your ultimate kitchen upgrade?

What’s your ideal luxury upgrade? Better décor? A new dining room table? Stainless steel appliances? Whatever upgrades you’re dreaming of, make it a reality. You and your family deserve to enjoy every minute spent in the kitchen.