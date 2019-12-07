Six Senses Zil Pasyon Unveils an Incredible Four-Bedroom Residence

Located on a blissful private island in the Seychelles, Six Senses Zil Pasyon has recently added a new four-bedroom residence to its spectacular guest accommodations. The resort’s new crown jewel spreads over 15,242 square feet and it’s quite disconnected from the other residences, perched on one of the highest points of the island to offer almost a 360-degree view of the Indian Ocean, Félicité and its surrounding islands.

Blending timeless elegance with modern design elements and floor to ceiling glass windows, this private four bedroom residence offers panoramic views like no other and even showcases a bespoke art collection, with collectible pieces of ultramodern furniture, first edition books and antiques. It’s apparently the first step as this high end resort moves into a new era of boldness meets art.

Each room from this residence has its own style and design, with the main living room being a gallery itself. This way, guests will always be surrounded by modern or classic art, as if they’re living in a small museum or in the heart of a contemporary artist’s studio, in a world that quickly navigates between past, present and future.

Design-wise, the living room opens up to a large terrace with a sundeck, several sun beds and an outdoor dining table, plus a gorgeous 990 square foot (92 sq. m.) infinity swimming pool where we’d probably stay all day long. The living room has an adjacent game room and an avant garde bar, while a state-of-the-art gourmet kitchen and a small wine cellar are located on the same level.

Three bedrooms are located on the lower floor, each of them with a stylish design and its own en-suite bathroom, double vanities and an open air bathtub. But the master bedroom is something else. It takes up the entire upper floor and it has its own pool deck with a superb 177 square foot (16.5 sq. m.) glass bottom swimming pool. The master bedroom is complemented by a spacious bathroom with a lovely mosaic that creates a colorful play of light.

If you’re planning to go to the Seychelles anytime soon, this stunning four bedroom residence is available for bookings at $20,136. But Six Senses Zil Pasyon has other two and four bedroom residences, with rates going from $3,997 to $15,397.