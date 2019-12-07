Follow Us

Supreme and RIMOWA Team Up for a New Limited-Edition Luggage Collection

Supreme RIMOWA Limited-Edition Luggage 1

After a stellar first collaboration, German luxury luggage maker Rimowa teamed up once again with cult streetwear brand Supreme to release a new limited-edition luggage collection.

If the first collection between these two renowned brands added Supreme’s eye catching logo to some of the most popular pieces of luggage from Rimowa, the second line features a cool spiderweb update, complete with a black box logo up front and Supreme branding on the interior.

The spider web design was specially customized for Supreme and made using a combination of precise anodizing processes right on the aluminium surface of the suitcases.

Supreme RIMOWA Limited-Edition Luggage 2

Based on the iconic Rimowa aluminium suitcase, these cases come in the company’s reworked sizes, Check-In L and Cabin Plus, instead of the ‘old’ Topas variations. The suitcases include TSA combination locks, Multiwheel system wheels, two internal Flex-Divider systems to maximize packing space and of course, co-branded leather luggage tags.

The interior is lined with viscose jacquard fabric featuring a Supreme monogram print and there’s also a matching drawstring shoe bag that showcases the popular Supreme logo. Last year’s collaboration between Supreme and Rimowa proved to be a massive hit, since it sold out it just 16 seconds and we’re pretty sure this spooky luggage collection will sell out in no time.

Supreme RIMOWA Limited-Edition Luggage 3

Tags:
